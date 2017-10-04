Akari Therapeutics: What's Next For This 'Busted IPO'?

So what is our verdict on this small-cap biotech concern? We discuss that in the paragraphs below.

Today we look at Akari Therapeutics, a biotech 'Busted IPO' that has had a wild ride so far in 2017.

We are all subject to the fates. But we must act as if we are not, or die of despair.” - Philip Pullman

Today we look at a small-cap concern I received a question on from a Biotech Forum member last week that I had not previously researched. It is being posted here as the concern is yet another 'Busted IPO.' What are this small-cap biotech's prospects going forward? Let us take a deeper dive on this underfollowed name.

Company Overview:

Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) is a New York City-based clinical-stage biotech company that is dedicated to discovering and developing anti-complement and anti-inflammatory molecules as transformative treatments for a wide spectrum of severe and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari’s pipeline is focused on inhibitors of early mediators of acute and chronic inflammation, specifically the complement system, the eicosanoid system and the bioamine system. The company is focused on those systems because they directly relate, in a causal manner, to the diseases targeted by Akari. Interestingly, all of Akari’s molecules are derived from ticks. The company articulates that 300 million years of natural selection have evolved ticks to produce inhibitors that bind tightly to key highly-conserved inflammatory mediators. These inhibitors are both well tolerated in humans and remain fully functional when a host is repeatedly exposed to the molecule. Akari Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of approximately $75 and trades just under $6.50 a share currently.

Unfortunately, 2017 has been a tumultuous year for Akari shareholders. Dr. Gur Roshwalb, Akari’s former CEO, resigned back in May after unscrupulous behavior came to light. The resignation came after an internal review found that he had approved a report published by Edison Investment Research. The report claimed that Akari’s lead candidate Coversin was on par with Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (ALXN) Solaris, which was based on preliminary data from a mid-stage clinical trial. Also, a press release issued in April incorrectly stated that one of the patients in the trial had met the primary endpoint. The resignation of Dr. Gur Roshwalb, of course, prompted the company to look for a replacement. Ultimately, the company opted to go with Dr. David Horn Solomon. The announcement was made on August 21, 2017. Dr. David Horn Solomon led the development of lixisenatide, which is now commercialized by Sanofi (SNY). So he has experience leading clinical-stage companies.

Recently, the firm was revived when shares jumped up 90% in early trading on September 21, 2017. Based on feedback from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, Akari Therapeutics will advance lead candidate Coversin into phase 3 development for the treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria in Q1 of 2018. Furthermore, it is worth noting that Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria indication also has Fast Track status in the U.S.

Pipeline

Coversin

Coversin is the company’s lead product candidate. It is a second-generation, potential best-in-class complement inhibitor that acts on complement component-C5, preventing the release of C5a and formation of C5b–9. Furthermore, Coversin also independently inhibits LTB4 activity, which amplifies inflammation. As mentioned before, the company takes its lead from a tick whose scientific name is Ornithodoros moubata. Coversin is a recombinant small protein derived from a protein discovered in the saliva of this particular tick. The protein in the saliva of the tick modulates the host immune system to allow the parasite to feed without alerting the host to its presence or provoking an immune response.

The initial target indications for Coversin are paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. Coversin may be able to treat patients with polymorphisms of the C5 molecule which interfere with correct binding of Soliris. This is supported by the company yielding results which demonstrated 100% inhibition of complement C5 activity by Coversin, with once-daily subcutaneous injections during its ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial in healthy volunteers.

Akari released interim data for Coversin back in April of 2017. The Interim Phase 2 PNH data demonstrated a positive response with Coversin. The trial is an open label phase 2 trial conducted at five centers in the EU. Five patients with PNH who had not received prior anti-complement therapy were enrolled and treated with Coversin self-administered subcutaneous injections twice a day for approximately the first month and then switched to once-daily injections.

Commencement of the phase 3 program is expected in Q1 of 2018. The company plans to conduct two studies - CAPSTONE in naïve PNH patients where Alexion's Soliris is not the standard of care, and ASSET in PNH patients on Solaris therapy who will be switched to Coversin.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of June 30, 2017, Akari had cash and cash equivalents of $30 million, compared to $44 million as of December 31, 2016. R&D costs were $3.7 million and general and administrative expenses were $7.3 million. The company will most likely have to raise additional funding between now and mid-2018.

The company doesn’t have a large analyst following. It was reissued as a Hold with a $6 price target four months ago at Chardan Capital. Late in September, both William Blair and Canaccord Genuity reiterated Buy ratings on the stock, the latter with a $15 price target.

Verdict:

Given the company's challenges in 2017 and the near-term need to raise additional funding, I am going to pass on making a small investment in this 'Tier 4' name at this time. If Coversin advances further in development and the company addresses its funding needs, we may revisit Akari at some point in the future.

History is filled with brilliant people who wanted to fix things and just made them worse.” - Chuck Palahniuk

If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Busted IPO Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "Follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.