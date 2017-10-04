Workday's Opportunities Can Keep Growth Going For Years

For now, much of this growth is already priced in the shares, though.

The end stage would be that it evolves into a platform offering a more or less complete suite of business software solutions, developed in-house and by third parties.

Workday (WDAY) is a company that has terrific growth opportunities in front of it, although the shares do reflect these opportunities quite a bit already.

It's very much in evidence, look at the quarterly growth rate (compared to the quarter in the prior year):

Yeah, the phase of hypergrowth has passed, but from mid-2016 there is some sort of re-acceleration materializing, which is quite amazing. Now, that growth will decelerate a bit to the low to mid-30s in the second half as the quarterly comps are pretty difficult; but still, full-year subscription revenue growth is guided up at 36%.

However, under the hood there might be some signs of a slowdown, as SA contributor Bert Hochfeld has noted:

Sequential revenue growth will decelerate markedly from roughly 9% to 2-3%.

While the company doesn't provide bookings (as duration of contract and payment terms cloud the picture, according to management), Hochfeld calculated these as rather disappointing 22.5% and in Q1 it was even lower at 19%.

A sequential increase in expenses (S&M by 17%, GA&A by 9%) that was a little ahead of top-line growth. They hired 500 new people, a really substantial amount.

Stock-based compensation is also growing faster, as it will increase from 22.7% of revenues in the first half of the year to a company forecast of about 24.5% for the year.

He argues that investors hold shares in Workday for one reason only - continued expectation of hyper growth. This is convincing, as the company is still far from any profitability and if underlying growth metrics are slowing, this could start to pose a problem in the near future.

Having argued that, the company still has lots of growth opportunities:

Platform

Upsell

Finance

Midmarket

ERP

Margins (HCM 20%, Finance still in development)

Happy customers

The company started as a human resource management application provider or as they prefer to call it HCM, human capital management. Offering enterprise software on a cloud platform is a very attractive proposition, as it liberates clients from a host of implementation, support and maintenance issues.

We tend to forget now, but one or two decades ago the implementation of big enterprise software more often than not used to be a nightmarish experience for many companies.

The implementation still takes a good deal of time, but at least much of the heavy lifting is taken out of the clients' hands, as well as the capacity and maintenance issues. It now takes the company 12-13 months for the big Fortune 500 companies to go into production.

Now, management believes that they are still in the first innings of cloud HCM adoption, but we have to attend the reader to the fact that they have already amassed a good deal of Fortune 500 customers; more than 30% of these have selected Workday for their core HR functionality already.

That figure is rather large already and makes us question whether they are only in the first innings here, but management argues that 50% of these companies haven't made a decision yet. Also, there are foreign and smaller companies to go after; management on the Q2CC:

Medium enterprise is ticking along very nicely with the financial products in many cases that are brought hand-in-hand with the HR products and those are 5, 6, 7 month sales cycles from what I can tell.

Management also argues that "success begets success;" that is, these big companies talk to one another and/or see which implementations are successful and the word spreads.

They had several notable wins, especially with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), which could be argued might have been more inclined to SAP (SAP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) in Europe and Johnson Electric Holdings in Japan.

Once customers are on the platform, switching costs are high (which is one reason why evaluation of platforms tends to be extensive), but it seems that Workday keeps their customers happy.

At least, management argued on the Q2CC that "Our customer satisfaction rate remains among the highest in the enterprise cloud." Gartner's famous Magic Quadrant seems to buttress their status as the leader (as did Forrester's Wave Report):

Happy customers buy more, and this is indeed what has been happening, per Q2CC:

continued high levels of customer satisfaction which once again resulted in renewing customers increasing annual value of their contracts.

But Hochfeld cited a study according to which the HCM market is only growing at roughly 9% CAGR in the coming 5 years.

Finance

Having a platform offers the company the opportunity to add applications. Workday is a little more ambitious and started with a whole new direction, namely financial applications.

Finance is in the very early stages of moving to the cloud; so this is another significant growth opportunity for the company. It's growing significantly faster than their HR business but it's still just some 10% of new bookings, plenty of room to grow here as they really are in the first innings.

Other modules

There is, of course, nothing to stop the company to add other modules for other corporate functions, and they are doing just that. A little overview:

Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning.

Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll.

Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes.

Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters.

Workday Learning platform.

Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans.

Workday Professional Services Automation application to support the billable projects lifecycle.

Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system.

Before you know it they develop into a swiss army knife of solutions, or better (with integrated dataflows) into an online ERP (enterprise resource planning) SaaS company. Indeed, to some extent, this is already happening, as planning acts as a bridge between financials and HCM. Indeed, when asked about ERP during the Q2CC, this was management's response:

We start out transactions around HR and accounting. We now have planning. We now have analytics. You think about how a business works, any of our customers, they plan, they come up with a yearly plan. They execute against the plan. They analyzed against that plan. We now can do an end-to-end basic business planning exercise for them instead of planning twice a year they could plan as many times as they want, because it’s all built in a unified way. That in and of itself opens up so much market opportunity for PRISM Analytics for Financials, for platform-as-a-service in addition to the HR and accounting applications. I think that will keep us busy building out those combination of products for the next several years. If somebody came along and wanted to build supply chain or manufacturing on top of work, I welcome them.

It doesn't even have to stop there. They can further specialize these modules in terms of industry specificity, embodying industry's best practices. And with respect to "somebody wanting to build a supply chain or manufacturing on top":

Platform

The company's evolution towards a platform is the latest stage in their development; here is management during the Q2CC:

Workday HCM was our first booster rocket that launched the company. International expansion was the second. Financial management was the third stage and the combination of planning and Workday Prism Analytics was the fourth and most recent step in our journey. Opening up the Workday cloud platform and entering the PaaS market will be number five.

What does that mean, platform (or PaaS, platform-as-a-service)? Well, it means that customers, partners, independent software vendors and developers are empowered to build extensions and applications for the software.

It wasn't discussed in detail during the CC but we assume there is some sort of revenue-sharing model behind this. The first phase will allow customers to customize and offer their own solutions, a later second phase will open the platform up for independent software vendors.

Margins and cash flow

GAAP margins generally are moving in the right direction, but operating and profit margins are still solidly negative.

The company is also generating considerable amounts of cash; but this is in no small amount due to stock-based compensation, and the growth is slowing down:

Free cash flow this year will reach about $260M, not really an enormous amount for a $20B company.

Conclusion

While the company has significant growth opportunities ahead of it, it's not sure how they will play out in terms of speed. There are some signs that growth is actually slowing down, and given the elevated and even increasing levels of costs, most notably stock-based compensation, we think much of the growth is already priced in with the shares around an EV/S of nine or so, at least not for us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.