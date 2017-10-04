Third Quarter 2017 Commentary And Review

Growth stocks enjoyed strong third-quarter results, bringing our year-to-date return on a net of fees basis to 24.2% for the Broadleaf Growth Equity Portfolio. After lagging the major indices considerably last year, 2017 has been growth's opportunity to shine, something we discuss further in the market review and outlook section below. Our annualized returns are now ahead of the market's over the past three-, five-, ten-year and since inception periods.

For further information on the quarter and our investment outlook, please view Broadleaf Partners Q32017 Performance Commentary below.