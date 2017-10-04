Banking Sector: Who Looks Best For Earnings Season

Today, I take a look at some key fundamentals and assess which stock I believe might look best.

It's that time of the year again. In just about one week, earnings season will kick off in the banking sector. The first key names to report results will be Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan (JPM) on Thursday, with Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) following up on Friday.

Credit: El Nuevo Diario

Regarding banking stocks, quite a bit has changed since July. Back then, sector-leading companies released solid financial results for calendar 2Q17, driven primarily by their investment banking and institutional investor divisions. Three months later and after a puzzling mid-July dip in share prices that I covered at the time, a portfolio invested equally across the four names would have been up +7% since July 15th compared to the broad market's (SPY) +3%. The relative strength came primarily on the back of a robust September, as (1) discussions around tax reform took center stage, (2) interest rate hikes are perceived to be well on track, particularly in the context of expected strong economic growth, and (3) large banks pushed the investment case forward during investor day meetings and analyst conferences around mid-month.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Today, I take a look at some key fundamentals in the mega-cap, global banking sector and assess which stock or stocks I believe might look best ahead of earnings season.

Banking sector by the numbers

The table below summarizes some key metrics on eight of the top diversified banks whose stocks are traded in the U.S. -- from leverage to trailing ROE to valuation multiples. The second table helps to visualize which stocks fare better on those metrics in the peer group comparison.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Zacks and Hade Platform

One set of numbers that immediately stands out is the distance between the stocks' current prices and their respective 52-week highs. All names are within striking distance (i.e. less than 10%) from peak levels, with WFC just a hair more de-risked than its peers. Bargain hunters, therefore, might be a bit spooked by recent stock price strength in the sector.

Within the top four, BAC and C draw my attention for having the lowest levels of leverage, measured by trailing-twelve month assets over equity, and better prospects for short-term EPS growth. Both stocks are also the most attractive from a valuation perspective, with 2018 forward P/E, forward PEG and P/B all lower than those of peers JPM and WFC. The latter sub-group, however, looks better from a trailing ROE and dividend yield point of view.

Turning a bit more towards qualitative factors, I am particularly drawn to Bank of America's more balanced interest-to-non interest income mix, with the former having accounted for only 49% of total revenues in 2Q17 vs. Citi's 62%. As I have argued in the past, I remain concerned about rising levels of non-housing debt in the U.S., in addition to a reversal in expectations regarding a more hawkish approach to interest rate increases. With BofA's more diversified business model, I am relatively more comfortable in continued strength from the bank's fee-rich institutional banking segment pushing earnings and stock appreciation forward.

Along the same theme of revenue stream diversification and compared to Citi, Bank of America's financial performance is also less reliant on credit cards: $87 billion in average loans in 2Q17 vs. Citi's $107 billion, despite its slightly larger overall consumer banking business. Lastly, I see Bank of America, whose sales and trading revenues accounted for less than 15% of total company revenues last quarter, likely weathering the headwinds in trading better than most in the peer group.

Last words

Bank stocks have run ahead of 3Q17 earnings. Forward P/E multiples of the top four banks in the U.S. have expanded about a full turn on average over the past three months, with JPM's and WFC's price-to-tangible book ratio flirting with 2.0x levels once again -- in the case of the former, for the first time since at least 2013. Bargain hunters might be seen turning their noses.

But looking into the farther future, and despite the risks associated with heightened macro-economic expectations and increased household debt, I believe names like C and, particularly, BAC deserve some attention. I would not be surprised to witness even strong 3Q17 results lead to short-term stock price weakness next week, not unlike what we have seen in July. But if that were to happen, I would view the event as an opportunity to accumulate on high-quality bank names for the long run.

Note from the author: If you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow D.M. Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get email alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.