3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 4, 2017

Seattle Genetics tees up a second shot

The player: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

The product: Brentuximab vedotin, an anti-CD30 antibody-drug conjugate currently indicated for treatment of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The disease: Anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The news: SGEN announces the publication of results from a pivotal phase 2 clinical trial in relapsed/refractory ALCL. Median overall survival was not reached in the five-year follow-up, and 60% of patients remained alive over this time period. 66% of patients achieved an initial complete remission with brentuximab vedotin, and 42% remained in remission after 5 years. Perhaps most interestingly, 91% of the patients experiencing peripheral neuropathy eventually had this adverse event resolved.

Looking forward: This is clearly a very good update for SGEN in a disease that has very few options after recurrence. This shows strong support for the long-term outcomes of this approved therapy. I find it particularly encouraging that the long-term survivors don't appear to have any major unexpected complications, and known issues with brentuximab vedotin appear to resolve after a period of time.

Ablynx unveils positive top-line data in TTP

The player: Ablynx NV (OTCPK:ABLYF)

The product: Caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand factor nanobody

The disease: Thombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a rare blood disorder leading to clots throughout blood vessels in the body, counterintuitively leading to low platelet counts and increased risk of bleeding.

The news: ABLYF announced top-line data from the phase 3 HERCULES study, which enrolled patients with acquired TTP to receive caplacizumab or placebo. The study met its primary endpoint of improving the time to complete platelet count response, in addition to a striking 74% reduction in the risk of death, recurrence, or a major thromboembolic event during the drug study period. No surprising safety events were observed.

Looking forward: These findings landed like a meteor in a disease area where plasma exchange remains the only viable treatment option at this time. The substantial drop in risk of recurrence is rather impressive as well, given the dearth of treatment options for acquired TTP. These findings provide a strong foundation for the inevitable filing for approval with the FDA, and it does not appear from this release that they should encounter major obstacles, as the benefit appears unequivocal to me. But I am not the FDA, of course!

Tiny Celyad CAR-T cell trial yields a glimmer of activity

The player: Celyad (CYAD)

The product: CYAD-01, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy targeting a cell receptor called NKG2D.

The disease: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and multiple myeloma (MM)

The news: Celyad announced early clinical findings from a phase 1b study, involving a cohort of three patients with AML or MM who received the NKG2D CAR-T cell therapy. These patients received the first dosing level tested: 300 million cells. One of the two patients with AML achieved a morphologic complete response, the first ever achieved in AML using an engineered T cell therapy. The company also observed one grade 3 and one grade 4 adverse event (not specified), which resolved within 72 hours.

Looking forward: Certainly this is an exciting, though very preliminary, indicator of the potential of CAR-T cells targeting different molecules in AML and other tumor types. It's way too early to talk about endpoints like response rates, but if one in three patients with relapsed/refractory AML achieves a complete remission in later follow-up, then this approach could very well be important. One point of murkiness, however, is the safety. If I had to place my bet, I'd imagine they observed cytokine release syndrome, which will often resolve quickly. But this can be life threatening, and optimal management remains a point of difficulty in the clinical community. This marks for me the first indicator that the CYAD approach is worth following, though I'd wait a bit longer before committing an investment.

