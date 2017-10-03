Amazon: Extrapolations From The Whole Foods Price Cuts

Back on August 28, Amazon (AMZN) closed the Whole Foods Market deal and immediately announced price cuts at the pricey organic food grocer. The move hit other grocery stocks hard and my investment thesis suggested that paying cash for Whole Foods was problematic.

Amazon has traded sideways to down in the few months since the purchase announcement. Whether or not related, the initial trading suggests the market isn't so enthralled with this merger considering the expectations for cutting profits in order to drive traffic growth.

Weak Margins

Despite the announced price cuts from day 1, data from Gordon Haskett Research showed that most grocery items were still at elevated prices. The average price cut on 115 items was only 1.9%. Whole Foods cut prices on staples like organic eggs and bananas, but data from Barclays already showed that a store-wide cut would eliminate profits from the Whole Foods stores.

The analyst firm estimated that Kroger (KR) type gross margins of 25% would lead to a $1.2 billion operating loss considering Whole Foods previously generated margins in the 34% range. Note that net income for the first 40 weeks of 2017 was only $300 million or 2.4% of sales.

Going into the merger, Whole Foods was a struggling grocer. Doubters regarding the merger wondered how Amazon was going to shift a grocer focused on high-priced food to match the e-commerce giant's typical penchant for low prices. For the latest reported quarter, Whole Foods saw comp sales drop 2.4%. The number was only a slight improvement from the 2.8% dip in FQ2 led by a 3.0% drop in transactions.

Traffic Data

The data from research firm Thasos Group shows that price cuts jumpstarted the previous weak foot traffic at Whole Foods. Traffic for the first week after the price cuts starting August 28 jumped 17% YoY. The data can't tell spending levels and how much of the impact was related to the merger and Amazon selling electronics at the stores versus the price cuts.

The data does show that momentum is slipping. Daily traffic even declined by mid-September before rebounding again. For the third week, foot traffic decelerated to only 4% YoY growth.

Source: Thasos Group

Defection rates at competitors like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) decelerated after the initial pop. The data shows consumers that lived closest to a Whole Foods stores and were the wealthiest customers of another grocer were the ones likely to check out the Amazon owned stores.

As an example, Sprouts customers within three miles defected at a 10% rate while those greater than 10 miles away hardly took the time to check out the stores. On a historical basis, the defection rates are higher though data is trending down from the initial pop, possibly suggesting the price cuts were not enticing enough to warrant repeat trips.

Source: Thasos Group

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the price cuts and traffic from mobile phone location data still supports the thesis that Amazon can't cut Whole Foods prices low enough to attract meaningful foot traffic growth. Sales data from the likes of Sprouts Farmers Market will provide the best indication of actual revenue impacts that location data can't provide.

Amazon remains the least favorite FANG stock due to the cash position and need to cut profits at Whole Foods in order to make the merger work.