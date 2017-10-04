Why Buy Chipotle Now?

Investors in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) are not going through the best of times. After peaking at $500 in May, CMG stocks lost nearly 40% of its value in just four months. The stock made a new 3-year low following the norovirus incident in Virginia. Moreover, the nationwide roll-out of Queso impressed neither customers nor analysts. Many including Goldman Sachs analyst Karen Holthouse lowered their SSS forecasts, post Queso launch. Short traders got back on the ship taking short interest north of 15%, again!

However, the current level of pessimism and the high short interests could open up opportunities for those who have a real knack for spotting contrarian opportunities. In order to asses these upside possibilities, one needs to look at major factors that bears could have potentially missed out while assessing the stock

Upside Shock 1: Corporate Tax Cuts

Arguably, the biggest upside potential for CMG has nothing to do with business fundamentals or operations of the company. This is exactly why I feel bears would have missed out on tax rate reduction benefits in their bearish estimates. Chipotle currently pays more than 35% of their profits as taxes. Hence, Proposed tax cuts can provide significant upside to CMG's earnings forecasts.

If the current proposal for a tax rate of 20% gets implemented, CMG stands to benefit through 29% upside to their bottomline. Even a tax rate of 25% will result in EPS upside of 21% for CMG.

Everything else being equal, this should raise Chipotle's market cap by 15%-30%, when the tax policy get implemented.

Potential Upside Shock 2: Queso is bad, but "Natural"

Chipotle's most requested off-menu item was launched to less of fanfare and more of criticism. Market reaction to the launch suggests that market is not pricing much of an up-lift to SSS from Queso. However, I noticed few interesting factors w.r.t. Queso, which could make the impact less severe than the market is currently pricing.

Majority customers are unhappy about the grainy texture of Queso. This could be less of a problem for those who order Queso as an add-on to their Burritos. An average customer spends $10-$13 per meal at CMG. Even if 10% of these customers buy Queso as an add-on, CMG stands to receive a 100 bps lift to their SSS. Many critiques seems to be blaming Chipotle for launching an "All Natural" Queso. The majority of reviews suggests that the texture and taste difference of Chipotle's Queso is due to their "all natural" ingredients. This "all natural" reference sat as a reminder to customers that Chipotle is still a no-compromise brand when it comes to ingredients they use. This could be a qualitatively positive factor in the medium to long run, especially given the current perception struggle Chipotle is going through

Potential Upside Shock 3: International Expansion

Another potential shock could be the roll out of any EPS accretive expansion strategy. The most probable one is an international expansion plan through the franchise-based business model enabling CMG to collect royalties and other related fees, with limited Capex.

In Short

Probability for a tax cut looks more likely than ever before. Even if one were to assign a 50% probability for the tax plan becoming a reality, we could see double-digit gains to Chipotle's bottom line. For a stock that is down 40% from its peak and having ~17% short interest, such an EPS lift could be the one factor required to squeeze out excessive shorts. International expansion and/or Queso-related upsides provide further optionalities to bulls.

For all those who are waiting for a bottom, this might be the right time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.