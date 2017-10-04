Momentum Portfolio October Update

In 2011, Scott's Investments began tracking a momentum portfolio which ranks a basket of ETFs based on price momentum and volatility. In 2014, I also introduced a pure momentum system, which ranked the same basket of ETFs based solely on price momentum. Both strategies have undergone minor revisions over the years, but the key elements remain.

The strategies in their current form begin by screening a basket of these 10 ETFs:

RWX SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF PCY PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Portfolio ETF EFA iShares MSCI EAFE ETF EEM iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF VNQ Vanguard REIT Index ETF TIP iShares TIPS Bond ETF VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF GLD SPDR Gold Trust ETF TLT iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The ETFs in the "Conservative Momentum" system are still ranked by 6-month total returns (weighted 34%), 3-month total returns (weighted 33%), and 3-month price volatility (weighted 33%). The top 3 are purchased at the beginning of each month, and if a holding drops out of the top 3 at the next month's rebalance, it is replaced.

Pure Momentum System

The pure momentum system previously ranked ETFs based solely on 6-month price momentum. The strategy now ranks ETFs based on 5-month price momentum. There is no cash filter in the pure momentum system, volatility ranking, or requirement to limit turnover. The portfolio and rankings are posted on the same spreadsheet as the Conservative Momentum strategy.

A free option for backtesting these strategies is available at Portfolio Visualizer.

The Conservative Momentum portfolio has turnover in one position this month. TLT was sold for a loss of 2.9%. The proceeds were used to purchase VTI.

The Pure Momentum portfolio also has turnover in one position, an identical trade to the Conservative Momentum portfolio. TLT was sold for a loss of 2.9%, and the proceeds were used to purchase VTI.

The current portfolio is as below:

Conservative Momentum

Position Shares Avg. Purchase Price Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends EEM 107 41.63 7/3/2017 $4,454.41 $4,795.74 7.66% EFA 70 58.09 1/3/2017 $4,066.30 $4,789.40 17.78% VTI 34 130.2 10/2/2017 $4,426.80 $4,426.80 0.00%

Pure Momentum

Position Shares Purchase Price Purchase Date Cost Basis Current Value Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends EFA 53 56.79 11/30/2016 $3,009.87 $3,626.26 20.48% EEM 93 37.36 2/1/2017 $3,474.48 $4,168.26 19.97% VTI 25 130.2 10/2/2017 $3,255.00 $3,255.00 0.00%

