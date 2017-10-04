Don't Forget Rule #1

The vast majority of individual investors and financial advisors, however, are ignoring this whether they admit it or not.

Perhaps the most important is past performance is not indicative of future results. This disclosure is usually at the bottom of every page of an investment's marketing materials.

Let's consider two individuals with differing investing knowledge and experience. Person A first meets with a financial advisor in their late thirties now that they've aggregated meaningful wealth. Person B is in a similar position but studied economics and finance in undergrad and they have been educating themselves on the basics over time. Person B is using a new "robo advisor" service like Betterment or Schwab Intelligent Portfolios via Charles Schwab. Asset class weights and associated risk/return expectations are identified in both cases, and these two variables will have the greatest impact on portfolio returns in the long run. They have another thing in common besides their age and wealth: financial advisors and robo advisors will recommend a large, potentially greater than 70%, weight to U.S. equities. Global equities will certainly make up the vast majority of their portfolios. Why?

Source: LinkedIn

Because the world, in fact, does use the past as the primary gauge of future returns. We are all guilty of this. When it comes to investing, human nature is fragile and predictable. A large component of the Level III CFA exam material focuses on investor behavioral types and the multitude of complications it causes. Some can be helped, while others can only be dealt with.

Let us play a game. First, on a scale of 1 to 10, with 5 being fairly valued, 1 being the bottom of the market in 2009 and 10 being the top of the cycle, where is the S&P 500?

From someone who works with financial advisors and investment sponsors (e.g., Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)) almost daily, I'd say the average advisor, client and sophisticated investment professional attempting to help (or sell to) them all fall between an 8 and 9. I've ran into one expert that has been below a 6 in the last year (he is the CIO of a large and successful firm, for whatever that is worth). Do you land approximately in the same place on the scale?

Second, do you think people tend to overestimate or misunderstand the ability for bond funds to offer a portfolio protection in the time of a crisis, particularly given interest rates cannot be lowered meaningfully and the income they provide is a couple percent on average?

Third, do you believe that some "alternative" asset classes either are quite correlated with the equity markets (e.g., high-yield, loan-based BDCs) or are at least as overvalued as equities (U.S. coastal commercial real estate)?

Fourth, do you believe a recession is a real risk in the next five years, and if it were to occur, a large drawdown in the equity markets would follow?

Fifth, do you think the timing of when an investor allocates capital to the equity markets, say in terms of trailing P/E ratio or price-to-book value, is a major precursor to medium and long-term (5-20 year) expected returns?

Lastly, do you think there are practical ways to lessen the impact of a recession through hedge vehicles or strategies (proven Long/Short hedge fund, managed futures, individual bond allocation, outsized cash position with a plan if the market drops, etc.)?

... "Yes" to all the above.

My bet is most readers answered "Yes" to all these questions. Now for the painful part.

Do you have a large portion, say 40%+ of your financial assets (this excludes primary home, cars, etc.) in assets likely to do moderately well or at least post small but consistent positive gains in a recession? For your equity allocation, is there any solid, quantitative reason to believe their beta (how closely they track indices up and down) with the stock market is significantly less than 1? Do you have a reliable track record of calling the top or bottom of market cycles to the degree you'd bet your financial well-being on it? Are your non-financial assets, such as your home or business, likely to appreciate considerably during a recession?

... "No" to all the above.

If my heading titles are even mostly correct, don't be alarmed. The majority of investors are acting irrationally. Advisors and many large financial institutions aren't positioned much better. Credit to some firms, such as Blackstone, for being in asset and fund harvesting mode rather than continuing to deploy record amounts of risk capital while the going is still good. They are the exception, however, and not the rule.

Past performance is not indicative of future results, especially since 2009. But why? Maybe WER needs to recognize this bull market is different and sure to last. Let's take a look at Mr. Shiller's work.

Source: Robert Shiller and WER

There are dozens of legitimate ways to calculate how the market is valued. If you want to prove a point, there is a metric with some justification to achieve it. I'm sure there was some metric at the height of the tech bubble to prove that "this time is different" - the most dangerous words in the capital markets.

Sticking with the same methodology for consistency, we see the Great Recession bottomed at 15x, and the markets have only traded at today's levels three times since the mid-1800s. You read that correctly and already know where I am going with this; the first was the peak just prior to the collapse due to the Great Depression, the second was about three-fourths the way up the tech bubble (and notably, only one-third of the way down) and the last one is today.

