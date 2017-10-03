Helmerich & Payne: Further Correction Likely On Possible Dividend Cut

Oil has been trending higher, and this is good news for land drilling rig companies. Several drilling companies have seen strong upside from lows in the recent past, and the same holds true for Helmerich & Payne (HP). The stock declined to YTD 2017 lows of $42.3 on Aug. 31, 2017, and has subsequently moved higher by 24% to $52.4.

However, I believe that the current upside for Helmerich & Payne is not sustainable. This article will discuss the reasons to be bearish on the stock for the medium term. Before talking about my key concern, I want to point out that Helmerich & Payne is a quality drilling stock for the long term and that any potential correction is a buying opportunity.

The Big Question

Helmerich & Payne currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.7 per share, which translates into a healthy annual dividend payout of $2.8 per share. Furthermore, at the current stock price of $52.4, the company offers dividend yield of 5.3%. The key factor that will determine stock price movement in the next few quarters is the sustainability of dividends. In my view, even with the current upside in oil, dividends are not sustainable and this is likely to take the stock lower.

Why a Dividend Cut?

Comparing the results from the first nine months of 2017 results with the first nine months of 2016, there are certain parameters that are encouraging. Rig utilization has increased from 31% to 42% and revenue has also remained flat for the comparable period. However, the average rig margin per day has declined from $18,719 for the first nines month of 2017 to $7,960 for the first nine months of 2016. As a result, the company's EBITDA margin has declined from 50% to 28%. Also, I don't see the company's EBITDA margin expanding anytime soon. This is one of the key factors that will impact the company's potential to pay high dividends in the foreseeable future.

Looking at the company's cash flows, Helmerich & Payne reported operating cash flow of $615 million for the first nine months of 2016. This has declined sharply to $236 million for the first nine months of 2017. The implications are as follows:

Helmerich & Payne reported OCF of $236 million for the first nine months of 2017 and for the same time period, the company's dividend payout was $229 million. Therefore, the entire cash flows were absorbed in the dividend payout. For the first nine months of 2017, Helmerich & Payne reported capital expenditure of $300 million. This implies negative free cash flow when considering OCF of $236 million. As a result, the company's cash buffer of $906 million as of Sept. 30, 2016, has declined to $573 million as of June 30, 2017.

These two points back my view on the dividend cut in the coming quarters. While oil has been moving higher, it's too early to talk about a sustainable industry recovery. In such a scenario, it's unlikely that Helmerich & Payne would opt for cash burn. It is also important to understand that even if rig utilization improves from current levels in the next six to 12 months, it is very unlikely that EBITDA margin expansion will be seen in the same period. Therefore, operating cash flows are likely to remain depressed, and for Helmerich & Payne the priority will be to maintain strong credit metrics.

Helmerich & Payne has been traditionally conservative in terms of leveraging. I don't see the possibility of leveraging to ensure that high level of dividend is sustained.

The Positives

As I mentioned at the onset, Helmerich & Payne might see a correction in the foreseeable future, but I see any potential correction as a good buying opportunity. This section will highlight some of the positives that will ensure that the company's fundamentals remain strong.

The first important point to note is that Helmerich & Payne has seen a steady increase in active rigs after the number of active rigs bottomed out at 87 in the third quarter of FY 2016. As of Sept. 7, 2017, the company's active rigs were 194, with 100 rigs on term contract and 94 operating in the spot market.

As rig utilization gradually increases, the company's revenue and cash flow are likely to remain steady. While cash flows are depressed, a potential dividend cut can ensure that the balance sheet remains healthy. It is also important to note that the company's "AC Drive Rigs" are likely to find takers with the demand for legacy rigs declining. A young fleet of modern rigs is a key advantage and, even as EBITDA margin remains compressed, rig utilization is likely to trend higher.

I am bullish on an increasing rig count in the U.S., and therefore better utilization as oil moves higher. With oil forming a strong base at $45 to $50 per barrel, I do expect it to be sustained above $50 per barrel. The EIA estimates suggest oil trading marginally above $50 per barrel in FY 2017 and FY 2018.

Conclusion

Helmerich & Payne has declined by 33% in YTD 2017, but I believe that the stock is likely to see more downside on a potential dividend cut. Investors can remain on the sidelines, and fresh exposure to the stock can be considered once there is clarity on the extent of the dividend cut. While industry sentiments are improving, I don't see EBITDA margin expansion happening anytime soon. Depressed cash flows will potentially force the company to cut the dividend to prevent cash burn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.