AIG: Change Is In The Air

There were two recent developments that will likely turn out to be long-term catalysts for AIG shares.

AIG shares have underperformed the broader market so far in 2017, but this may soon change.

American International Group's (AIG) stock has greatly underperformed the broader market so far in 2017, as AIG shares are down approximately 6% while the S&P 500 is up almost 12%. Moreover, AIG shares have also underperformed their peer group by a wide margin over the same period of time.

(Source: Nasdaq)

However, as I described in a recent article, there are plenty of reasons to like AIG's stock while shares are trading in the lower $60 range. Additionally, there were two recent developments - the announced restructuring plan and the removal of the SIFI designation - that make me even more bullish on AIG's business prospects.

Change Is In The Air

On September 25, 2017, AIG announced that it would reorganize into three new units - (1) general insurance business, (2) life and retirement, and (3) a stand-alone technology division - in an attempt to streamline operations and create a less complex company. In my mind, this reorg is exactly what AIG needs at this point in time because the company has been just plodding along without any real direction for at least the last year or so. Plus, the operational changes will help Mr. Brian Duperreault, CEO, establish a new normal for AIG, which will go a long way towards positively impacting the company's narrative.

More importantly, I am not the only one that is high on AIG's reorg, as several analysts have already praised the plan:

[The restructuring] better aligns with how investors actually prefer to analyze AIG - Meyer Shields of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Duperreault's changes place a greater focus on product underwriting rather than on AIG's relationships to clients" - Ryan Tunis of Credit Suisse (Source: Reuters Article, 9/25/17)

The analyst from KBW raised a valid point because investor sentiment has played a significant role in AIG shares underperforming their peers, especially over the last 12 months. But, in my opinion, Mr. Tunis raised the most important point - the restructure allows for Mr. Duperreault and team to focus on improving product underwriting.

The company's poor underwriting results have been a hot topic for the bears for a while now, and rightfully so, as AIG has taken several material reserve charges in the recent past. However, I agree with the analyst in that a realigned company will provide management with an opportunity to put more focus on its underwriting function. At the end of the day, I believe that the announced reorg is only the start of a long process but it is important to remember that every good plan has to start somewhere.

The other recent development was the news that the Financial Oversight Council removed AIG's Systemically Important Financial Institution, or SIFI, designation. The removal of the SIFI designation is not just about cost savings; but instead, it has a lot more to do with this company shaking off the negative views that were caused by previous management's wrongdoings before the Financial Crisis.

From a financial standpoint, AIG expects to save as much as $150MM in annual compliance costs now that it does not need to comply with the current rules and regulations. Based on the share count as of Q2 2017, the cost savings would add approximately $0.15 to EPS on an annual basis. This is no drop in the bucket.

The cost savings are great but the most important takeaway for investors is the fact that AIG will no longer be grouped with the non-bank companies that have to comply with the strict SIFI rules and regulations, which, again, has the potential to improve investor sentiment in a major way. Plus, let's not forget that AIG will now be able to make capital return decisions without first answering to the man.

Valuation And Dividend Growth Potential

The recent changes are not the only reasons to be interested in AIG, as the company is also currently attractively valued based on its price-to-book and price-to-tangible book.

AIG Price-to-Book Value data by YCharts

AIG currently pays a below-average dividend; but, more importantly, the company has the necessary wiggle room to increase its dividend in the years ahead.

AIG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend 2017E Earnings 2018E Earnings AIG $1.28 $5.27 $5.38 Projected Payout 24% 24% MET $1.60 $4.78 $4.77 Projected Payout 33% 34% PRU $3.00 $10.13 $11.18 Projected Payout 30% 27% TRV $2.88 $7.64 $9.65 Projected Payout 38% 30% Avg. Projected Payout 31% 29%

(Source: Data per Yahoo! Finance; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

Therefore, looking ahead, dividend growth investors may want to actually think about AIG as a potential long-term investment because, in my opinion, this company's dividend will be materially higher in a few short years.

Bottom Line

AIG shares have underperformed the broader market so far in 2017, but I believe that the future will play out differently. The company has been viewed as a complex, directionless insurer for years and Mr. Duperreault is doing everything in his power to change this. So far, so good.

Investors should not expect significant operational improvements overnight but I do expect for management to focus on changing the narrative for this company. The SIFI de-designation, however, will have a more immediate impact and, in my opinion, will help propel AIG shares higher over the next 12-18 months. As such, long-term investors should consider adding AIG shares on this pullback because the company is changing for the better and it has promising long-term business prospects.

Author's Note: AIG (TARP warrants) is a long-term holding in my R.I.P. portfolio, and I do not plan to sell any shares in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, MET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.