Hold On To Community Health Systems In 2017

Community Health Systems (CHS) has been a hospital chain company largely dependent on its inorganic growth strategy for the past few years. Some things have gone right for the company and some have failed miserably. The major growth driver today, however, is the company’s focus on divesting to end up with only a small group of hospitals which have better demographics and volume drivers as well as better profit earnings and cash generation capacity. Besides this, Community Heath Systems also has managed to drastically reduce its debt by a whopping 10% on a year-over-year basis in 2016 and an additional 0.6% in first half of 2017. They are targeting long-term debt of $12.9 billion at end of 2017 (llinked above), which is 14% YoY drop from that in 2016.

Though the company has been scoring on many fronts, it has definitely let down investors on the revenue front since year 2015. Many investors may be inclined toward selling of this stock in 2017. However, I believe that investors should be holding on to this stock in 2017. Giving a chance for some of the drivers to materialize may help them generate a decent return on investment from this stock in the coming year, despite a weak Q2 2017 and subsequent downward changes in 2017 guidance figures.

In this article, I plan to explain why Community Health Systems is a hold opportunity in 2017.

Divestitures are expected to boost Community Health Systems' margin performance in 2017

Divestitures and portfolio rationalization are biggest growth drivers for Community Health Systems in 2017. This will allow the company to optimize resource allocation for the most attractive markets in its regional networks and thus return the highest amount of shareholder value.

Community Heath Systems is divesting off hospitals which accounted for around $5 billion revenues or 30% of its 2016 revenue base (linked above). Now, most of these businesses are earning mid single digit margins. Few of these hospitals are the ill-equipped and loss making HMA hospitals, while the remaining are more profitable Community Health Systems' hospitals.

While getting rid of loss-making assets may make sense, selling off profitable businesses may seem to be an act of desperation for the company.

However, it must be considered that Community Health Systems' hospitals are spread far and wide across multiple states, mostly in already crowded markets, and rank third or fourth in the geography. So we have 31% of the company’s total 143 hospitals situated as such that they are not in close geographic proximity to each other and face either in-market or out-of-market competition. This structure preludes Community Health Systems from offering a complete service package to patients under one roof. This is in direct contrast to hospital networks developed by peers such as HCA Holdings and LifePoint Hospitals, where cross-selling opportunities are a key growth driver.

Being saddled with debt and restricted in its capacity to deploy capital, Community Health Systems is finding it difficult to manage and profitably operate some of these hospitals. Divestiture of these hospitals is expected to free up resources, both cash as well as human resources, to be deployed in a more focused manner.

Community Health Systems expects its non-divested assets to report profit margins in the mid-teen range. The company will be left mostly with regional networks, in strategic markets, and well equipped with physicians. The more focused and lean structure is expected to prove more profitable for this hospital company in future years.

Based on a few of the 30 hospital divestitures completed by Q2 2017, Community Health Systems already has benefitted by 200 basis points (linked above). The lower-than-anticipated volume growth for its remaining business has pulled down consolidated operating performance in this quarter, and has overshadowed the benefit derived from the company’s targeted divestiture strategy.

To top that, in its Q2 2017 conference call, the company disclosed plans of divesting an additional $1.5 billion annual revenue earning (linked above) hospitals in non-core markets. Planned to be completed in the next six months, these plans may result in making the company a lean, flexible, and high-profit earning entity in the coming years.

Divestitures may help Community Health Systems get rid of underperforming markets

Drop in surgeries, of which 80% is attributable to outpatient procedures (linked above), has been highest in select markets where most of the company’s divestitures have been planned. So, 20% of the drop is coming from markets which will be very soon exiting Community Health Systems' portfolio. Since divested assets have been lately underperforming the core assets, this restructuring will significantly add to the company’s margins in future years.

