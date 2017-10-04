Cummins Revving Back Up

Valuation gets tricky when Cummins's markets are growing again; it's hard to make a DCF case that the shares are cheap, but improving estimates and end-markets can support the shares.

Cummins's JV with Eaton has the opportunity to add some room to the moat and make it harder for OEMs to displace both companies with their own products.

Electrification is a key topic in the truck component space; Cummins has already indicated its intention to be a major player, with electric drivetrains coming in the near future.

Cummins (CMI), a very well-run manufacturer of engines and components for trucks and other commercial vehicles, is a case in point as to why I’m often critical of typical sell-side valuation methodologies. Despite the fact that Cummins has been through many up-and-down cycles in the past decades, analysts still manage to freak out during the downswings – slashing estimates, cutting price targets, and just about everything short of walking around lower Manhattan wearing sandwich boards proclaiming that the end is nigh. And when orders for trucks and other equipment start to bounce back and signs of margin leverage reappear, they show a level of excitement close to that of ferrets that have overdosed on Mountain Dew.

To that end, the sell-side’s fair value for Cummins is about 60% higher than it was when I last wrote about the company for Seeking Alpha (in late September of 2016) and the revenue estimate for 2017 is about 14% higher.

I still like Cummins as a company, but the stock is harder to love now. The shares already trade at more than 7x what I think will likely be mid-cycle EBITDA, and seem to be pricing in double-digit annualized FCF growth over the next decade – a number I think Cummins could hit, but that doesn’t leave much room to maneuver (or disappoint). To that end, I’m not all that worried about Cummins’s exposure/vulnerability to electrification in heavy vehicles or competition from vertical integration, but I’m concerned that valuation is back to that point where perceived missteps will be punished harshly.

Electrification Is Coming… But When And Where?

Electrification has been driving a lot of the talk in the heavy vehicle components sector, with analysts and investors fretting that electrification is going to up-end the industry in the coming years. As the market share leader in North American Class 8 engines (not to mention medium-duty markets as well), the decline of the diesel regime is certainly a risk factor for Cummins and something management has to be ready to handle.

First, I think the future of EVs in Cummins’s markets is far from clear. Buses certainly make sense as EVs, as do many intracity truck types like garbage trucks – vehicle applications with well-defined, typically short routes and frequently start/stop cycles that allow recuperative braking to play a role. When it comes to the Class 8 long-haul trucks, I’m not quite as sure. Battery weight becomes a bigger issue here, as does recharging – are truck stops going to spend the not-inconsiderable money it will take to upgrade their grids so that they can handle numerous trucks recharging every night? As a shareholder in a company that makes a lot of that equipment (ABB (ABB)), I certainly hope so, but I think it will take a while to happen (at best).

Still, Cummins is doing its part to manage sentiment around this issue – hosting a call back in June where it outlined (albeit not with much detail) plans to be involved in mild hybrids, have an EV drivetrain in 2019 and a full-electric range-extending powertrain in 2020. Cummins has also talked, albeit not so directly, about its intention to be involved in other emerging tech areas like automation, with a willingness to supplement its own internal R&D with M&A as needed. I would expect Cummins’s plans with electrification to be a front-and-center topic at the upcoming Investor Day in November.

In The Meantime, The Eaton JV Could Build Out The Moat

It’s been almost six months since Cummins and Eaton (ETN) announced a joint venture on automated transmissions in commercial vehicles, and the more I think about this arrangement, the more I like it. Cummins paid $600 million in cash for a 50% stake and the two companies are going to work closely to develop integrated drivetrains that offer improved fuel efficiency to fleet operators.

Allison (ALSN) has done well with its automated transmissions in North American markets like intracity vocational Class 8 trucks (mixers, dump trucks, etc.), buses and so on, but has had a harder time outside North America and in linehaul Class 8 trucks. Eaton’s manual and automated manual transmissions have proven popular in heavy-duty trucks, and are typically the transmission of choice for fleet operators, and that is where the combination with Cummins could be interesting.

Although OEMs like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) want customers to use their own components, Cummins has remained the preferred engine supplier with customers and Eaton has remained the preferred transmission provider. Combine those, and particularly if/when the combination can produce synergies that reduce fuel consumption, and you have a very appealing option for customers – one that I believe OEMs will be all but forced to offer in most cases. Said differently, customers already tend to prefer Cummins engines with Eaton transmissions; so if this joint venture develops drivetrains that work together even better, I think it will be harder for Daimler, et al, to insert themselves in the process and push their own engines and/or transmissions. That, in turn, puts a recurrent concern about Cummins (that its customers will continue to try to move away from them) a little more at ease.

In The Meantime, Things Are Getting Better…

Cummins had some issues in the second quarter, including higher warranty costs, but engine revenue was up 15% and component revenue was up 14% as many of the company’s major markets shift into recovery. Management noted improving end-market conditions for both trucks and construction equipment in North America and China, as well as improving demand for mining equipment on a more global basis. Power should also start to get better (helped by mining and oil/gas), but Latin America (including Brazil) and Europe may still need some time.

Cummins had to work its way through a rare conjunction where pretty much all of its major markets went into down cycles at the same time and now those markets are recovering. Helping matters, the company’s share trends have been encouraging of late, and I think all of this points to improving revenue, margins, and free cash flow in the near term.

I think Cummins can deliver long-term revenue growth in the vicinity of 5% - a slowdown from the company’s long-term growth rates, but that’s to be expected as the company grows larger. I also think the company can continue to improve margins and FCF generation; if management can squeeze out another two to three points of FCF margin in the coming decade, a high single-digit FCF growth rate is possible. Certainly, new technologies like electrification could disrupt the market, but I don’t think (at this point, at least) that it will fundamentally rewrite the business plan for Cummins.

The Bottom Line

I generally have issues with Cummins’s valuation when the Street turns positive on the shares, and such is the case now. I don’t really want to pay much more than 7x-7.5x mid-cycle EBITDA (and I could be underestimating that figure today) and the shares don’t look cheap on a DCF basis with those assumptions (5% revenue growth, roughly 8% FCF growth) in place; so I’m not inclined to dive into the shares today, at least not in a big way.

Still, I know how these cycles can go and we’re not close yet to the “it’s different this time!” point of peak-optimism. So investors who are comfortable investing more on the basis of momentum and short-term metrics could still do well here. I won’t be at all surprised if Cummins's shares continue to rise from here, but DCF-based valuation has worked well for me over the years, and I’m inclined to stick with it even when it steers me away from opportunities like Cummins that could still have some upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.