Chevron: Back To Old Ways

The dividend yield is near the lows of the last five years.

With the articles going back and forth on whether Chevron (CVX) will cut their dividend, the real issue has always been a misplaced view of cash flows. With oil surging back over $50/bbl, the company seems intent on ramping up spending to increase production that only works to gap price gains.

The debate on the dividend is peculiar considering the stock surged to new multi-year highs recently. The market appears set that cash flows are about to surge, but is that the actual case?

The Vice President reinforced aggressive spending in the Permian Basin to ramp up production. Chevron plans to spend around $4 billion in the shale area in 2018 to double production in the next few years to 400,000 bbl/d.

The biggest issue is that the energy giant is ramping spending on short cycle production that will bring oil online when the supply isn't needed. What is constantly missed from the production discussion is the desire to obtain higher prices before depleting assets. West Texas Crude only recently topped $50/bbl again and Chevron seems intent on playing a big role in keeping the prices muted similar to the last two years.

This brings the story back to the cash flows. As the above chart shows, oil prices in Q3 were roughly similar to Q2. For Q2, earnings didn't even cover the dividend much less capital expenditures and Chevron continues to oddly discuss cash flows with the inclusion of asset sales.

Cash flow from operations was $5.0 billion while the company only spent $3.2 billion in cash on capital expenditures. The $2.0 billion dividend payments wiped out all of the cash generated during the quarter.

The equation doesn't appear set to improve much as Chevron appears intent to ramp up production in the face of still low oil prices. As well, the corporate projections are all based on the assumption of oil prices rising in the future.

Source: Chevron September presentation

So while the debate still exists on whether Chevron is going to generate enough cash to cover the dividend going forward, the stock is already approaching the multi-year highs. The dividend yield is near the lows of the last five years while the stock trades near the highs.

CVX Dividend Yield (TTM)data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that plenty of risks exists in owning Chevron at current prices. The company still has cash flow issues and is back to its old ways of focusing on production growth. Avoid the energy giant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.