The company is focused on reducing its leverage ratios in coming years

It should be remembered that reducing debt and subsequent interest expenses is a priority for the Community Health Systems' management as well as shareholders. Community Health Systems has come a long way, from being the largest for-profit hospital company back then in 2013 with around 200 hospitals across the US to what it is now, a company with sliding revenues and huge debt on its balance sheet. This debt was a result of the acquisition of troubled for-profit hospital operator Health Management Associates, for a consideration of $7.6 billion inclusive of debt. The aftermath of this deal has been very tragic as the combined company saw a drop in market capitalization from around $7.5 billion in 2013 to around $800 million in 2017. The heavy interest expenses and reduced revenues also have resulted in the company posting cumulative losses close to $1.9 billion from the start of 2016. Paying off debt early will help the company reduce risk of bankruptcy as debt worth $10.6 billion on the company’s balance sheet will be maturing from year 2019 to 2022.

There is however a silver lining in this dark cloud. Despite significant drop in patient volumes across the business, Community Health Systems reported 8% sequential growth in its operational cash flows, which came close to $261 million (linked above) in Q2 2017. The company also is confident of continuing with the strong operational cash flows in the remaining half of 2017.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 2017 was around $700 million (linked above). As this resource continues to swell up as a consequence of the planned divestiture, Community Health Systems will be in position to rapidly pay off its debt and reduce debt to EBITDA ratios. At end of Q2 2017, the company had $14.7 billion debt on its balance sheet. The company aims to get down this number to $12.9 billion by end of 2017. Paying off debt will reduce the company’s interest expenses and may help Community Health Systems report net profits in the coming years. This development will help restore investor faith in the company’s growth prospects for future years.

There are many nuances that need to be considered while analyzing Community Health Systems' drop in patient volumes in Q2 2017.

Community Health Systems saw a much higher-than-anticipated fall in inpatient admissions in Q2 2017, due to drop in obstetric volumes and higher observation days. The company also witnessed lower patient readmissions and inpatient surgeries, thanks to discontinuation of certain service lines such as skilled nursing facilities, which also contributed to the steep downfall in patient volumes.

It should, however, be remembered that many of Community Health Systems' hospitals in the core markets have shown double-digit growth in the number of surgeries performed as well as development of service lines in Q2 2017.

Discontinuation of certain low-margin elective service lines and subsequent drop in patient volumes also is more of a positive than negative driver for the company.

The company is opting for a multi-pronged approach to control expenses and boost the bottom line

Community Health Systems has been striving hard to keep check on its salaries and personnel related expenses, and has managed to gain traction in this area. Hence, dropping patient volumes accompanied with declining expenses may help support margins at least for a small period of time.

The company also is focused on developing its brand in the cardiology and orthopedic space. To counter the challenge posed by higher implant costs, the company aims to streamline its supply chain as well as try securing preferential pricing from payers and rebates from medical device suppliers. While high medical specialist fees have been a challenge for the company, Community Health Systems is looking up to entering into national level contracts to reduce these expenses in coordination with low patient volumes.

Certain risks, however, may affect the growth of this stock in 2017

Investor sentiment took a major hit when Community Health Systems missed its revenue and earnings estimates in Q2 2017 as well as lowered full-year guidance numbers. While full-year 2017 EBITDA numbers have been lowered from the $2-$2.175 billion to the $1.825-$2 billion range, the higher end of operating revenue guidance was also lowered from the $15.08-$16.2 billion range to $15.8-$16.05 billion.

It should also be remembered that the top five markets of Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Tennessee account for more than half of the company’s total revenues (linked above), exposing Community Health Systems to excess business concentration risk.

Community Health Systems also witnessed payer pressure in Medicare Advantage sponsored as well as Managed Medicaid sponsored patients segments. The company aims to work on its contracts to lower the impact of these challenges in future years.

And on top of these problems, competition continues to be strong in the hospital segment with players such as HCA Holdings (HCA), LifePoint hospitals (LPNT), and Tenet Healthcare (THC).

Despite the risks, Community Health Systems is a hold opportunity in 2017

The target price today is $7.23, slightly lower than the current traded price of Community Health Systems. Trading at P/S ratio of 0.05x and P/B ratio of 0.67x (linked above), Community Health Systems is trading at very cheap valuations. With proper planning, focused strategy, and efficient implementation, Community Health Systems can emerge as a profitable turnaround story. Hence, I suggest investors to hold on to this stock in 2017.