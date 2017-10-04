Do Not Make A Terrible Choice Today

CMO-E is superior to MFA-B for investors looking for a new position.

It would be in the company’s best interest to call MFO.

A week ago I wrote on a great swap opportunity from MFA-B to CMO-E. MFA-B is inferior to other preferred shares on the market.

MFA Financial (MFA) has the preferred share: MFA-B.

MFA also has a baby bond: MFO.

Capstead mortgage Corporation (CMO) has a preferred share: CMO-E.

MFO is really a terrible choice today for risk-adjusted returns. I think MFA could issue a new series of preferred stock at 7.25% with a “fixed-to-floating” at the end. That would make calling MFO (baby bonds paying 8%) very reasonable. In a nutshell, MFA should follow the examples of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

Here are the current prices:

Investors who already own MFA-B still have a good buy-and-hold investment. The option to sell MFA-B for CMO-E may still be an option for some investors. It was a no-brainer option before the CMO-E ex-dividend date. CMO-E is trading at a discount to call value and has a little bit of call protection on the table. The CMO preferred share also carries a higher dividend yield than MFA-B. In short, MFA-B is a decent option. It just so happens there’s a better option on the market.

MFO is $0.21 over a sell in my estimation. Over $25.77 I believe MFO carries to much call risk and is a sell. MFA should follow the examples of NLY and AGNC and call the security paying 8%. They could easily issue new shares at a lower coupon rate. Keep in mind, I don’t know if they are actually going to do it. However, they should call MFO. If MFO is called right away, it’s a bad day for investors of the baby bond:

MFA has a great market capitalization to preferred share ratio at 11.57x. They are also running a portfolio of primarily credit-based RMBS assets.

At the recent price for MFO, worst-cash-to-call is -$0.58. Yes, that’s negative. The only call protection any investor would have is the 30-day notice companies normally give. It should be in the company’s best interest to call MFO.

For investors who want to stay invested with MFA’s securities, I’d suggest moving from MFO to MFA-B. MFA-B has a little bit of call protection on the calendar ending on 4/15/2018. MFA-B also carries a positive worst-cash-to-call. Be aware worst-cash-to call is a rough estimation.

Conclusion

MFA-B and MFO have both traded at large premiums over the last few months. As of now, the premium for MFA-B has come done quite a bit. For the buy-and-hold investor who already owns MFA-B, continuing to hold isn’t a bad option. MFO, on the other hand, continues to trade at a significant premium. MFO carries an 8% coupon rate. MFA should call MFO soon, but that doesn’t mean they will.

MFA-B: Hold

MFO: Sell

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

