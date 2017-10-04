SHU Portfolio: About That $110 Price Target For First Solar From Deutsche Bank

It seemed like a no-brainer, In case the ITC would side with Suniva and SolarWorld in the 201 trade saga, First Solar (FSLR) would be the main beneficiary and Deutsche Bank, which was already positive after a channel check, argued that the shares could go to $110, more than a double.

Indeed, the ITC sided with Suniva, with which the biggest hurdle for tariffs (given Trump's 'America's First' program and the dearth of successes on this so far) seemed to be have been taken out.

The stock indeed shot up, but then reversed, seemingly providing an attractive entry point with limited risk (Deutsche Bank also argued in case of no tariffs, the stock could go back to $40), we argued.

But we haven't pulled the trigger yet on this one, as we're not quite sure about that $110 Deutsche Bank target. Below are a few more reflections.

We've been looking back at some info from other analysts, most notably Gordon Johnson from Axiom, one of the most respected solar analysts around.

First, in February, he came out with a sell recommendation and a $21 price target for First Solar, from Benzinga (our emphasis):

In a subsequent appearance on Benzinga’s Pre-Market Prep show, Johnson highlighted the fact that the six large legacy projects the company has used to bolster earnings in recent years are now gone. “The company has had — quite geniusly, I might add — a number of projects that allow them to report earnings that we believe were much higher than what [would] have been reported,” Johnson said. For years, the major risk in shorting First Solar was the existence of these legacy projects bolstered by power purchase agreements. These projects allowed the company to “defer high-quality revenue and margins to future periods, providing years of EPS buffer during earnings down-cycles,” according to the note. “Now those projects are gone,” Johnson said. “So now the company has to compete on the merits of its technology, and, quite frankly, I don’t think they can compete against the Chinese.”

However, from a sell recommendation and a $21 price target in February, Johnson moved to a $51 target and a buy recommendation in July, from StreetInsider (our emphasis):

Axiom Capital upgraded First Solar ((NASDAQ: FSLR)) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $51.00. Analyst Gordon Johnson commented, "Our checks suggest FSLR has delayed its transition to Series 6 technology, instead running its Series 4 production lines longer to accommodate Section 201-based demand (our contacts indicate FSLR is sold out through 3Q18). We now model ‘17/’18 shipments of 2.7GW/3.1GW vs. 2.2GW/2.9GW prior (we blv IPPs are stockpiling modules for 3Q17-3Q18 projects to circumvent potential liquidated damage expense); we now project FSLR’s ’17 & ’18 ASP at ¢49/W & ¢47/W vs. ¢40/W & ¢34/W prior. Hence, our ’17 rev/EPS ests. edge higher to $4.2bn/$1.21 vs. $2.8bn/-$0.31 prior (Cons $2.9bn/$0.56); our ’18 rev/EPS ests. are now $3.4bn/$0.80 vs. $2.8bn/-$0.55 prior (Cons $2.2bn/$0.69). With 7 BUYS & 13 HOLDS, we see sell-side sentiment as skewed too negatively (a number of upgrades could be on tap). Annualizing our 3Q17 EPS est. of ¢80 & applying a mid-cycle 16x P/E multiple, we derive a fwrd. 12-mo. PT of $51."

There are two elements to this:

The higher demand based on the Section 201 case (Suniva/SolarWorld) and the expected extension of some of the production lines of the Series 4 modules.

The significantly higher ASPs as a result, $0.49 and $0.47 in 2017 and 2018.

That $0.49/watt figure for 2017 seems remarkably high. SA contributor Morningsidepark, who blasted Deutsche Bank for its $110 price target (in case steep tariffs are implemented), argues module prices are just $0.32/watt.

He got that information from PV Insights, but this gives you spot prices for various modules and as you can see, these tend to fluctuate quite a bit.

Nevertheless, thin film solar modules fetch $0.34 on the sport market this week (on average), according to PV Insights.

It isn't a mystery why Morningsidepark thinks Deutsche Bank's target of $110 a share is silly as he argues that the module price $0.321 will decrease by 10% each year forward.

To get to $110 a share, one must either make rather heroic assumptions about the size of the tariff, or start with much higher ASP assumptions. While First Solar has some leeway in production volumes (they could extend more production lines of the Series 4), much of this is more or less a fixed variable.

So it boils down, mostly, to the ASP. Unfortunately, the Q2CC from First Solar wasn't very helpful in providing information about ASPs, which is a little curious given its strategic importance.

But Johnson from Axiom isn't known to hype (he's often portrayed as a solar bear), and if he sees much higher ASPs, just under 50 cents for 2017 and 2018, that is a really interesting data point.

We should also keep in mind that the ASPs Morningsidepark is using, those from PV Insights, are spot prices, which are probably of limited relevance to First Solar.

But, another interesting data point is of course that even with those optimistic assumptions about ASPs in 2017 and 2018, Johnson only arrives at a $51 target, less than half the $110 from Deutsche Bank.

We don't have access to the Deutsche Bank report, so we do not know on which assumptions it is built. We assume it takes on board the full requested remedies by Suniva, a minimum price of $0.78 per watt and a $0.40 per watt tariff on all imported solar panels.

But management argued during the Q2CC that First Solar wouldn't be "looking at this as some opportunistic ASP grab that we could get into the marketplace," and on top of that, as a large part of their production is already sold, we assume prices are basically fixed on these.

So it is indeed curious how Deutsche Bank arrives at $110 a share even if the full Suniva request is implemented this will have a fairly limited effect on First Solar's ASPs.

Then there is the not inconsiderable risk that ASPs will resume their downward trend in 2018 if supply shifts away from the US and the torrid pace of Chinese installation (on course to reach a truly astounding 48GW of installations this year) slows even a bit.

As we argued in our previous article, that 48GW for this year seems almost unbelievably large, and it supposedly is driven by a torrent to get ahead of another feed-in tariff reduction.

Conclusion

So it looks like we have frantic installation activities in the top two solar markets in the world that are both driven to a considerable extent by tariff risks. Should these tariff risks materialize, activity are likely to go down considerably in both markets (although in China you never really know for sure, but we wonder about stuff like whether they can actually connect 50GW to the grid in a year).

While First Solar will benefit from the tariff in the US, a slowdown in China and a supply shift away from the US will hurt ASPs almost everywhere else. Which is why we haven't pulled the trigger on First Solar.

We would also like to see on what assumptions that $110 share price target by Deutsche Bank is founded, exactly, as it doesn't really seem to add up.

We still see First Solar go up on any tariff implementation, but $110 seems a bit of a stretch, and we're a little hesitant on the prospects for solar ASPs in 2018.