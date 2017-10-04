Sizing Up Small Cap REITs

I just published the October edition of my newsletter, the Forbes Real Estate Investor. As I examined each of the property sectors, hoping to uncover optimized value and returns, I could not help but to appreciate the role that the Small Cap REITs serve within my Durable Income Portfolio.

It's rather obvious that Small Cap stocks are easier to spot when it comes to bargain hunting. Oftentimes many analysts and investors simply ignore the smaller names, leaving the gem mining up to the gutsier investors looking to find the next diamond in the rough.

It takes a bit more courage to step outside of the box by investing in the Small Caps, and of course, part of the reason is due to the outsized volatility and lack of analyst coverage.

Small-cap REITs have always been viewed as riskier bets than large caps. They often do not have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows that allow them to weather difficult economic environments (like their larger-cap counterparts). Also, small cap stocks are more susceptible to wide swings in price due to lower trading volumes and this greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

The lack of Wall Street coverage and investor interest can also result in shares remaining undervalued - especially in down markets - for extended periods of time.

By "flying under the radar," the small-cap REITs offer better potential for growth over the long term, and due to the decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small caps will result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects.

I purposely designed the Small Cap REIT portfolio with a clear mission of reducing volatility (through diversification) and to generate better than average risk-adjusted returns. So far, with three-quarters of the year behind us, the mission to succeed is on target: The Small Cap Return portfolio has returned 12.8% year-to-date.

Sizing up the Small Cap REITs

Part of the reason that my Small Cap REIT portfolio has performed so well is because of the research that goes into the stock selection. As you know, I spend countless hours examining fundamentals for over 100 publicly-traded REITs and this provides me with a tremendous advantage over the “average Joe” REIT picker.

I currently have 18 REITs in the Small Cap REIT portfolio and today I am going to provide you with the details of my top 4 selections. I don’t equal weight the REITs, instead I prefer a more tactical allocation strategy that enables me to optimize my research by trimming and over-weighting companies that are either in or out of favor.

My #1 Small Cap REIT year-to-date is Hannon Armstrong (HASI). I wrote on the company on September 7th, and in the article, I explained that “HASI is in an enviable space - it is positioned to take advantage of the opportunities to refinance the electric power industry in the US, and all of these changes require financing. As the utility industry continues to evolve - from Thomas Edison to high efficiency - HASI can exploit the growth by providing capital to a growing number of businesses.”

I added that “HASI’s flexibility in deal size and tenor is one of its competitive advantages, as well as the low-cost advantage (compared to BDCs, Hedge Funds, etc.). I don’t see the Net Lease REITs fishing in the same streams (as HASI), and that’s why I consider this specialty finance REIT a gem worth holding.”

This gem is continuing to shine, shares have returned a whopping 32.3% year-to-date and the fundamentals are solid. In Q2-17, HASI generated core earnings of $17.9 million (or $0.34 per share) and the REIT has maintained a predictable pattern of growing Core EPS/share by around 12% annually.

HASI does not have the cap-ex costs that the net lease REITs have, so the REIT pays out virtually 100% of its income (and over the last 2 years, over 60% of its dividends have been treated as return of capital due to available tax attributes from income for the taxable REIT subsidiary). The dividend yield is now 5.4% and the P/E multiple is 18.8x.

My #2 Small Cap REIT is Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), representing around 5% of the portfolio (shares have returned 28.8% year-to-date). I wrote an article on APTS on September 1st and I explained that “APTS is really an incubator of sorts. In other words, I consider this externally-managed REIT to be more of a business model that builds companies so that they can eventually become “pure play” REITs. With around $2 billion of apartments under management, APTS is becoming large enough to internalize operations.”

It's true, APTS is not so much of a small cap REIT, but the lack of institutional research coverage has been an intriguing element to my BUY thesis. APTS has crafted a strategy to use its Preferred vehicle to provide investors with a stable source of income, so in my view, the company functions more like a commercial mortgage REIT. I summed up the risk:

“As long as you understand, there are risks to the overweight Preferred capitalization model. Given the success of the common shares, I am not sure why I would want to own the Preferred shares. But for some, it represents a stable source of income tied to the “food, shelter, and more” business model.”

