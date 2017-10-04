Inventure Foods: The Special Situation Doesn't Look That Special

There's possible upside here if Inventure completes the sale process. But that upside doesn't appear worth the risk as SNAK climbs near $5.

On an EV/revenue basis, the remaining business perhaps seems attractive - but a decent chunk of it is in decline.

Inventure Foods appears to be breaking itself up, with its frozen businesses now gone in a bid to pay off debt.

For a while, it looked like Inventure Foods (SNAK) was building itself a solid business. The company went public in 1996 as Poore Brothers, focusing at the time on kettle-cooked potato chips. A series of acquisitions built out the business - but did little for the stock, which was 'dead money' until about 2012.

But an increasing focus on natural foods and what looked like two smart acquisitions in the frozen space in 2013 (Willamette Valley Fruit and Fresh Frozen Foods) drew investor interest. From the beginning of 2012, SNAK almost quadrupled in a little over two years.

Since then, the wheels have fallen off. Growth stalled out, a listeria recall impacted 2015 results, and 2016 disappointed badly. Adjusted EBITDA was just $5.1 million in 2016, down 47% year over year and implying a sub-2% EBITDA margin.

The lower performance left Inventure in violation of multiple debt covenants - and required it to undo much of its work of the past few years. The Fresh Frozen business, acquired for $38 million in 2013, was sold earlier this year for half as much. Rader Farms (purchased in 2007) and Williamette Valley followed in a deal that closed last week. Inventure is back to being a snack-only company, and now one that revolves around its Boulder Canyon brand (itself acquired in 2000).

The process has brought in some buyers of the stock. SNAK jumped 27% on the news of the sale last month, and has continued to gain:

On an EV/revenue basis, the stock doesn't look that expensive, and obviously, some traders/investors are betting that the snack business will be on the block as well.

I think that's likely the case. But the problem is that I'm skeptical the business is worth close to $5, even in a sale scenario.

The Business Now

After the disposal last week, Inventure is solely a snack company. The Boulder Foods frozen riced vegetable lines were sold as well, based on comparing the 10-Q to pro forma figures released in an 8-K after the sale last week.

The business going forward, then, is comprised of basically four lines:

Boulder Canyon snacks: kettle chips, snap pea crisps, and popcorn; Private-label manufacturing and co-pack agreements; Licensed T.G.I. Friday's brand snacks; Licensed products for Nathan's Famous (NATH), Vidalia, and Poore Brothers and Bob's Texas Style chips.

Boulder Canyon and private label sales have been grouped into the "healthy/natural" category, while products in groups 3 and 4 make up the "indulgent snacks" category.

Trailing twelve-month revenue is about $113 million, based on pro forma figures, using year-prior comparisons from the 10-Q. And, while individual product lines haven't been broken out, we can estimate the share of each group based on previous data.

For instance, 2016 revenue in the snack segment was $108.5 million, per the 10-K. $38.2 million came from the Indulgent category. The 10-K also says that the T.G.I Friday's license agreement drove 11.5% of full-year revenue, or about $31 million.

Friday's revenue declined 5.8% Y/Y per the Q1 call and rose 2.5% in Q2, per that quarter's call. The 10-Q, meanwhile, cites an overall decline in licensed brand sales. We can then estimate TTM revenue for Friday's at $30 million-plus, and the remainder (group #4) likely around $6 million.

That leaves $77 million from healthy/natural - basically, Boulder Canyon and private label. Inventure repeatedly has declined to break out Boulder Canyon snack revenue - but Q2 figures give a clue. The company said on the Q1 call that private label sales rose 34.5%, and Boulder Canyon snack revenue grew 9.4%.

Those two brands are the healthy/natural snacks category, which as a whole grew 16.7% in Q2 (again, according to the 10-Q). Basic algebra then suggests that the category was split roughly 2 to 1 Boulder Canyon/private label.

Given that private label growth has accelerated of late - revenue actually declined Y/Y in 2016, per the 10-K - the TTM portion is probably closer to 70/30. All told, we can get a rough breakdown of the company's $113 million in revenue:

Category Revenue ($) Revenue (%) Boulder Canyon $54M 48% Private Label $23M 20% T.G.I. Friday's $30M+ 27% Other Brands $6M+ 5%

And that's a good news/bad news situation. The bad news first: the licensed business is in steady decline. Indulgent (Friday's + other brands) category revenues declined 22% between 2014 and 2016. Friday's, per filings, hasn't grown since 2012. One-third of the business is in steady decline - and I'm not sure it's necessarily reversible. An investor can't argue that the natural/healthy trend will boost Boulder Canyon revenue without hurting TGI Friday's potato skins chips (ugh) and Nathan's hot dog-flavored chips (double ugh).

