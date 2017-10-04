Netflix: Investors Look For The Next Leg Up

However, I am still in search of visibility into (and not the probability of) Netflix reaching sustainable levels of cash flow and earnings generation.

For it to happen, I believe the narrative around subscriber and revenue growth need to remain at least intact.

Netflix (NFLX) investors have been smiling ear-to-ear. With the polarizing stock up an impressive 41% since the start of 2017 but largely flat since the reporting of 2Q17 results in mid-July, shareholders are now probably looking for the next leg up in what seems to be the company's relentless climb towards $100 billion in market cap.

The catalyst that might send shares higher may be Netflix's upcoming 3Q17 earnings report, scheduled to be released Monday, October 16th. The Street is expecting to see $2.97 billion in revenues, in line with management's outlook and +29% higher than year-ago levels. Top-line growth estimates, the most subdued of the previous five quarters but still impressive nonetheless, would likely be fueled by guided net adds of 4.4 million subs in the quarter. On EPS, consensus is set at $0.32, consistent with management's call for op margin of 6.9% and de-risked to account for investments in content production and international expansion.

What might work

Netflix is one of the ultimate growth stocks in the mega-cap tech world. For momentum to reignite, a repeat of last quarter's results may be all that investors need to see shares breach the $190 ceiling.

Back in July, I stated that, "regardless of whether Netflix missed on EPS, [...] management's narrative around subscriber growth and user base expansion taking the spotlight over margin improvement in the short term might protect the stock even in the case of an earnings disappointment". Netflix in fact missed on earnings expectations for the quarter and on EPS guidance, but beat on revenues and subscriber base growth. Shares soared by +10% on the day following the print, proving that little does it matter now what Netflix is able to deliver below the top line.

In that regard, I believe the international segment could be key to carrying momentum forward, as last quarter's 44% YOY growth (granted, over a small base) is likely to repeat in 3Q17. In many key global markets (Germany, Brazil, Argentina), Netflix has been an active player for barely a couple of years, and the company could begin to gain scale and see subs accelerate. Even if those new members carry a much lower value for the company in the short-to-mid term as the result of reduced per-user pricing, the global expansion and penetration theme could very well turn sentiment around the stock bullish.

See graphs below illustrating Netflix's total (first chart) and international membership numbers.

Still not buying the bull case

As a long-term investor, however, I am still in search of visibility into (and not the probability of) Netflix reaching sustainable levels of cash flow and earnings generation. While I understand that the company has consistently delivered on its promises of continued subscriber and revenue growth first, I can not reasonably and confidently estimate what the company might produce in terms of returns to shareholders in a steady state. Helping to argue my point is Netflix's management team, in previous earnings calls: "we are in no rush to push margins up too quickly", and "we expect to be FCF negative for many years".

NFLX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Also, a look into the stock's valuation (see chart above) suggests that too much optimism, at least for my taste, has to be assumed for a forward P/E of 153x and long-term earnings growth PEG of 3.2x (vs. a more de-risked 2.5x in April 2017) to be justified. In addition, the company's net debt position has spiked from only $539 million in 2Q16 to a sizable $2.7 billion in the last quarter quarter, with free cash flow still trending down deeper into negative territory (see trailing-twelve month graph below).

NFLX Net Change in Long Term Debt (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Despite the recent weakness in the stock price and for the reason described above, I continue to maintain my careful approach and keep an arms-length distance from this richly priced stock ahead of the company's earnings.

