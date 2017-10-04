Arbutus Biopharma: Updates To Thesis Part 2

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) continue to do well, having risen over 25% since my update article two weeks ago and doubling since my initial April 5th recommendation.

Readers who have been following know that I expect further upside in the hepatitis B space and a possible bubble forming. In the ROTY model account, we are exploiting this opportunity via owning shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH).

I was bullish on the first company due to many reasons, including its possession of widely adopted LNP RNAi delivery technology, litigation that hints at its true value, guidance from the CEO for further licensing deals later in the year, a global hepatitis B market opportunity expected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021, and positive interim data from a phase 2 study evaluating ARB-1467 which showed significant reductions in HBsAg with a clear step-reduction between the first two dose cohorts. I was encouraged that management then decided to add a fourth dose cohort, with the hope that more rapid and deeper reductions could be achieved in the last two cohorts.

On September 25th, the company released top line results from the fourth cohort of the phase 2 study evaluating bi-weekly dosing of ARB-1467. All twelve patients experienced decreases in serum HBsAg levels with an average reduction of 1.4 log10, greater than what was observed in the first three cohorts, which utilized monthly dosing. 58% of patients (7/12) met the predefined response criteria at or before day 71, while five of those seven had their serum HBsAg reduced to low absolute levels during the bi-weekly dosing period. Importantly, the drug candidate was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported. ALT (alanine aminotransferase) levels remained normal throughout the entire treatment period. An important upcoming catalyst will be the presentation of detailed results in late October at the AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases) Annual Meeting.

Another reason for optimism in the stock has been the highly positive data reported for the APOLLO phase 3 study of patisiran Hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis patients with polyneuropathy, for which the drug candidate met all primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is expected to file its NDA by the end of the year and its MAA early next year.

Analysts are estimating that the drug candidate could do almost $3 billion in peak sales, with the smaller company standing to receive single-digit royalties on sales as patisiran makes use of its LNP technology. To put it in other words, each 1% royalty on $2 billion of sales (for the sake of being conservative) equates to $20 million going to Arbutus's bottom line.

The big news from today was that the company raised $116.4 million by selling convertible preferred stock to major shareholder Roivant Sciences. $50 million will be received to start with, followed by $66.4 million depending on certain conditions being met, along with regulatory and shareholder approval. Positive commentary from the very flamboyant Vivek Ramaswamy is encouraging, but should be taken with a grain of salt after the recent failure at Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON). Still, drug development is a minefield, with many companies stumbling before they reach the finish line, so I accept it as a bullish indicator that Mr. Ramaswamy saw the potential here. Notes will be convertible to common stock at a conversion price of $7.13 per share, close to where the stock is trading now (4-year lock-up period and paying 8.75% annual interest in the meantime).

Previously, I pointed out that in early August the company reported cash and equivalents of $115.6 million as of June 30th, comparing favorably to a net loss of $18.3 million. I told readers that dilution in the medium term was likely, but perhaps that is no longer the case. With the cash runway significantly extended (not to mention the prospect of significant royalties to come from Alnylam later on, if approved), dilution in the medium term is still possible but just became less likely.

Arbutus Biopharma remains a Buy

Readers who are interested in the story and who have done their due diligence could initiate a small pilot position in the near term. After the recent run-up, I would wait for significant dips and volatility to add to the position. The bull market in the HBV market has legs and has considerably further to go, in my opinion. This could be defined as a medium- to long-term idea after the significant run-up that has already occurred.

Risks include the possibility of disappointing data, both with detailed results coming late this month as well as with ongoing and planned studies for this and other assets. Setbacks with trials and drawn-out timelines would be viewed negatively by investors and analysts, including with the planned study of ARB-1467 to initiate in the fourth quarter to evaluate longer dosing combined with interferon. There is significant competition in the HBV space, including from other firms with more resources.

