CenturyLink's Yield Is Sinking Fast On Level 3 Merger Progress

Income investors interested in the higher yield and higher income it implies need to assess whether it's safe to board the train now.

CenturyLink's Yield Is Sinking Fast: Time To Board The Train?

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material via free instant text message trade alert and email alert.

Since September 18th, things have been afoot at CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) when it traded as low as $18.32. The $2.16 annual dividend rewarded investors with an annual yield of 11.8%. By last Friday, it traded at $18.85 per share. Its $2.16 annual dividend rate was giving buyers an annual yield of just 11.46% at that price. Just two trading days later, on Tuesday, October 3, its share price has risen as high as $20.03 in pre-market trading as well as in regular market hours, giving it a yield of just 10.78%. This $1.71 increase in share price has bestowed a capital gain of 9.33% on buyers who boarded the train on September 18 as well as a dividend yield more than 1% higher.

CenturyLink Price, September 18th-October 3rd, 2017

In a matter of just two weeks, CenturyLink's dividend yield has fallen more than one full percentage point. What's behind this big move?

CenturyLink Dividend Yield, September 18th-October 3rd, 2017

Department Of Justice Grants Approval To CenturyLink/Level 3 Merger

On October 3rd came the long-awaited approval by the Justice Department for the merger of CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT). Many investors had placed bets that the company would not receive the necessary approvals for the merger to proceed. Others simply took the position that even a merged entity could not stop the bleeding. No doubt, some short covering occurred as these investors realized their bet had gone sour. CTL's stock rose 2.22% on Monday and another 3.3% in Tuesday's pre-market trade.

This regulatory approval from DOJ was subject to certain conditions, including court approval of certain provisions of the merger agreement.

Though this was an important approval, the combination still awaits regulatory approval from the U.S. telecom regulator, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the California Public Utilities Commission, along with other customary closing conditions. Both companies continue to expect the deal to win those approvals and close in the third quarter of this year.

About Those Conditions

Based on the statutory decisions already rendered, the combined company plans to divest certain Level 3 Communications’ metro network assets and certain dark fiber assets. These divestitures will not affect the pro-forma operating revenue and operating cash flows of the combined company.

Level 3 Communications is one of the largest Internet providers in the world in addition to being the leading U.S. fiber-optic network service provider.

Included in the conditions, the combined company is required to divest Level 3 Communications’ metro network assets in three metro areas. They include Albuquerque, NM; Boise, ID; and Tucson, AZ. The combined company will continue to serve all current Level 3 Communications’ customers unless they choose to be served by the buyer of divested assets in each of those metro areas.

CenturyLink will continue to retain all of its existing networks and business operations in these three metro areas. In addition, the company will continue to provide its full suite of telecommunications and data services to both residential and business customers.

The conditions also require the combined company to divest 24 strands of dark fiber, which will connect 30 specified city-pairs across the country. Presently, the fibers are not being used for any commercial purpose. Therefore, the divestiture will not affect any current customers, services or resulting revenues.

The Deal Awaits

The proposed merger was initially announced in November 2016. As I've previously reported to subscribers in an exclusive post, it has already received approvals from twenty four states and territories. The combined company will offer customers a broader and more complementary range of services and solutions, and enable the advanced technology and growing bandwidth needs of its business, government and consumer customers.

Benefits Of The Merger

The completion of the proposed merger will increase CenturyLink's network by 200,000 route miles of fiber, including 64,000 route miles in 350 metropolitan areas and 33,000 subsea route miles connecting multiple continents. CenturyLink's internet-connected buildings are expected to increase by nearly 75% to approximately 75,000. This includes 10,000 buildings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This will make the merged company a formidable challenger to their peers.

Severe competition from larger telecom companies, such as Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), has had the effect of CenturyLink and Level 3 being in a dog fight to keep their momentum alive. CenturyLink has been losing wireline customers, just like all the telcos, and has struggled to win wireless customers to replace those customers who are departing.

The total deal size is approximately $34 billion including debt. The equity value of this deal is approximately $25 billion. The combined entity is likely to generate $975 million of annual cash synergies. The new company should be a formidable force in the fiber-based metro-Ethernet and Internet market.

Strategy Session

Prior to the recent uptick in price, in the past month, the price of CenturyLink's shares had declined 3.4% compared to the telco industry's increase of 2.1%.

Meanwhile, shares of Level 3 Communications have lost 1.7% compared with its comparable industry’s decline of 2.3%.

It is those $975 million of annual cash synergies that the company projects as being accretive to the combined entity's bottom line within a year's time. Should this prove to be the case, then CTL shareholders may not only see a further boost to the share price but a realistic chance that the dividend may be raised, for the first time in several years.

