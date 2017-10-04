3 Strong Buy Oppenheimer Mutual Funds To Boost Gains

OppenheimerFunds is a subsidiary of MassMutual, which is one of the leading asset managers with around $600 billion assets under management along with its affiliates. OppenheimerFunds was founded in 1959 and has over 2,000 employees and 170 investment professionals serving clients, including financial advisors, individual investors and institutional investors, across 77 countries. It has $243 billion worth of assets (as of Aug 31, 2017) under management invested in 89 mutual funds across a wide range of categories including equity, fixed income, alternative and multi asset funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Oppenheimer mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals (MUTF:OGMYX) invests mainly in common stocks of companies involved in mining, processing or dealing with gold. OGMYX seeks growth of capital. The fund may also invest nearly one-fourth of its assets in its subsidiary, the Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Ltd. Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Y fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%.

As of August 2017, OGMYX held 102 issues, with 7.59% of its assets invested in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Oppenheimer International Equity Fund (MUTF:QIVYX) may invest all of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies believed to be undervalued. QIVYX invests more than 80% of its assets in equity and preferred securities of companies located in at least five different countries other than the U.S. Oppenheimer International Value Y has three-year annualized returns of 8.3%.

QIVYX has an expense ratio of 1.06% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

Oppenheimer International Diversified Fund (MUTF:OIDAX) seeks growth of capital. OIDAX invests its assets in at least three underlying funds and is expected to allocate a maximum of half of its assets in a particular fund. The fund invests in funds that in turn allocate the major portions of their assets in foreign securities. These funds invest in securities issued in both emerging and developed markets. Oppenheimer International Diversified A has three-year annualized returns of 7.8%.

George Evans has been the fund manager of OIDAX since 2005.

Original Post