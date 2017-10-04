Gold Bull Portfolio: Month In Review

Here's a look at the performance of the gold bull portfolio and a recap of September's top news in the gold mining sector.

Each month, I plan on providing a monthly recap of the top news in the gold mining sector, including drill results, takeover announcements and other relevant updates.

I also plan on providing followers with a quick update on the performance of my "gold bull portfolio," which is comprised of a basket of 20 or so gold miners, juniors and explorers; this portfolio is designed to provide leverage to the price of gold, and the goal is to outperform benchmark indexes, such as the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and the junior miners index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), and the price of gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Here's a recap of the top news in the gold sector this past month and a quick update on my portfolio and marketplace service offering, for those who have yet to subscribe. Please let me know if I've missed any top news in the comment section below.

1. 2017 Denver Gold Forum Concludes

The 28th annual Denver Gold Forum concluded last week; the annual event brought in 1,000 attendees, and media interest reached its highest level since 2013, according to Mining.com. Readers can view the company presentation at the following link. I would recommend checking out some of the presentations if you have any previous interest in the companies listed at the link.

2. Paulson Hedge Fund Attacks Top Gold Mining Companies

At the Denver Gold Forum, Paulson & Co. partner Marcelo Kim blasted gold mining CEOs, boards and management teams for "enriching themselves at the expense of shareholders." While the gold price has gained 20% since 2010, average total shareholder returns from investments in the top 13 gold producers are a negative 65%, Kim said.

My thoughts? I agree 100%, and I've been saying this for quite a while. It's one of the main reasons I invest primarily in mid-tier and junior gold stocks. If you go back to the marketplace roundtable discussion in late August, you'll see this comment I made: "I also (avoid) major producers that are weighed down heavily by debt/poor fundamentals, high-cost operations and a general lack of focus by management (there are more than a few majors that fit the bill)."

So, I continue to recommend avoiding underperforming companies like Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and El Dorado (NYSE:EGO), and instead recommend a select group of mid-tier producers, juniors and explorers to my subscribers. The only large producers I would recommend would be Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) and a few others.

3. Pure Gold Updates PEA Study, Drilling Results Released

Pure Gold (OTCPK:LRTNF) announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on its 100%-owned Madsen Gold Project in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario, Canada. The main highlights: Life of mine recoverable gold is now estimated at 911,497 ounces, up from 259,551, with a much higher net present value and just slightly higher initial capital costs. I covered the news in detail for subscribers on September 18.

4. Sandstorm Gold Releases Partner Updates

Since releasing strong Q2 financial results, Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) has followed up with a few positive updates on its assets. The highlights included new high-grade drilling results at Hot Maden (30% owned by Sandstorm), with 9.5 meters of 49.6 g/t gold and .39% copper. The company's Black Fox mine changed hands when it was sold by struggling miner Primero Mining Corp. (NYSE:PPP) to McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), and its Bachelor Lake gold stream has been restructured in what I feel is a good deal for both companies.

Also, to my surprise, Sandstorm bought back 3.3 million of its own shares under its NCIB buyback program and can still repurchase another 4.3 million shares. Finally, several insiders bought shares in July and August. I will continue providing coverage on Sandstorm as we enter Q4 and wrap up 2017.

5. Endeavour Mining Optimizes Feasibility Study at Ity

Construction of the Ity CIL project has been approved following the release of an updated feasibility study by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), which is a core holding in the Gold Bull portfolio. The main change is that the plant has been grown to handle 4 million tons of gold ore per year, up from 3 million, with annual gold production now estimated at 235,000 ounces (first 5 years), compared to 165,000 ounces. However, AISC estimates have also come down a bit to $494 per ounce.

Overall, this was a positive update, with the project now carrying an after-tax NPV of $710 million, up from $411 million in the previous study. The fully financed project is expected to commence production in 2019.

6. Gold Insider Buying Reported at 3 Companies

On September 25, I provided an insider buying update which highlighted recent insider trading at three junior gold stocks: Probe Metals (OTCQB:PROBF), Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) and Auryn Resources (NYSEMKT:AUG). As I've pointed out time and time again, I view insider buying as a positive sign, and I think it's definitely worth tracking. However, I think it's wise to also take into account the size of the insider purchases as well as the compensation of the insider, which is also public information.

7. Skeena Resources Secured $6 Million Financing

Skeena Resources (OTC:SKREF) recently surprised me when the company announced it raised $6 million through a strategic investment from Zijin Mining Group Company Limited of China, as well as certain clients and affiliates of the Sprott Group. I'm surprised because Skeena had closed on a huge financing back in June, when it issued close to 100 million new shares at prices of C$.05 and C$.065. This new financing proposes the issuance of another 83.33 million units at C$.072 with warrants attached.