APTS is going to have to face a few decisions in the near term, it is going to have to spin out the shopping center assets, or change the name of the company to “Preferred Apartments and More”.

Shares are getting rich, and based on the current valuation (P/FFO is 13.5x and dividend yield is 4.9%), it may be time to take some chips off the table. I am trimming exposure down and downgrading shares from a BUY to a HOLD.

My #3 Small Cap REIT is STAG Industrial (STAG), representing 10% of my Small Cap REIT portfolio (shares have returned 20.6% year-to-date). In August, I explained that “STAG insists on a more prudent strategy of delivering a combination of dividend safety AND dividend yield. This is precisely why I am staying on course and as my mother used to say to me “if it ain't broke, there’s no need to fix it.”"

During Q2-17, STAG grew core FFO by 40% compared to Q2-16. On a diluted per share basis, core FFO was $0.41, an increase of 7.9% compared to $0.38 per share last year. The growth on STAG’s per share metrics coupled with growth in long-term cash flow remains the primary focus for the company and is a central consideration in the acquisition and operating decision making.

STAG is committed to increasing the dividend annually while also reducing the payout ratio. This is not an easy feat since the duration of that operational strategy depends a little bit on the pace of acquisitions and equity pricing and number of other things.

However, when you get to that inflection point (80% payout ratio), I expect to see STAG’s dividend increases go back to normalized AFFO per share increase levels on an annual basis. Ben Butcher, CEO of STAG, said, “We're not looking to drive that number down below the 80%. We're driving - we are taking it down to 80% and then we will sort of marching in concert with our AFFO per share growth at that time.”

STAG is trading at sound value (P/FFO is 16.9x and dividend yield is 5.0%). Still cheaper than the Industrial REIT peers, and I am maintaining a BUY recommendation at this time, prudent money should wait on a pullback.

My #4 Small Cap REIT is Community Healthcare (CHCT), representing 7% of the portfolio. It’s been a while since I wrote on CHCT, and in my latest article (April 6, 2016), I explained:

“CHCT has been flying under the radar for eleven months. Although the small-town risk and small-cap risk are obvious signs of caution, I believe the shares are attractive, based on valuation and strong inside ownership. In fact, I'm quite relieved to see a REIT that is truly putting investors in front of management interests. I'm tired seeing so many investment bankers dressed up as REIT managers, and what I like about CHCT's management team is that they are actually rolling up their sleeves and working to build a business.”

I summed up the recommendation as follows:

“For all reasons outlined, I believe Community Healthcare Trust is poised to profit. I will be adding CHCT to my Small Cap REIT Portfolio (to be included in the next edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor).”

CHCT shares are now trading at $27.37 with a P/FFO of 17.4x. In 2017, the company will cover its dividend and consensus estimates suggest that the company will grow FFO/share by ~16% in 2018. This should put the payout ratio at ~87% and then dividend growth should ramp up. The dividend yield is 5.7%.

In summary, I have been pleased with the success of the Small Cap REIT portfolio and I am looking to continue to optimize performance by adding a few new unmined gems. I have been trimming shares in Farmland Partners (FPI) and I will likely begin to plant a few seeds in Gladstone Land (LAND) – see latest article HERE.

Other notable small cap REITs included in the portfolio include City Office (CIO) - see article HERE - and Easterly Government (DEA).

Given the fact that there are around 90 days left in the year, I would like to see the Small Cap REIT Portfolio return around 15% in 2017. The key to that goal is to maintain adequate diversification and to continue to focus on underlying fundamentals. Notably, there are just a few retail REITs in the Small Cap REIT portfolio and that has served to boost overall performance.

I hope you enjoyed this Small Cap REIT update and thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

