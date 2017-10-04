Is Allergan Undervalued At $209?

Investors who are long Allergan (NYSE:AGN) must be seriously disappointed with what the shares have returned so far this year. The Biotechnology Index (ETF)(NASDAQ:IBB) is already up 27%+ whereas Allergan remains basically flat for the year. I wasn't surprised to see the swift move down in Allergan's shares last month once it broke its 200 day moving average. With shares now trading around the $210 handle (still a good $20 away from its 200 day average), investors are surmising whether the pharmaceutical manufacturer is a buy at this level. Personally I would still need to see more before pulling the trigger.

In one respect, I can see interest mounting on Allergan going forward. As the chart illustrates above, the biotech train seems to have clearly left the station so it makes sense to search for a perceived undervalued candidate in this sector at present. Human nature invariably causes investors to chase when they feel they have missed out on a big move. The leveraged biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:LABU) for example is up almost 12% over the past month. Gains like this will only bring more capital to the sector.

However Allergan's trend has been clearly down since the end of July and has been very difficult for traders since then due to a few false bottoms taking place. In the first week of September, many traders thought the bottom was in as the stock finally was able to print a weekly swing but the swing got negated the following week by an aggressive move down in the shares. Sentiment readings also have not been accurate in predicting bottoms in the share price. Only time will tell whether the ultra pessimistic number on the 21st of September (stock was trading at the $202 handle) last will end up being a hard bottom.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The problem with investing in Allergan at present is that the biotech sector in general is now heavily overbought and due at least a trip down into a daily cycle low any time soon (see below). We now are on day 31 of this daily cycle which means a trip down into a firm daily cycle low should transpire any day now. Short term sentiment ( see below) is about to reach optimistic levels in IBB which begs the question. Is it possible to get Allergan lower? - like under $200 a share? Even assuming IBB reached $343-345, a 50% retracement in the biotech ETF would bring it back down to the $322 level, a 62% to the $317 level. I'm not convinced Allergan would hold up very well if this type of correction happened in the near term. The stock is clearly struggling to rally with the sector clearly in an uptrend. What would happen if the tables were turned and a swift down move in this sector happened quite quickly?

Source : Sentimentrader.com

The stock is a tricky stock to get a firm valuation on due to its negative earnings in recent quarters. The company's price to sales ratio also seems to be out of whack due to the large increase in the float over the past number of years. What does look attractive though is the company's book value per share which is right in line with the company's current share price (approximately $210 a share). This valuation metric has never been cheaper over the past 10 years and equity on the balance sheet more than makes up for the long term debt the company is currently holding. Therefore we will wait to see now Allergan looks in a few weeks or so. The 3% move yesterday was encouraging but it needs to convince me more.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 20% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.