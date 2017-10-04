Disney Is No Discount

Recently, Dividend Sensei published an article titled "A Legendary Dividend Growth Stock Trading At Fire Sale Prices." This set off a great discussion in the comments section, with more than 200 replies already as of this writing. To expand on that discussion, here is why I don't own Walt Disney (DIS) and have no plans to change that in the near term.

First off, a semantic issue. Many commenters rejected Dividend Sensei's use of the term "fire sale" to describe Disney stock, since it is down less than 15% from its 52-week high. It runs contrary to the general usage of the term - for example, the definition from Investopedia:

A fire sale consists of selling goods or assets at heavily discounted prices. Fire sale originally referred to the discount sale of goods that were damaged by fire; it may now refer to any sale where the seller is in financial distress. In the context of the financial markets, fire sale refers to securities that are trading well below their intrinsic value, such as during prolonged bear markets.

Disney hasn't been through any existential trauma - the headwinds at ESPN are a setback but hardly company-threatening. And the market as a whole has shown little distress or tendency toward prolonged bearishness recently.

That said, Dividend Sensei uses a different definition of the term. Here's his definition of fire sale:

Regardless of semantics, the underlying claim is what counts. If Disney is trading at a 25%+ discount to its fair value - particularly given stretched valuation multiples elsewhere, it'd be high time to consider taking a sizable position in DIS stock.

Disney: It Simply Isn't On Sale

Unfortunately, I don't see a strong case for suggesting Disney is undervalued at all, let alone to a substantial degree, and thus I'm not buying Disney stock at anywhere near current levels.

I will grant one of the bull case's main points though. Concerns about ESPN are overblown. Yes, the company seemingly blundered by politicizing the channel - people often watch sports to distract themselves from real-world stress, reminding them of political headaches while relaxing is probably not an ideal branding strategy.

More generally, the tide is flowing out against cable channels, but this threat is well-known and in fact has been talked about to death. You can't pin a bear thesis on something that is already known by virtually all market participants.

That said, even granting the assumption that ESPN will be fixed (or spun off), I still don't see much value in Disney's stock above $100/share. My colleague, J Mintzmyer of Value Investor's Edge, nailed the bearish case on Disney two years ago. He foresaw the problems in ESPN back when the market was still oblivious, writing at the time:

ESPN-fueled growth (of the total cable business) accounted for 60% of the profit growth over the past decade and now accounts for a total of 56% of the total profits. When you buy DIS today, you aren't buying the House of Mouse with a 'side' of sports anymore - you are now buying the King of Monopolized Sports who also has a Mouse [...] ESPN makes the lion's share of its profits from (unsustainable) subscription revenues, at nearly double the rate of its advertising profit. The first cracks of ESPN's strength are beginning to emerge, and I expect this trend to be a long-term drag on profit growth. Note, I'm not predicting disaster at ESPN, I still think it's a great brand, but let's be honest about the source of growth and its future potential. When you're buying the most expensive blue chip on the market, you need that growth.

Since Mintzmyer's prescient call, here is how Disney (blue line) has performed against the S&P 500:

Disney is down 12% over the past two years, while the market has rallied more than 20%. And on a total return basis, Disney fares worse yet, considering the below-average dividend yield.

At this point, you may be asking, but Ian, since Disney has underperformed dramatically since 2015, isn't now the time to get long? And to answer it, no it's not. There's another key piece to Mintzmyer's thesis - and this one, unlike ESPN's problems - isn't widely understood yet.

The other problem is earnings quality. Everyone loves to look at PE ratios, but some earnings are of higher quality than others. In Disney's case, between 2010 and 2014, free cash flow tended to make up just 55-75% of actual earnings. That's in large part because Disney has to expend so much capital on its parks. The parks aren't a bad business, but they do require enormous sums of capital to build and maintain. When a company consistently has to spend much of its earnings on capex, you should ding the valuation you assign the stock a bit. FCF generation has been healthier the past couple years, but it's unclear if this is a permanent improvement or just a low ebb in the park spending cycle.

We can see the cash flow versus earnings difference reflected in Gurufocus' estimates of Disney's stock value based on various metrics. Disney is overvalued by all its possible metrics, but it scores most attractively on an earnings-based DCF model:

The earnings-based model assigns Disney stock a value of $99, just shy of today's price. Free cash flow-based DCF, on the other hand, comes up with an $81 target, given Disney's inability to consistently turn all of its earnings into cash. This isn't a fault of Disney in particular - it's something inherent to their business model.

But bulls on the stock should be aware of this. Dividend Sensei's $140+ price target, based on a DCF model, seems aggressively high. Using the same stated parameters that he did ($5.40 starting value, 9% discount rate) while leaving everything else at default settings in Gurufocus, you get this, assuming 6.9% growth going forward:

You'll note that is some rather substantial downside from today's price - 17% in fact. What accounts for the difference between $83 and $140, based on 6.9% growth, then? Presumably, you could increase the terminal growth rate and years of terminal growth significantly. But these are imperfect assumptions as it is very hard to see the future more than 10 years out. I shy away from using DCF models as a core of my investing analysis, since they are subject to confirmation bias - you can get the model to spit out a favorable result by adjusting parameters that are largely unknowable (such as the future growth rate starting in the year 2027).

And even 7% growth going forward requires a bit of faith - I'd hardly call that a "conservative case" given, as Mintzmyer noted above, that ESPN made up more than half of profit growth for Disney back to 2005. Thus, you should severely ratchet down future expectations for growth from the firm, as its strongest source of historical profit growth is now an outright drag on earnings. With that in mind, 17x earnings (and more than that times cash flow) seems quite expensive - or at minimum fully-priced. And there's more...

Recession Risk

I know, I'll get scorn for this. The market only goes up anymore, and there's no sign of a recession on the horizon either. But even the global central banking community's actions haven't eliminated the business cycle. We will get another downturn. Be it next year or five years from now, it's coming. And when it does, Disney will suffer.

Disney is very exposed to the economy. It doesn't really have a recession-resistant portion of its portfolio. The theme parks and consumer products require strong consumer spending. The TV business suffers if advertising spend slows. And while movie spend might be somewhat recession-resistant, the industry appears to be in secular decline.

I conceded that the market may be overly concerned about ESPN's current struggles. In particular, the political noise can be largely ignored. However, the long-term value of content is falling, as value is transferring to those who own the consumer-facing platform (such as Spotify and Netflix) rather than the content creator. I built on this idea in "Disney Leaves Netflix: A Big Mistake."

Last time the economy tanked, Disney took a long time to get back to growth. In fact, EPS topped in 2007 at $2.34, and wouldn't exceed that level until 2011. I know there's no sign of a recession yet, but the next one is coming sooner or later, and you'll likely see years of outright earnings declines at Disney when it does, particularly with ESPN having flipped from the core growth asset to EPS liability. Suddenly that 17x earnings ratio doesn't seem like much of a margin of safety at all for a cyclical company at the tail end of an unusually long economic expansion.

I'm not super-bearish on Disney stock - I'm not suggesting this is a short candidate or anything. But the stock is fully valued (if not overvalued) and it wouldn't shock me in the least if shares traded down 10 or 20% in the coming year at any sign or market or economic weakness. To get serious upside on the stock, the problems with ESPN need to resolve themselves, Disney's streaming service needs to succeed, and you need continued good economic fortune in coming years. I don't like the odds of hitting all three of those.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.