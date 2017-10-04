NASH Contender Galectin Therapeutics Could Run Up Nicely - But Don't Stick Around

There are several cons and risk factors that should be taken into consideration prior to purchasing shares.

Top-line data to be reported in early December for their galectin-3 inhibitor GR-MD-02 is an important catalyst that could cause a run-up in share price prior.

Shares have already risen 150% year to date, but are still in the red by 50% over the past three years.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) have risen 150% year to date, yet are still down 50% over the past three years.

The stock popped up on my scans due to recent strength, as shares have risen by 40% since mid-September. Couple that with top-line data to be reported in early December for their galectin-3 inhibitor GR-MD-02 and we might have the ingredients for a runner.

Let's look closer.

Back in February the company announced data from early studies of GR-MD-02. Preclinical results in mouse models of different cancer types revealed anti-tumor effects and increased survival when combining the drug candidate with different types of immune modulators. Keep in mind that 2 phase 1 studies were being conducted at the time as well, combining GR-MD-02 with pembrolizumab in patients with melanoma (and expanded to patients with oral/head and neck cancer (OHN) and non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Of six patients with advanced melanoma given the lowest dose (2 mg/kg), no safety concerns were observed. One partial response and one mixed response were observed, including a patient who showed a significant reduction in tumor size after 12 weeks of therapy (3 doses of combined GR-MD-02).



Figure 2: Tumor response after 3 doses of Combined GR-MD-02 and pembrolizumab in a patient who failed high-dose IL-2 and oncolytic virus plus ipilimumab. (Source: Corporate presentation.)

I note that Cohort 2 has finished enrollment and future updates represent another important catalyst (most likely in early 2018).

In March GR-MD-02 demonstrated efficacy in an exploratory mid-stage study in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. No serious adverse events were observed and an average PASI reduction in excess of 50% occurred in all patients that participated in the 24-week study. As the disease is related to NASH and increased galectin-3 expression, these results are indicative that the drug candidate could also show marked activity in NASH, the main value driver for the stock.

Early promise was also demonstrated in patients with severe and refractory atopic dermatitis (n=3), where all of them showed a clinical response according to the reduction in EASI (Eczema Area and Severity Index) score after 12 weeks (received 6 every other week doses). Notably, 2 patients achieved a 64% and 74% EASI reduction at six weeks after only 3 doses of GR-MD-02.

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $9.1 million, which it has stated could fund operations until year-end. Net loss for the quarter came in at $4.8 million, while research and development expenses totaled $3.4 million. During the quarter the company strengthened its IP position, including a recent claim covering GR-MD-02 in patients with autoimmune disease and another for treating a variety of diseases with an inflammatory response. Of particular importance is the patent protecting their combination cancer immunotherapy method of use.

As for their NASH-CX study, for the period ending August 11th, 130 patients (80%) completed 52 weeks of infusions and 99% of the study's total number of infusions had been administered. In June, the DMSB (Data and Safety Monitoring Board) made the decision that the trial should continue. President, CEO and CMO Dr. Peter Traber noted that drop-out rates came in below expectations, which could increase the power of the trial. Expectations are for 151 patients to complete the study (last month), giving it a power in excess of 95% to detect a difference. Again, top-line data is expected in December.

As for entry point, today's 14% move upward came on over 721,000 shares (over 4 times the average volume). That's what we like to see in a true breakout, as that kind of relative volume is a sign that the move could potentially be sustainable.

On the con side, none of the usual institutions I keep tabs on are in the name. Just over 22% of shares are owned by insiders, while only 18% is held by institutions. Noteworthy holders include 10X Fund (over 3 million shares), Director James Czirr (over 800,000 shares) and businessman Richard Uihlein (~2.5 million shares). Lack of institutional interest is a clear negative and paints the stock in a negative light.

Additionally, a few years back the company got bad press for using stock promoter Emerging Growth, which made over-the-top comparisons to leading NASH firm Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Earlier this year as well there were very misleading promotions about the firm calling it the next Tobira (acquired for $1.7 billion), overemphasizing the relationship with businessman Richard Uihlein as an indicator of success and making it seem that the company is a frontrunner in the NASH space. Whenever I see such over-the-top language, my skepticism immediately identifies such occurrences as red flags. Such promotion or excess optimism could have led to the large gain in share price at the beginning of the year.

For these reasons, I would identify the stock solely as a speculative trade which should be approached with reduced size by readers who are willing to accept the high risk involved.

Galectin Therapeutics is a Buy

As the biotech sector has been on fire, we've gotten to the point where many names that were considered "down and out" are starting to bounce back and run up significantly. I believe some of that momentum money could flow into this stock, as it has a near-term catalyst in a space with high opportunity [NASH]. Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence can purchase shares in the near term. While I avoid predictions, I wouldn't be surprised to see this in the mid $3s or significantly higher prior to results if momentum money flows into the stock.

However, let me be very clear. I am suggesting this name as a potential trading opportunity and not holding through data. While one wishes the company all the best (especially for the sake of NASH patients), based on prior results I have no edge in determining if data will be positive (and am leaning toward neutral to pessimistic). I'm simply stating that those holding the stock for the run-up could do well and should only be done by readers with higher risk appetite. Again, the goal for those who buy the ticker is enter the trade, ride the move up, and get out prior to data. If the ROTY model account purchases a position, it will be only half the usual size and be sold after a quick move upwards prior to data.

One key risk is the possibility of disappointing data in December for GR-MD-02 in the NASH-CX trial. Another is the company's cash crunch, as they've stated previously they are only able to fund operations until year-end. If they utilize their ATM (At The Market issuance) too much, it will likely dampen any run-up to data. Since their beginning in 2000, the company had raised around $131 million in debt and equity offerings (until June 30th this year).Other risks include setbacks with ongoing and planned studies and intense competition in the spaces being targeted. Longer-term losses from ongoing legal proceedings are also an area of concern.

Looking at their quarterly filing, the company has a history of diluting shareholders using an ATM. In the three months ending June 30th the company issued 198,170 shares, while in mid-May they entered into an agreement to be able to sell up to $30 million.

