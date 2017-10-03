Seadrill Bankruptcy: History Tells Us That Shareholders Will Get Nothing

As the majority of readers know well, Seadrill (SDRL) filed for bankruptcy and its initial plan leaves a 1.9% post-dilution stake for current shareholders (subject to bondholder vote). The stock has been obviously supported by this plan because in the best-case scenario it leaves some value to common equity, and the company currently trades at a valuation close to $200 million. In my opinion, it is instructive to look at previous bankruptcy cases in the offshore drilling space. They show that shareholders get nothing or next to nothing, even if the initial plan promised recovery.

Hercules Offshore

Back in August 2015, Hercules Offshore announced that it had filed for a pre-packaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11. The plan was as follows: The company's creditors holding $1.2 billion of senior notes were supposed to get 96.9 % of new equity, while a 3.1% stake was reserved for common shareholders. In addition, the company was expecting $450 million in new debt financing to fund the remaining construction cost of Hercules Highlander and provide additional liquidity to Hercules Offshore.

On the surface, the plan looked interesting, but in practice it was bound to fail. The company's backlog and asset quality were not good enough to meet the new realities of the "lower for longer" scenario. As a result, the company had to file for bankruptcy one more time, on June 6. According to the new plan, the company's assets were marketed for sale.

The case of Hercules Offshore is especially interesting since Centerbridge Partners, the brainpower behind the current Seadrill restructuring scheme, was involved as a shareholder. As we now know, Hercules' sales weren't a great success. Two modern jackups were sold to Borr Drilling for $130 million, while 13 older rigs were sold for just $22 million.

In the end, Hercules Offshore was liquidated at the very bottom of the offshore drilling market. Given the severity of the downturn, there was hardly any other option. The only way for shareholders to limit their losses in this case was to sell the stock before the company filed for bankruptcy.

Paragon Offshore

Paragon Offshore's case is even more interesting. On Feb. 12, 2016, Paragon Offshore announced that it had reached an agreement with bondholders and banks to restructure its balance sheet. The original scheme was very surprising -- common shareholders were supposed to retain as much as 65% of equity. In turn, bondholders were exchanging $984 million in senior unsecured notes for $345 million of cash and 35% equity, while banks were getting a $165 million paydown on their loan in exchange for covenant relief. Also, Noble Corp. (NE) was providing Mexican tax bonding.

The plan looked too good to be true right from the start. Not surprisingly, the judge rejected the plan as it removed too much cash from the company. The company and its creditors had to go back to the drawing board. The new plan was dividing the ownership stake in Paragon Offshore between banks and bondholders, while shareholders were left with nothing.

Paragon Offshore made the most prominent attempt to save shareholders' stake in the company, but this attempt failed as it was unrealistic. Even if the judge allowed the original scheme, the company would have filed for bankruptcy once again for the very same reason that was mentioned by the judge -- it would have run out of cash.

Vantage Drilling

Hercules Offshore and Paragon Offshore were mostly older jackup operators. Let's now turn our attention to bankruptcy cases that involved drillers with modern fleet. The first one is Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF), which filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 3, 2015. The beauty of the scheme was that Vantage transferred assets from the company and basically filed for bankruptcy with a shell company, while its subsidiary became the "new Vantage Drilling." Looking at the chart below, the shares of the shell company still trade on the OTC but are worth practically nothing.

Burdened by debt, Vantage Drilling found an elegant way to get rid of its former shareholders. Now the company is an interesting enterprise that, at some point, might re-emerge on the main U.S. stock market when offshore drilling market outlook is more favorable.

Ocean Rig

Ocean Rig case has been extensively covered by myself and fellow contributor Henrik Alex here on Seeking Alpha. The company re-emerged from bankruptcy with almost nothing left for common shareholders, while creditors and management now own the company. The company had too much debt and the only way out was to effectively wipe out common equity and emerge with a new and clean capital structure. As the offshore drilling crisis progressed, many investors argued that Ocean Rig will somehow manage to save at least some of the stake of the common equity, ignoring the fact that management's and common equity's interests were not aligned.

Several companies were not included in this review. Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF), which has recently been delisted from NYSE, has yet to file for bankruptcy. I expect that common equity will be completely wiped out in the upcoming restructuring. Tidewater (TDW), a case where shareholders retained 5% of equity (but this did not help the stock), is not included because it is an offshore service vessel provider and not an offshore driller.

These four recent cases of bankruptcy in the offshore drilling space show that shareholders have little chance for any meaningful recovery, even if the initial plan leaves some stake to them. It is, of course, possible that Seadrill's case will be an outlier, but I expect that it will be mostly in line with all four cases I presented here. Currently, Seadrill's capitalization does not look justified to me.

