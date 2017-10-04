No Back-To-School Bounce Back In Canadian Housing

After a sharp pullback in sales and average prices over the past 6 months, realtors were predicting a back-to-school buyer surge in September. That didn't happen. In the Greater Toronto Area, September's sale volumes fell 38-45% over August, depending on home and location, according to Zoocasa's data. Vancouver home sales also fell 7.3% from August through September.

Meanwhile, a recent UBS study named Toronto the most dangerously inflated housing market in the world today, with Vancouver also making the top 5. See: "Toronto tops global list of real estate bubble risks." Notably, as real prices have doubled in 13 years, real rents have increased by only 5% and real income by less than 10%.

In July, justified concern about highly indebted Canadian households and historical lows in interest rates prompted the Canadian Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions to propose that all buyers needing a mortgage (not just those with less than 20% down) qualify based on a rate 2% higher than being offered, i.e., if the lender is offering a rate of 2.85%, the borrower has to qualify for the loan based on a 4.85% rate, similar to the test now used for CMHC-insured borrowers. This would reduce purchasing power by about 18% based on current interest rates. If passed, the new rule would take effect in the new year.

Bottom line

Stress-testing to make borrowers qualify at higher interest rates is necessary for longer-term stability. Short term though, it's likely to accelerate the mean reversion already underway in Canadian realty markets and the country's economic growth. See: "Why the worst may be yet to come in Canadian housing," and here is a direct video link.

Disclosure: No positions.