3 Reasons To Bet On Energy

My decision is based on three fundamental reasons for reversion to the mean.

Would you bet on the S&P 500 or the Energy Select Sector SPDR over the next decade?

The S&P 500 is expensive whatever valuation metric you use. Energy and consumer defensive stocks are by far the cheapest sectors to own. Oil production on a global basis might not grow all that much in the near term. Energy insiders are buying at an above average pace. Here I'll discuss my case for choosing the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) over the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) -- over the past decade it did much worse.

XLE Total Return Price data by YCharts

1. Energy at 18x Shiller P/E

The market is expensive, but energy is one of the "least bad" areas within the S&P 500 to be in. Energy trading at a 18.3x multiple is not all that bad from a historical perspective. With real estate at nearly a 50x multiple and the Fed on a rate-raising path, I know where I don't want to be.

The Shiller P/E ratio is a solid predictor of future returns. If it's high, subsequent returns tend to be on the lower end of the range.

Source: Multpl

2. The End of The Oil Glut

Through the excellent book Capital Returns by Edward Chancellor, I've learned it's much easier to predict the supply side of an industry as compared to the demand side. This makes a lot of sense, especially in industries where supply coming online requires billion-dollar investments and extensive drilling tests like energy. Players like Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) provide quite a bit of information about the potential of major new fields way ahead of these coming online. Because of that I have more confidence in the EIA production projections, as opposed to the demand projections:

The U.S. will soon hit new highs in terms of production driven by the much-discussed shale revolution. On the other hand, projections for global petroleum and other liquid production is much more limited until around 2026.

That's why EIA forecast Brent at $52 per barrel in 2018.

3. In the Know

Insider buying in the S&P 500 is about 25% below the historical average. Insiders are usually net sellers as they are turning part of the option packages doled out to them into cash. It makes sense for the population to sell on a net basis. However, currently they are selling at a higher rate. Except when we drill down and look at industry data, it turns out that energy insiders and financial services insiders are selling at below average rates.

Insider buying is actually quite informative as far as future returns go. As per Quantpedia: "A long list of research papers suggests that insiders really have special non-public information about companies' future outlook and use that information in their timing of trades." Energy insiders buy/sell ratio is currently 25% above its historical average, while the buy/sell ratio for S&P 500 insiders in general is about 25% below its historical average.

Bottom Line

The second-highest Shiller P/E ratio on record suggests negligible forward returns when investing in the broad S&P 500 index. It would surprise me if the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund doesn't beat the S&P 500 over the next five years. The table below compares the top 15 holdings of both ETFs. Although there is a little bit of overlap, the XLE is clearly much more concentrated with up to 23% and 17.05% invested into Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), respectively.

SPY XLE Holding Weighting Holding Weighting Apple Inc (AAPL) 3.69% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) 23.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 2.66% Chevron Corp (CVX) 17.05% Facebook Inc (FB) 1.88% Schlumberger NV (SLB) 7.48% Amazon (AMZN) 1.78% ConocoPhillips (COP) 4.74% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) 1.63% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) 4.36% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.62% Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) 3.84% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) 1.61% Halliburton Co (HAL) 3.15% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) 1.56% Phillips 66 (PSX) 3.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) 1.34% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 2.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) 1.34% Valero Energy Corp (VLO) 2.69% Bank of America Corp (BAC) 1.15% Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) 2.27% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.14% Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) 2.19% AT&T Inc (T) 1.11% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) 2.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.07% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) 1.99% Chevron Corp (CVX) 1.03% ONEOK Inc (OKE) 1.71%

I really don't know when these energy giants are coming back, but given valuations relative to the rest of the market and the relative bullishness of insiders, it seems like a much better place to be over the coming decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.