Magellan Teams Up With Valero

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has teamed up with Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) through a 50/50 joint venture to expand the Pasadena Terminal currently under construction. For Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., this is its next big growth endeavor as the rest of its developments currently under construction are set to be completed by the end of next year. For Valero Energy Corporation, the new marine terminal in Pasadena will give its refining division even greater access to international markets. Let's dig in.

Overview

Pasadena is a city in Texas located just to the east of Houston along the crucial Houston Ship Channel. The Pasadena Marine Terminal will be located to the other side of the channel relative to Magellan's existing Galena Park terminal. A pipeline will be constructed connecting the new terminal to Magellan's existing pipeline infrastructure at Galena Park (most likely that is a refined petroleum products pipeline).

Before the JV was announced, Magellan was spearheading the endeavor, with the first phase of development expected to cost $335 million. That would see a new dock constructed capable of handling Panamax-sized vessels, which I assume would include onloading and offloading infrastructure as well. Magellan is also constructing 1 million barrels of refined product and ethanol storage capacity along pipeline connections to existing assets. All of this is part of Phase 1, which is set to be completed in 2019 enabling operations to start up.

While Magellan Midstream noted that long-term commitments supported the project, that is just one commitment from one buyer. Meaning there is a material risk if the customer decided to part ways. So by partnering up with Valero Energy, Magellan has substantially reduced the Pasadena development's risk profile.

For the expenses Magellan has already made, I would expect the JV to adjust Valero's contribution to match that of the midstream firm, but the financial terms weren't expressly given.

Source: Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Bigger with friends

Now that Valero is involved Magellan can move forward with Phase 2. Phase 2 will add 4 million barrels of additional refined product and ethanol storage capacity, a 3-bay truck rack (enhancing distribution capabilities), and another marine dock capable of handling Aframax-sized vessels at the Pasadena Terminal. Additional pipeline connectivity investments will support the expansion.

Combined, both phases will cost $820 million, increasing Magellan's planned capex relating to the Pasadena venture by $75 million to $410 million. Valero will also spend $410 million, with the second phase expected to be operational in 2020. The marine terminal is catering to both ethanol and refined product exports, two markets Valero is a big player in.

Magellan and Valero both stand to gain a lot from this new marine terminal for different reasons. Let's start with Valero.

Valero's upside

Part of the pipeline connectivity investments include connecting Valero's Houston and Texas City refineries to the Pasadena terminal, along with connections to Colonial and Explorer refined products pipelines. On top of the Galena Park connections, creating a complex web of transportation options.

Valero commented that “this project provides another example of our commitment to growing our portfolio of logistics capabilities to support our long-term strategy of expanding and extending our supply chain.” What Valero wants is greater access to international markets through additional export capacity for its top refineries.

Through the Pasadena Terminal, Valero should be able to ship out larger amounts of refined products from its 260,000 bpd Texas City refinery and its 235,000 bpd Houston refinery (total throughput capacity).

Exports to key markets like Latin America are why US refineries have been able to sport very high utilization rates over the past several years, rates that exceed 90-95% in most instances. Valero exported 240,000 bpd of refined products on average in 2012, which rose to 367,000 bpd during the first half of this year.

Rising ethanol exports are also on tap for Valero, as it exported 21,000 bpd on average in 1H 2017 versus 14,000 bpd in 2016 and practically nothing in the years before then. Valero expects its ethanol exports will keep rising, especially if it gets a RIN (Renewable Identification Number used in the Renewable Fuel Standards program) for exporting ethanol.

This is very big news as currently exported biofuels don't get a RIN (it is removed when exported), and having that not be the case would materially bolster Valero's ethanol export economics. If the EPA does change the rule, expect Valero to push for additional ethanol export capacity at the Pasadena Terminal through future investments. Another major boon for Valero is that exporting refined products reduces its RIN's expense. Investors looking to read more on the Renewable Fuel Standards program and RIN expenses should check out this piece here.

Significance for Magellan

Magellan Midstream is all about rising US oil and petroleum product exports, and having a new terminal to build off of is key to supporting its long-term growth trajectory. As most of its portfolio will be completed next year, it needs another asset to act as a launch pad for its 2020s growth story.

Future expansions could add another five million barrels of ethanol and refined product storage capacity, for a total of ten million barrels. Additional truck loading capabilities and three new docks (for a total of five docks) are also already under consideration. All of which would be funded and owned by the joint venture between Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Valero Energy Corporation.

Final thoughts

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Valero Energy Corporation were smart to team up as this relationship is symbiotic with obvious synergies. The Pasadena Terminal will have the backing of a major downstream player with a growing presence in the ethanol export space and will be run by a solid midstream operator with plenty of exporting expertise.

Investors looking to read more about Valero Energy Corporation should check out these three growth projects currently underway by clicking here. To read more about Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., check out its Houston asset base and growth story by clicking here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.