Equity Funds' Q3 Return Remains Positive On Average For An Eighth Consecutive Quarter

For Q3 2017, equity funds (+4.64% on average) posted their eighth consecutive quarterly gain.

Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+6.10%) remained at the top of the leader board for the third quarter in a row.

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed three of the four worst-performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Commodities Agriculture Funds (-3.59%) being the group laggard.

For the third consecutive quarter, USDE growth-oriented funds (+5.26%) outperformed their core-oriented (+4.31%) and value-oriented (+3.75%) cousins.

For the first quarter in three small-cap funds (+5.05%) were at the top of the leader board as investors bid up small-cap information technology and industrial issues.