Flowserve: Sell Now

If we assume the company can grow the dividend 2% per year going forward, our growth model shows a total annual return of only 3.55% to 2021.

Dividend has increased an average 8% per year over the last six years, but the dividend payout ratio spiked to 75% in 2016.

The shares of Flowserve Corp. (FLS) are down about 13% over the past twelve months, and in my view, the shares will be heading even lower. While the company is compelling in some ways, there’s very little reason for the shares to trade at the multiples they are currently sporting. I’ll go through my reasoning below by making some comments about the recent financial performance at the firm. I’ll also forecast likely price changes based on what I expect to happen based on the dividend. In sum, investors have access to much safer yields at much more profitable firms, which prompts the question: Why would you own this?

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial statements at Flowserve indicate a few things immediately. First, gross profit, EPS, and net earnings have all been dropping since 2014. Second, management has bought back some shares (though they didn’t in 2016), and that has made things look slightly better than it otherwise would. Finally, the first six months of 2017 were relatively bad compared to the same period a year ago. Revenue is down approximately 11%, and net income is off approximately 31%. In summary, it’s obvious that this is a cyclical company, which prompts obvious questions about the valuation.

Based on the idea that a picture is worth a thousand years, I present a graphic of revenue and net income here. Does this look like the graph of a company that should trade as a “growth” firm?

Source

Turning to the capital structure, I’m less concerned about the level of debt here for a few reasons. First, the vast majority of it (85%) is due after five years. Second, the interest expense is relatively low at 3.8%. Finally, the level of debt here has actually dropped quite nicely (down about 3%) since 2015. All of this suggests to me that there’s little risk of any sort of solvency or credit crisis here.

Modelling The Dividend

Investors are, for obvious reasons, more interested in the future than they are in the past. For that reason, I’m compelled to make some suggestions about what will likely happen in the future. When I make such a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus function, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. I tend to “move” the most relevant variable, and hold all others constant. In this case, I’ll change the dividend and hold the yield constant.

Over the past six years, the dividend here has grown at a CAGR of about 8%, while earnings have grown at a negative CAGR of about 27%. The result of this is that the payout ratio spiked above 75% in 2016 and currently sits at about 83%. This suggests to me that investors should expect little in the way of dividend increases in future. In order to be as “generous” as possible with this company, I’ll assume a dividend growth rate of about 2%. Based on that assumption, I infer a CAGR for the shares of only about 3.5%, which I consider to be inadequate compensation for the risks borne here. I should also note that in order to achieve even this small rate of dividend growth, the long-term trend in EPS will have to reverse itself.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for FLS turned bearish when the shares closed below $43.00 on September 28. This signalled a bearish break of a bullish uptrend line which began on August 30. From here we see the shares dropping to the $38.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy FLS put options, which will provide us with approximately 11x leverage on our short trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close above $43.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that sell now to avoid any further downside in the share price.

Conclusion

The stock is my biggest problem with the long Flowserve thesis. This is obviously a cyclical company, yet it trades at a valuation approximately twice the overall market. This is troublesome for the marginal investor who buys at these levels. The problem, specifically, is that there’s too much optimism about growth embedded in the shares at the moment. If that growth eventually materialises, there may be little upside as great expectations are already “baked in.” If, on the other hand, net income continues its recent trend, the market will eventually realise that this isn’t a growth company and will punish shareholders for their faith. Also, I should point out that the shares are trading at an expensive valuation relative to their own history:

Source

All of this leads me to believe that a potential shareholder has safer things to do with their capital. This is a company that has a demonstrated history of falling revenues and net income, yet the shares trade at a hefty premium. It trades at a hefty premium not only to the overall market, but also to its own history. Finally, the best days of dividend growth are behind Flowserve in my view. All of this suggests to me that the 13% loss over the past twelve months is just the beginning.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FLS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.