The CAPE ratio itself has plenty of issues - GAAP accounting standards have changes over time, CFOs have become more "creative," the failure of businesses and outright elimination of certain stocks, as well as the long-term transition from a capital intensive manufacturing economy to one based on providing services are all valid reasons as to why this methodology is not perfect. At a certain point, however, it does not need to be. I think we are at or at least very near to those levels, even if U.S. corporations defy all laws of finance (and gravity) and keep wages at lows and profit margins at record highs.

Since the bottom of the Great Recession, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has gone from 75 to 250 in approximately nine years for an annualized return of 14.4%. This a little higher than the average since 1926 when starting at this valuation. Today's market is squarely above 25x, which puts the expected 10-year return below 4%. Now let me ask you this; is the market risk you are taking proportional to a 10-year expected return of less than 4% annualized? The answer is probably a curse word of varying offensiveness followed by "No."

Personally, I think the best case for projected 3-5 year returns is likely to be negative on a capital gains basis and flat at best if invested in relatively strong dividend-paying stocks on a total return basis. This is still way too much risk considering there are fixed-income and alternative strategies with more compelling upside for less downside risk.

All right, that is probably all true, but now what?

If you have a 40+ year investing timeline and plan on investing throughout a potential downturn significantly relative to the portfolio size, you don't necessarily need to do anything as long as you know you will not panic if you see a 30-40%+ loss and remain truly diversified. Use high-quality BDCs, REITs and MLPs to move the beta away from 1.0 while providing reliable income. These stocks will still fall in value and fall hard! Historically, however, the correlation has been .6-.7 with a high-quality mix of these alternative asset classes. The significantly higher than 10-year Treasury or S&P 500 yield and quite reliable distributions will serve as a powerful ballast as well.

While the Great Recession proved global equities tend to rise and fall together, some foreign markets provide a small degree of diversification and benefit from trading at a lower valuation than the U.S. Some parts of Western Europe trade at marginally more favorable valuations, and areas of Asia, particularly Japan and Russia, have pockets of their stock markets trading at much lower-than-average multiples. Financials and energy are good starting points.

High yield but high-quality individual bonds are another good hiding spot. High yield in general tends to recover very quickly from recessions, while suffering lower-than-expected defaults. This is a quirk of the structure of developed economy fixed-income markets - bond investors are generally institutional and cannot stand risk. Many have mandates that force them to sell a bond once it is downgraded, no matter the liquidity. 90%+ of institutions can only invest in investment grade bonds, even though it leaves hundreds of billions of debt securities out to dry. This provides a larger-than-deserved spread for the quality of the lower-rated bond. Keep in mind, some firms will face trouble and you could lose principal. On average, however, a meaningful allocation to high-quality high yield bonds gives solid income and a lot of protection in a downturn as long as they are not sold at the first sign of weakness.

For more sophisticated investors, many hedge funds and managed futures offerings have long and proven track records in times of financial distress. A 5% allocation to one of these managers can make a big difference in terms of a portfolio's total returns during a downturn. Some of these strategies are now offered in mutual fund wrappers as well.

What have we learned?

The 60/40 model is broken. The 25-year bond bull market is over because interest rates are near zero; the buffer they provided for so long is no more. Individual bonds, chosen carefully, can still help, but it requires a lot of work and significant capital to achieve minimum diversification and overcome transaction costs. When the market finally turns - as it absolutely will - there is a higher probability of a deeper and sustained downturn because of our elevated starting point. The sell-off will pull money out of almost every asset class - gold, silver, oil, real estate and most other traded assets will likely go down with the ship just as they did in 2009. Cash, purpose-built hedge vehicles, individual bonds held to maturity and creative diversification can help. Cash works only if you are disciplined to hold enough of it over the right time frame and smart enough to implement a systematic strategy as the market sells off, which is easier said than done. But nothing can help a sucker driving with the rear-view mirror right off a (valuation) cliff.

(Image Source)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT, HMC, CF, POT, RY, MRCC, GST-B, F, GST-A, SBRA, QCP, HCP, OAS, LGCYO, KMI, NFX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author owns senior unsecured bonds issued by Legacy Reserves LP. The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. The author has bids out on one or more securities mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.