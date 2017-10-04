How Electric Vehicles Will Impact Oil - Kirk Spano's Idea Of The Month

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.

SA Marketplace author Kirk Spano continues the series with his idea of the month: companies that should benefit from the shift to hybrid cars and the last bull market in oil.

The U.S. will have a quicker transition to hybrids than people think - by the late 2020s hybrids will out-sell regular cars.