Skeena has diluted shareholders quite a bit over the past year, and to make the share count look better, it has passed a resolution for a 10:1 share consolidation.

8. Kirkland Lake Gold Expands Footprint in Australia

Kirkland Lake (NYSE:KL) is buying into Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF). The company bought 14 million shares at a price of C$4 for C$56 million, with warrants allowing Kirkland Lake to buy an additional share at C$6 for a period of 36 months from closing. It now owns 18.2% of Novo, or 25.5% on a fully diluted basis. Kirkland Lake has interests in Novo's Karratha Gold Project, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

It also invested C$5 million in a company called De Grey Mining, which recently estimated a resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold (1.6 g/t) at its Pilbara gold project. The financing was done at C$.15 per share, while De Grey is currently trading for C$.22. Both could be wise moves for the rapidly growing mid-tier gold producer and my #1 overall gold stock pick for 2017.

9. El Dorado Receives Greece Permits

El Dorado isn't doing quite as well as the other companies in this article, as the stock has been hammered this year. But the company did release somewhat positive news on September 21, when it announced that it has entered into constructive dialogue with Greece to advance its Skouries and Olympias projects.

The Greece troubles for El Dorado may not be over just yet, so I continue to recommend avoiding the stock (at least for now).

10. McEwen Mining PEA Results at Los Azules and Equity Financing

McEwen is another junior with recent news when it announced PEA study results for its Los Azules project. A $2.2 billion after-tax value and low copper cash costs of $1.11 per pound are greatly overshadowed by massive upfront capital costs of $2.36 billion.

Then, on September 22, McEwen closed on a $46.6 million bought deal financing, issuing 20.7 million shares at $2.25 with half-warrants attached. The proceeds are going towards the Black Fox mine acquisition. The decision to dilute shareholders when prices are at a 1-year low certainly stings for existing shareholders; shares are now down $.25 since the financing closed.

11. Franco-Nevada: New Precious Metals Stream on Cobre Panama

Finally, Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV) is adding to its Cobre Panama stream for $178 million. The company says it will pay an ongoing price of 20% of the spot price of gold and silver until 302,000 ounces of refined gold and 4.8 million ounces of refined silver have been delivered, then rising to 50% of the spot price.

First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF) says the project is fully permitted, with construction over 60% complete, and phased commissioning is slated for 2018 with ramp-up continuing in 2019. First Quantum is a $10 billion company, and I think this precious metals stream will be a cash cow for Franco-Nevada for decades.

12. Gold Bull Portfolio Performance Update for September and 2017

(Credit: Screenshot from E-Trade Portfolio Performance Report)

We ended Q3 on a strong note. While the portfolio was done by 3.24%, it outperformed the Philly Gold & Silver Index (PHLX), which is the benchmark E-Trade uses on its site. Year to date, the portfolio is up 34.4%, compared to a 7.34% gain in the PHLX, a 5.88% gain in the VanEck gold miners index and a small loss in the junior miners index. Below you can see the performance of GDX and GDXJ from a Yahoo Finance chart.

Active buying/selling may be one main reason we outperformed in September as I took profits on several positions in July/August, and then later re-invested on a dip in September.

As mentioned in my last update, I mainly target the following types of gold companies:

Explorers or developers with strong exploration upside in favorable jurisdictions, such as the U.S., Canada and certain parts of West Africa, among other jurisdictions. Producing junior and mid-tier miners that have little to no debt and low all-in sustaining cash costs, and growth potential from low-cost assets. Stocks having high insider ownership or recent insider buying, with near-term catalysts such as the release of a feasibility study or initial production. Strong management teams with past experience in the mining sector and a track record of success. Companies that I feel are takeover targets, whether it's due to a strong gold development project, exploration upside, equity ownership from a major or mid-tier gold miner, insider ownership or a combination of the above.

Subscribers get access to a full list of holdings and weightings. I also indicate which stocks I plan on buying and selling in posts and in the live chat, and I'm available to discuss positions over email as well.

What to Expect in October

I expect to write at least 8-9 new updates for subscribers, with insider buying updates and analysis on top junior mining stocks, as well as at least two new Gold Bull Portfolio updates, where I'll post my current positions and portfolio weighting. As always, I'll be available to discuss anything in the live chat feature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNV, SAND, LRTNF, EDVMF, KL, EANRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.