Edwards Lifesciences Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/3/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, October 3.

Bullish Calls

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW): It's a definite buy. Cramer likes Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) as well.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): "I actually like the stock for the unmanned aircraft stuff. You know I like the defense contractors, too. Eaton (NYSE:ETN) has a charge box for electric cars, but Eaton has a lot of other stuff going with it. I like your choice. It's not cheap, by the way."

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK): The company's business is commercial-intensive, and Cramer likes it.

Bearish Calls

Chemical & Mining Company of Chile (NYSE:SQM): The lithium group is good, but Cramer likes Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) within it.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP): Its yield is high for an MLP.

