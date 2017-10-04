Wall Street Breakfast: EU Steps Up War On Tax Avoidance

Economy

Investors are getting ready for another dose of Janet Yellen. She will speak at the Community Banking in the 21st Century Conference this afternoon amid growing speculation concerning her position as Fed Chair. Fed Governor Jerome Powell and ex-board member Kevin Warsh were both interviewed at the White House last week to replace her in February. The events come as the three major U.S. stock indexes and Russell 2000 posted record high closes for the second straight day.

"I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you threw our budget a little out of whack. But that's fine," President Trump said during a visit to San Juan, assessing the recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria. Later in the day, he discussed the island's economy with Fox News. "They owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street and we're going to have to wipe that out. You're going to say goodbye to that."

India's central bank held interest rates overnight at a seven-year low of 6%, in a decision that's likely to disappoint the government, which had sought a cut to help boost flagging growth. India was the fastest expanding major economy in the world last year, but since then Prime Minister Modi has rolled out two large economic reforms: GST and a note ban. GDP growth fell to 5.7% in Q1 from 7.1% a year earlier.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has said that the region will declare independence within a "matter of days." The latest comments throw down the gauntlet to Spain to do what it can to prevent one of the worst constitutional crises in the country's recent history. Spain's King Felipe, who is normally silent on politics, has also gotten involved, showing how serious the matter has become.

Stepping up its retaliation for an independence vote, Iraq will stop selling dollars to leading banks in Kurdistan and has banned foreign currency transfers to the autonomous area. The financial sanctions follow a ban on direct international air travel to the region. While it strengthened its alliance with Iraq's Kurds during the war with ISIS, the U.S. is taking the side of Baghdad.