From 1987 onward, CenturyLink consistently raised its dividend, starting at $.02765 per share quarterly to $.725 quarterly in 2012. 2013 saw the company cutting the dividend 25% to $.54 quarterly where it has remained for four years.

Century Link Going Forward

Free cash flow after the merger may give the combined company a little breathing room, enough to set a dividend raise in place for those investors who have been patiently waiting.

In the meantime, investors who have sat on the sidelines appear to have missed out already on a much higher yield opportunity. Investors buying 1,000 shares around September 18th, in anticipation of this merger approval, for the going price of $18.32 would have paid $18,320.00 for their stake. Those 1,000 shares are bringing that early investor $2,160.00 in annual dividend income. His yield on his investment is 11.80%.

Today's investor, if he's ready to board this train, will need to spend $20,030.00 to buy those same 1,000 shares. His shares will pay him the same $2,160.00 in annual dividends, but his yield on his investment will be much lower, at 10.78%. That's more than one full percentage point lower, but still, not a bad yield after all.

CenturyLink has been a part of the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio for some time now. Our last purchase of shares was in December of 2016 at a higher price. Our paper loss on that position at this point is about 17%.

We are considering adding more shares as the picture seems to be brightening for the forward-looking prospects for this merger. Should we do so, we will be averaging down our price paid and considerably raising our yield on cost for this position.

Are you ready to board this train now?

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of dividend growth stocks. CenturyLink has not been a dividend grower for four years, but a change in this regard is anticipated should the merger go as planned. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled, "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications, CenturyLink, Inc., Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.48% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,768.58, which is $588.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 1.95% annual income increase for the portfolio.

When added to the average couple’s Social Security benefit of $28,800.00, this $30,768.58 of additional supplemental income brings this couple annual income of $59,568.58. This far surpasses the original goal set to achieve a total of $50,000.00 which is accepted as a fairly comfortable retirement income in many parts of the country. That being said, this average couple now has the means to splurge now and then on vacation travel, dinners out, travel to see the kids and grandkids and whatever else they deem interesting.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

Income investors are attracted to the telecommunication companies like AT&T and Verizon because of their large and predictable cash flows. AT&T's current dividend yield is considerably lower at 5% while Verizon's yield is a still lower 4.73%.

While the risks of investing in a company like CenturyLink are considerably higher, the rewards are commensurately higher, with a dividend yield that is more than twice as large.

It becomes incumbent upon the dividend investor to decide whether taking a smallish position in CenturyLink as part of a diversified portfolio is worth taking this risk. At a current yield of 10.78%, this much higher starting yield will easily handle a going inflation rate of less than 2% for many years to come, with or without any subsequent dividend raise.

Should a dividend raise occur, it will further help to retain and even extend our purchasing power to fund our retirements. Arguments abound about the true inflation rate. However, we must acknowledge that the inflation experienced by our retiree population could vastly outweigh that of the Midwestern couple where the cost of living, housing and entertainment could be that much lower. Higher use of expensive prescription drugs, greater use of healthcare services and the copays that go with that can easily account for such differences.

That being said, whenever our companies come across with annual raises that beat inflation, it confirms our conviction in this approach to investing.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will help mitigate the possibility that a few equities hold theirs steady.

Our subscriber portfolio uses these and many other strategies as we actively manage it on an ongoing basis to generate steadily growing, reliable income for retirement. In addition, subscribers get the benefit of instant free texts and receiving material days before the public in addition to many exclusive articles, updates, commentary and analysis throughout the week. If you’d like a taste of even better performance and faster dividend growth, before the free two-week trial offer expires, I encourage you to try it before you buy.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

For a few more days, feel free to join hundreds of your fellow readers who have taken advantage of a free two-week trial to our premium newsletter subscription. Try before you buy, with no obligation.

To learn more about this highly rated premium service, click "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time."

See what subscribers have to say in reviews they’ve written.

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio.

My promise to you: With every exclusive article, email, instant text and chat, I'll help guide you to:

Increased income for retirement, one dividend at a time.

Under-valued stocks for a greater margin of error and higher capital appreciation.

Methods to safely diversify your portfolio.

Strategies to build, grow and protect your income for retirement.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Have you considered adding shares of CenturyLink to your portfolio based on the upcoming merger? Are you concerned whether the dividend is sustainable? Do you incorporate these types of dividend stocks in your portfolio to increase overall portfolio yield? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture or at the bottom of the article, then click "Follow in real time."

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL FTG PORTFOLIO STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.