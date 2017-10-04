Colony NorthStar: Why Not Buy This 7.1% Yielding Preferred REIT Stock For Your Dividend Portfolio?

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to redeem higher-yielding preferred stock issues.

Colony NorthStar, Inc. (NYSE:CLNS) is a diversified REIT with an attractive international real estate platform and a 25-year history of originating and managing real estate deals. The global equity REIT recently issued a new preferred stock that, I think, offers income investors an interesting combination of high current dividend income and principal protection/low volatility. The new Series J preferred stock is particularly attractive when compared to Colony NorthStar’s common shares.

Preferred shares are compelling long-term income vehicles that can offer income investors great value in times of heightened volatility and uncertainty. Unfortunately, preferred shares often don’t quite get the coverage they deserve. Investing in the preferred stock layer of a company/REIT comes with a couple of pros and cons that are worth discussing, and I think every income-centered investment portfolio should include at least some preferred stocks.

Investing In Colony NorthStar’s Preferred Stock Layer

Colony NorthStar is a diversified global equity REIT that has assembled a portfolio of international real estate assets, including industrial, healthcare and U.S. hospitality properties. The REIT further invests in other equity and debt instruments (first mortgage securitizations, non-performing loans, mezzanine debt, etc.) and has a giant global investment business where it invests money on behalf of other investors.

Issuing preferred shares is "business as usual" for a lot of real estate investment trusts, especially in the mortgage REIT sector. This is because preferred shares are a way for REITs to broaden their capital bases and diversify their funding sources. Colony NorthStar is no different in this regard.

However, preferred equity typically accounts for only a small percentage of a REIT’s market capitalization. In the case of Colony NorthStar, it makes up about 9 percent of the company’s total capitalization.

Take A Look At Colony NorthStar’s New 7.125 Percent Yielding Preferred Stock

Specifically, I think Colony NorthStar’s new 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE:CLNS-J) is worthy of a closer look.

The REIT announced the offering in September 2017, and the Series J has just begun trading a couple of days ago. The purpose of the offering: the real estate investment company wants to use the net proceeds from the capital offering to redeem higher-yielding preferred stock issues, including the 8.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock and a portion of its 8.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. This makes a lot of sense for Colony NorthStar, since the REIT saves money on preferred stock payments. The Series J has a liquidation preference value of $25.00.

Though the yield of the Series J is a little lower than the yield of the other preferred stocks, the new preferred stock issue still looks like a good deal for income investors, especially when compared with the REIT’s common shares.

This is because preferred stock - such as the Series J - ranks higher in the capital structure than common stock. In other words, common stocks generally carry more risk than preferred stocks (but also have more upside). For investors, this implies that an investment in Colony NorthStar’s Series J preferred stock comes with less downside than with the common stock. But here is the kicker: the preferred stock has an attractive 7.1 percent yield that is very competitive considering that the REIT’s common shares yield 8.6 percent.

I expect the Series J to be much less volatile than the REIT’s common shares and, in fact, trade with a similarly low degree of volatility than its other preferred stock issues.

Here’s the Series B compared to Colony NorthStar’s common shares.

And here is the Series C compared against the REIT’s common stock.

Income investors get much more downside protection with the Series J than they could ever hope to get with Colony NorthStar’s common shares. Yet, the Series J yields almost as much as the common shares. Looks like a good deal to me.

Your Takeaway

I think the Series J is a good deal for income investors that want to find the right combination between stable dividend income and a reasonably high degree of principal protection or that think the REIT’s common shares are too risky. Investing in Colony NorthStar’s preferred stock layer obviously means there are no prospects for dividend growth (fixed preferred stock dividends) and limited prospects for capital upside, but that really shouldn’t be much of an issue. Preferred shares - due to their higher-ranking capital structure - tend to be much less volatile than common shares of the same issuing REIT, and the Series J offers income investors a competitive 7.1 percent yield. Buy for income.

