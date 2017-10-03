Intel: Significant Breakout

Intel (INTC) is breaking out higher to levels not seen for the last few decades. The chip giant is still well off of its early-2000s highs, but is continuing to gain momentum to the upside. Additionally, management has made a point over the last few decades to repurchase shares at relatively depressed valuations. Moreover, as Intel’s fundamental outlook further improves, due to its expansion into fast growing industries, such as artificial intelligence and smart cars, expect more investors to pile in. An interesting way to buy the stock is either through an outright stock purchase, or you can also try a leap call spread, which offers better potential return on invested capital.

Long-Term Price Action

Below is a long-term chart of Intel. It is seen that the company’s share price rocketed higher throughout the 1990s, but came crashing lower after the tech bubble popped in the early 2000s. Over the last two decades, the tech giant’s share price has been largely flat, with investors still sitting on losses if they got in at the turn of the millennium.

Since 2009 though, Intel has trended gradually higher as management diversified its operations. Recently, after some key acquisitions and entering new, fast growing markets, Intel saw its share price break higher on a monthly chart from a consolidation pattern. According to most analysts, the longer the time frame of the chart, the more significant the price action becomes. The recent September breakout above $38 marked one of its highest trading levels since the tech crash. With upward momentum behind Intel, there is no reason to fight the trend, especially as the company’s fundamental narrative is similarly changing for the best.

Share Repurchases

Below is a chart of Intel’s shares outstanding and market cap. As the company’s share price tanked in the early 2000s, management used the opportunity to repurchase shares at depressed valuations. From the early 2000s to current day, Intel has reduced outstanding shares by close to 2 billion, or roughly 30% of previous shares outstanding.

Management has also stated that they continue to prioritize share repurchases going forward. In its recent quarterly report, management highlighted that strong cash flow generation will continue to lead to allocating capital back to shareholders. Intel generated $4.7 billion of cash from operations during the quarter, which funded the purchase of $2.8 billion in capital assets, paying $1.3 billion in dividends, while repurchasing close to $1.3 billion of stock.

Declining share counts benefit shareholders, as it gives them a larger piece of Intel’s profits. This, on top of dividend distributions, have added value to Intel shareholders, even as the company’s share price largely stagnated due to a shifting operating landscape.

Fundamental Outlook

There are signs however, that management may be on the right path, adapting to the modern tech age. In its most recent earnings call, Intel's Internet of Things efforts, including gadgets, artificial intelligence, and smart cars grew by an annual pace of 26% to $720 million, with memory sales climbing 58% to $874 million. Autonomous vehicle technology is seen by many as the future of transportation, and Intel is a leader in this space. The chipmaker has paired with a number of large automakers to make autonomous driving systems using its recently purchased visual technology by Mobileye. Intel plans to release a fleet of 100 or more self-driving cars for testing across Europe, Israel, and the U.S. in coming years, according to management. Intel, and its partners could soon attempt to take market share from the lucrative ride-sharing market, projected to reach nearly $300 billion in annual revenue over the next decade.

Valuation Multiple

Intel still trades at a depressed valuation, even as it attempts to break into industries with more accelerated growth rates. The chipmaker’s current price to sales ratio is nearly 1/5th of where it was during the tech bubble. Although it may never reach such lofty levels again. It is reasonable to attach a 4 or 5 multiple to sales in coming years, especially since some of its larger peers, such as, Texas Instruments (TXN), NVIDIA (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), trade with a price to sales of 6 or more, as is seen on the chart below. With a hypothetical price to sales multiple of 5 at current revenue of roughly $61 billion, the market cap would be around $305 billion, or nearly $65/share. This is a significant premium to current levels, but can be justified based on Intel’s potential growth areas. If revenue grows in coming years, alongside an expanding valuation multiple due to rising investor sentiment, the projected price target is certainly manageable.

Additionally, its large free cash flow, due to already established business lines, has investors pricing the company as a slow-growth giant. Its focus on expanding into industries with accelerated growth should potentially drive its P/FCF in line closer to its peers. Based on the relative undervaluation of Intel to its peers, it is possible that faster revenue growth in coming years boosts its share price to a more in line valuation.

The Trade

As an investor, you could either buy the stock outright, and ride the trend, or potentially play the company’s success with long dated options. An interesting trade is the January 2020 40/50 bullish call spread, with a little over 2 years until expiration. The trade costs around $2.90, with a payoff of $7.10, should the stock rally past $50/share over that time span. This implies a gain of roughly a 145% gain on invested capital, if the stock simply rallies 30% from current levels. The max gain and max loss are shown below.

There are many ways to play Intel, but getting bullish exposure is the key. The stock currently trades at a low valuation multiple, relative to its peers, with a lot of price momentum to the upside, as well as a fundamental justification for growth. Although it is playing in some highly competitive sectors, expect it to gain meaningful market share in high growth sectors in coming years due to investment, while also returning capital to shareholders, making the stock an attractive growth company with very reasonable valuation multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bull Call Spread Jan 2020 40/50 strikes