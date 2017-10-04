Bristol-Myers Squibb: Now Is Not The Time

To be truthful, the fact that Opdivo will only be used after patients "can't respond to or can't tolerate taking sorafenib" is a problem in itself.

Investment Thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) beat expectations once again, delivering another strong quarter leveraging the sales of drugs like Opdivo, Eliquis and Yervoy. Moreover, the end of September brought further success with an FDA approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) as a treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma. As the first and only Immuno-Oncology drug to receive approval, Bristol-Myers Squibb's pipeline diversification continues, despite facing pressure from the U.S. markets. After underperforming the market over the last 12 months, perhaps the recent news and upcoming events will re-engage investors and drive the price per share back towards figures found in June 2016. Additionally, one could also take advantage of this opportunity if it is found that the company is "cheap" relative to its peers in large-cap pharmaceuticals.

Underperforming the Sector

Returning to the point made regarding BMY underperforming the sector, the above chart shows a sector benchmarking constructed using the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) and the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH). In my opinion, if a company's share price cannot outperform the ETFs within its sector, it isn't worth holding. ETFs fundamentally diversify your portfolio by construction, whether you like it or not. If you are able to generate the same returns using a product which only reduces your overall risk profile, it isn't wise to choose an alternative. For now, Bristol-Myers Squibb doesn't fit my investment profile.

On the other hand, an opportunity naturally presents itself. If what we have observed is correct and the company is underperforming the industry temporarily, we can capitalise on the share price rise as it aligns with sector peers. This rise would be a clear sign of investor confidence in the company after a rough end to 2016 and start of 2017.

Products Driving the Top Line

The FY16 annual report data tells us an awful lot about the company, including the main drivers of revenue growth. Staggeringly, over 40% of the revenue came from 3 products: Opdivo, Orencia, and Sprycel. Perhaps as a reader this isn't surprising when we consider that Revlimid supplies approximately 62% of Celgene's revenue (NASDAQ:CELG); this is clearly an issue that is sector-wide.

After the discontinuation of research into virology in February 2016, the company aims only to straddle immunology, oncology, cardiovascular, fibrosis, and genetically defined diseases. None of this is new, but one must applaud its efforts to sign deals and seek acquisitions to counteract the loss in revenue growth. Buying time in the sector is the smart thing to do in order to create a more diverse revenue stream, whilst refining the number of products on sale.

With regard to risk, pipeline setbacks are the things to watch out for. Competition is a real threat for Bristol-Myers, and this is the one thing that needs to deliver. Even the FDA success presented above isn't 100% positive news. To quote from the article "Bristol-Myers Squibb Achieves Earlier Than Expected Win":

It is established that Opdivo will be used after patients either can't respond to or can't tolerate taking sorafenib. That leaves Bristol-Myers Squibb to compete against another drug known as regorafenib as a second-line therapy for this patient population. Regorafenib is marketed as STIVARGA by Bayer.

The author initial presents the news as a win for BMY; however, I think this only creates further pressure for the company. Yes, Opdivo's label has expanded, but it has also created another reason to continue the cash flow to fuel research in order to combat generic competition. To be truthful, the fact that the drug will only be used after patients "can't respond to or can't tolerate taking sorafenib" is a problem in itself - this directly opens the door to competition with regorafenib.

DCF Valuation

In order to evidence the points above, further analysis is necessary to provide clarity. I recently wrote the article "A Portfolio Of Biotech Growth", where I showcased the attractiveness for biotech in a portfolio. At the time of publication, Bristol-Myers Squibb had faced recent regulatory setbacks, and as a consequence, the share price plummeted. Looking back, an investment at this point would've yielded a return on investment (NYSE:ROI) of $6.20, a 10.88% increase. Valuing the company intrinsically using DCF analysis, we can create a real picture of where BMY is heading in the next few years rather than simply quoting figures and giving opinions. Below are some of the main assumptions I have made throughout my DCF model:

Fiscal 16 proved to be a year of tremendous growth for BMY. In previous years, we have seen low revenue growth figures bottoming out at -3.09% in FY14; FY16 showcased a rise of 17.31%. Taking the annual revenue growth to be 10.80% seems to be a safe bet - capturing both the increase in revenue growth but also higher than usual, indicative of brighter prospects. Brighter prospects are certainly something to be on the lookout for; I think this year could easily match FY16 given the statistics posted in Q1 and Q2 - 12% revenue rise quarter on quarter and U.S. revenues increased 8% to $2.7 billion, to quote a few. Moving forward, although BMY seems to be already doing a lot in this space, we do have to note that the company's success is dependent on consumers continuing to use its product line. This is a risk one should be mindful of.

You may remember that about a year ago, I announced significant reorganization in the Company, a transformation effort that was meant to be doing two things; first one, it was meant to be really accelerating execution behind key priorities in the Company. Second, it was meant to be enabling us to maintain our expenses roughly flat between 2016 and 2020 while significantly increasing investment behind R&D.



(Giovanni Caforio - Bristol-Myers Squibb presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference)

Above is a quote from Morgan Stanley's Healthcare Conference, where BMY CEO Giovanni Caforio spoke about the company's outlook and changes within spending. It is clear that the company is addressing the pressure caused by generic competition by simply increasing R&D spending in order to expand its pipeline. To stay "current" in its industry, frontier research is necessary, and hence, so is R&D spending. At present, there are no figures quoted regarding the "significant increasing investment behind R&D". Projecting a modest 29.91% right out until FY21 shouldn't be too alarming for most. If anything, this is underestimating how much BMY is going to need to spend to create a larger footprint within core therapeutic areas, not just oncology. It would be safe to assume that spending may rise a further 1% or 2% over the next 5 years, but for the purposes of this forecast, I didn't factor this in.

The WACC is computed at 8.37%: the cost of equity capital (11.13%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 1.1817 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.27% (US 10-year Treasury bond yield), and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. From here, we approximate the cost of debt to be 2.13%. My usual method of dividing last year’s interest expense by the average total debt for the previous 2 years was inconclusive with an interest expense of $0.

Collating these assumptions, the model predicts a share price of $66.02, suggesting that BMY is trading slightly below its intrinsic value. After reading the comments on the recent transcripts, it appears there is a mixed opinion with respect to the company's future performance - I wasn't too happy assuming that revenue growth would maintain upside of 10.80%, and so I performed a sensitivity analysis.



Should the annual growth rate and WACC be adjusted, the analysis resulted in a price per share ranging from $54.76 to $82.01. The bottom end of the range is well within its 52-week trading price, but the same can’t be said for the top end. I would personally hedge my bets for a share price close to $70 towards the end of this year, provided the company's performance mimics that of Q1 and Q2.

Conclusion

It is evident that Bristol-Myers Squibb still has a fair bit to do to show investors that regulatory setbacks and competition aren't issues for the company. My DCF analysis shows the company trading below its intrinsic value, but then again, when you have volatility in the share price, this is expected. In my opinion, the FDA approval does nothing but add another issue for the company to worry about, but this is just my take on the news. It is great to see that the pipeline is not remaining stagnant and that Bristol-Myers is keeping up with other companies with regard to drug progression. I do hope that in the next year the share price nudges towards the $70 threshold, but this is definitely not certain.

My fair price range for BMY is $59.94-70.87.

