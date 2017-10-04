Riskier Portfolio Leads To Riskier Dividend

ARR is trying to generate net interest income plus drop income of about 11.8% on common equity.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading near book value and may be able to issue new equity.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) has taken off since 2016. Non-agency securities have performed well. ARR correctly bet on the direction of the market. However, they are going to have a difficult time sustaining the current dividend. ARR carries a significant amount of risk.

Outlook: bearish and dividend sustainability poor

Trading near book value

In the green box, you’ll notice ARR is trading near book value per share for the 8/31/2017 period. The two prior periods, ARR was trading below book value. The company is externally managed and has a huge incentive to issue new equity near book value to raise fees. Fees are the percentage of equity external management gets annually. For example, if management were to receive 1.5% annually on total equity. So long as proceeds are near book value, this doesn’t hurt the fundamentals. However, it can make it more difficult for the stock price to climb materially over book value.

Repurchasing

Green box

The ratio of common equity to preferred equity is pretty good.

Red & orange boxes

External management normally lose fees when repurchasing shares. $250 million shares were repurchased by management which is a material amount of equity. ARR repurchased shares when they were at a large discount – correct decision. This is a good thing for shareholders.

Equity allocation & duration

Agency securities represent near 60% of equity allocation. The other 40% goes to non-agency securities which carry significantly more risk. However, over the last year or so non-agency securities have been doing great.

The duration risk for ARR is significant. The values within the red box do not adequately represent the total risk. TBA securities create duration risk, but are not included in “balance sheet” duration. We will dive into interest rate risks later on.

TBA securities

The TBA position isn’t counted in the agency/non-agency breakdown. This pushes the weight towards more agency. ARR’s TBA positions are agency securities:

I put in the green arrows to make it clear. The TBA securities fall under agency securities.

ARR swaps

In the green box $100 million in swaps is ending with a great weighted average rate, but it is very small compared to the total portfolio. The red box shows the rest of the portfolio.

Here’s a graph to show what their hedging strategy looks like:

ARR is hedging with longer duration swaps. Reason: the net interest expense on $100 million balance of a 10-year swap is less than the interest expense on $200 million balance of 5-year swap. However, they both carry similar duration risk for hedging.

Strategy

There is nothing wrong with this strategy and it isn’t the same as faking earnings. I just think investors should be aware of it. There is material positive duration on the portfolio. If rates move up across the entire curve, ARR would lose a big chunk of book value.

However, most investors will want to know about the impacts on net interest income.

If rates steepened (long rates up, short rates unchanged) net interest income would increase modestly.

net interest income would increase modestly. If the curve flattened with short rates up and long rates unchanged , net interest income would fall materially.

, net interest income would fall materially. Dream scenario for ARR is curve steepening with long rates unchanged and short rates falling.

Note, by long I’m talking about the 7-year to 10-year range. When I say short I’m talking about the 1-year to 3-year range.

Prepayments

Prepayments so far this year have been pretty good. They’ve been substantially lower than historical levels.

Dividend yield on book

ARR’s dividend yield on book is around 8.5%. That’s much lower than average for the industry. On the other hand, operating expenses are a bit higher. Those factors offset each other.

Operating expenses

ARR’s common shareholder equity at the end of Q2 2017 was about $1.089 billion.

To get to common shareholders equity take the total stockholder’s equity (in the green box) and subtract preferred share equity (in the red box). Now we can move on to get operating expenses compared to common equity.

Operating expenses in the first half were $18.07 million. That annualizes to $36.14 million. Let’s look at expenses another way:

One important note: All expenses are taken from common shareholders. The total amount is more important for the common shareholder than breaking down all the expenses.

It represents a 3.3% ratio of operating expenses to common equity. The net result is ARR is trying to generate net interest income plus drop income of about 11.8% on common equity. That requires substantial leverage (note the TBA securities increase effective leverage) and even with high leverage, I don’t think it is quite sustainable. However, so long as the non-agency assets perform well, the shortfall won’t be nearly as large as if they were running a pure agency strategy.

Conclusion

ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading near book value. If shares rally by 2% to 4%, the company would probably issue new equity. That should help to keep a lid on the share price. Their dividend yield on book is much lower than average for the sector. However, higher operating expenses paid to the manager cut into the level of net interest income available for common shareholders. For ARR to consistently cover their dividend, the non-agency assets would have to perform exceptionally well. ARR has a lot of downside with only moderate upside at best.

