Hammond Power Solutions: Attractive Valuation Of A Growing Family-Owned Business

As a micro-cap stock in a relatively unexciting industry, Hammond Power Solutions (OTC:HMDPF) has been flying under the radar of most investors. Partly to blame are also some recent non-recurring charges on the company's income statement that are likely to disappear over the following quarters. The stock is currently trading at very attractive levels, while offering a safe 2.8% dividend yield and good growth opportunities. Add to that the strong balance sheet, high insider ownership, and revenue diversification and the stock appears to be the perfect candidate for any value-oriented portfolio.

Company Overview

Hammond Power Solutions is a world-leading dry-type transformers manufacturer and the largest in North America. The company was founded in 1917 in Ontario, Canada, and in 2001 was split between Hammond Manufacturing and Hammond Power Solutions, owned by Rob and Bill Hammond, respectively.

The company has multiple manufacturing facilities throughout Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Italy and India, as well as 11 regional distribution centers throughout North America. It serves mainly clients in the following industries:

Construction and Mining

Utilities

Oil and Gas

Solar and Wind Power Generation

Powering Commercial Infrastructure



With most of these industries in a cyclical downturn over the last few years, Hammond Power Solutions has turned to overseas expansion with acquisitions in Italy and India and a strategic joint venture in Mexico. The acquisitions also provided the company with technology for cast resin transformers, which are considered the safest and most eco-friendly types of transformers. This gives the company a better chance of competing in the renewable energy field.

As a family-owned business, 3.8m shares or 32.7% of total shares outstanding are owned by William G. Hammond, CEO and chairman of the company. This gives me some comfort that senior management's incentives are better aligned with those of shareholders.

Attractive Valuation

Although the company is currently trading at 22.6x TTM P/E, which would drive away most investors using a simple screener, a closer look at the financials reveals a different story.

Top-Line Growth

With some of Hammond Power Solutions' main servicing industries -- Commercial Infrastructure, Mining, and Oil and Gas -- rebounding from the recent bottoms and increasing capital expenditure, we are already seeing an upward trend in demand for dry-type transformers and consequent growth in Hammond Power Solutions' top-line results.

Sales for the first half of 2017 are up by 9.7% compared to the same period in 2016. Backlog also increased by 7.1% and 1.1% in the first and second quarters, respectively, of 2017. The company's main geographical market, North America, saw stronger bookings over both quarters, while additional bookings in the company's traditional industry markets of mining, oil drilling, and construction showed signs of recovery.

It has been a long time since CEO William Hammond has felt that positive about Hammond Power Solutions' end markets, stating the following: "We feel with the resurgence in bookings and the strengthening end markets we serve that HPS is poised to rebound in the coming quarters."

One-Off Items

The company's bottom line is also affected by significant one-off expenses that are likely to reverse over the following quarters. There are three key areas that I would like to stress here:

Goodwill impairment charge

Loss on Mexican joint venture

Exchange rate loss

The goodwill charge in 2016 related to the HPS Italian subsidiary, which reported lower-than-expected customer demand in 2016. The charge amounted to CAD $1.4m, with the remaining balance of Italian subsidiary goodwill currently standing at CAD $5.1m. This poses a short-term risk for the company's bottom line. However, even if the decline in sales continues and the remainder of the goodwill is impaired, the long-term impact will be negligible.

First, sales in Italy have been growing at a 7% annual rate since the last acquisition in the country in 2013, signaling that despite the sluggish economic growth in the region, HPS management has successfully managed to integrate and restructure the business. Second, Italian revenue represents only 7% of HPS's total sales and any decline would be easily offset by the double-digit growth in India. Finally, sales in Italy have seen some improvement in the second quarter of 2017, registering 14.8% growth over the period.

Corefficient, the Mexican joint venture, manufactures and markets energy efficient electrical cores, which are a major component used to manufacture dry-type and liquid-filled transformers. The investment is an important step for HPS to vertically integrate its operations and expand its production facilities. As stated in the Q2 2017 report, the JV currently operates at a loss mainly due to a lower manufacturing capacity utilization. For FY 2016, the share of loss amounted to CAD $2.4m, which is 0.21 cents per share or 128% of the 2016 EPS. Needless to say, as HPS sales increased in the first half of 2017 the share of loss on the JV decreased to CAD $512,000, compared to CAD $1,029,000 for the first half of 2016, a notable 50% drop.

In 2016, the company registered a CAD $844,000 foreign exchange loss, or 7 cents a share. Although this might not sound like much, it's almost half of HPS's reported EPS of CAD $0.16 a share. The loss related to the company's U.S. dollar trade accounts payable in Canada and came as a result of the USD appreciation against the CAD. As expected, since the U.S. dollar fell over the first half of 2017, the foreign exchange loss fell to CAD $67,000 in the first quarter and turned to foreign exchange gain of CAD $22,000 in the second quarter of 2017.

If we adjust the EPS by ignoring the goodwill charge in 2016, the restructuring costs in Q1 2017 and the FX loss the TTM, the P/E ratio would stand at x13.9. This is quite low considering the expected sales growth over the course of 2017 and the improving margins. The P/B ratio of HPS currently stands at x0.83, which, after taking out the whole amount of goodwill and disclosed intangible assets, stands at x1.09. This means that book value per share is currently at CAD $7.9 per share or 92% of the current share price. All that for a company with excellent growth opportunities, improving margins, 2.79% dividend yield, healthy balance sheet and a large insider ownership.

Profitability and Dividend Yield

The company's gross profitability is heavily influenced by copper and steel prices, making HPS a good hedge for commodity miners such as Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), etc. The company enters into long-term supply contracts with suppliers, which results in a considerable lag between the copper price and gross margins. Therefore, I expect the cyclically lower copper prices to have a positive effect on the gross margins over the next few years.



Operating margins have been relatively stable over the last 10 years, despite the challenging environment for the industries that HPS services. With the acquisitions in Italy and India over the period of 2011-13, the company's operating profitability has decreased massively. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from pre-acquisition levels of 18% to almost 21% in 2014. International expansion obviously came at a cost of lower operating efficiency. Asset turnover has also decreased over the same period, with inventory, receivables and fixed assets turnover all falling significantly in 2013.

What this clearly shows to me is that the acquisition of Marnate Trasformatori s.r.l. (Italy) in 2013 has had a material impact on operating efficiency, and is something that investors should look out for in the future. Nevertheless, the Italian operations present a huge opportunity for HPS to expand in the European market, while operating margins show a sign of recovery.

I expect operating profitability to continue to improve over the next few years as sales growth continues, gross margins improve to reflect lower copper prices, and one-off expenses decrease. Additional funds will help HPS increase its capital expenditure and focus on modernizing its fixed-assets base. The decrease in capex/depreciation ratio is a signal that capex is currently too low to sustain the fixed assets base. With FCF of CAD $16m, I do not see this as an issue for HPS but rather as something that investors should keep an eye on in the future.

Last, but not least, the company offers 2.8% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 64%, which is even lower after taking out the one-off items discussed above.

Conclusion

Hammond Power Solutions seems to be largely ignored by investors, mainly as a result of the company's small size and mature industry. The company's long history, high insider ownership, stable profitability, and high dividend yield make it perfect for long-term investors seeking low-risk investments that trade below intrinsic value. The recovery of HPS's key servicing industries and the good international diversification offer a good opportunity for future growth, which is not being fully priced in the company's low trading multiples.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMDPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.