Private label is likely the fastest-growing business. It appears to have easy comparisons in the second half and has added new customers and seeing existing retailers expand marketing, per the Q2 call. But margins there are lower, and pro forma gross margins are only 18.1% YTD.

Boulder Canyon is the obvious prize. Growth has been impressive for several years now, and availability continues to grow. But the argument for upside based on multiples in other takeout scenarios has to account for the fact that Boulder Canyon is only half of revenue here. An investor can't slap those peer-type revenue multiples onto SNAK and get a fair comparison. One-third of the business is in decline, and another 20% is low-margin. That creates a problem for the bull case at $5.

Balance Sheet Problems

One of the interesting nuggets in the 8-K detailing pro forma figures is that the supposed sale of the frozen business for $50 million wasn't for $50 million - or even close:

Source: Inventure Foods 8-K

Net proceeds were for just $34.8 million - some $15.2 million less. That's a pretty significant amount - roughly $0.75 per share for a stock trading below $5. And yet SNAK has continued to rise regardless.

A key problem with the bullishness is that the sale - at either $35 million or $50 million - doesn't fix Inventure's balance sheet problems. Per the 8-K, Inventure was able to pay off its line of credit with Wells Fargo (WFC). It still has $54.1 million on its term loan with Benefit Street Partners, however.

And, Inventure is in violation of the covenants of that loan, including an $18 million minimum EBITDA requirement, per past management commentary. It remains in violation, still: the loan is booked as current debt on the pro forma balance sheet despite not maturing until 2020.

Benefit Street, along with Wells Fargo, has waived the covenants multiple times over the past year - albeit for increasingly short periods of time, as several commenters on Twitter have pointed out. The Fifth Amendment of the term loan, waiving the covenants, actually expired on September 30, and as far as I can tell Inventure has not disclosed an extension.

To be sure, that doesn't mean Inventure is going to declare Chapter 11 tomorrow. But even with the frozen businesses divested, Inventure still has its back against the wall. Pro forma figures show a GAAP operating loss of $7.9 million in 2016. The company didn't break out D&A, but as reported that year, it was less than $9 million. The only adjustments made to Adjusted EBITDA in 2016 were in the now-sold Fresh Frozen business. Even adding back $1.65 million in stock-based comp - some of which obviously went to the frozen side of the business - it looks like pro forma, Inventure was Adjusted EBITDA-negative last year.

The first half of 2017 appears to be roughly the same. Pro forma operating income was a loss of $2.8 million; company-wide (including the frozen business) D&A was roughly $4 million, and stock-based comp $800K. Assuming 40% of D&A and equity comp went away (in line with the revenue split for the frozen business after the Fresh Frozen sale, which closed toward the end of Q2), Adjusted EBITDA was right around breakeven.

It's tough to make the case that Inventure can grow out of its covenant violations. The leverage ratio at the end of Q2 was supposed to be 4.25:1, per the 10-K, meaning the company needs $12.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA. It might generate half that this year in a bullish scenario, even giving credit to optimistic guidance from management on the Q1 and Q2 calls.

I'm skeptical Benefit Street is interested in waiting around to see if that happens - and I'd expect the company is trying to sell itself at the moment. Most bulls seem to agree, at least from a trip around the Internet. Where we disagree, I think, is largely on the potential price.

Valuation

At Tuesday's close of $4.94, SNAK has a market cap of $97.4 million. Net debt, per the 8-K, is $51.1 million, for an enterprise value of $148.5 million.

That, in turn, suggests an EV/revenue multiple of about 1.3x. And, that seems reasonable - and possibly cheap. Just yesterday, B&G Foods (BGS) acquired "better-for-you" cookie and cracker maker Back to Nature for just over 2x revenue. Boulder Brands, which is an interesting analogue to SNAK (big growth early, execution/management errors later), was sold to Pinnacle Foods (PF) for ~1.8x.

Looking at still-trading companies, kefir maker Lifeway Foods (LWAY), another "fallen angel" in the natural space, is at 1.2x revenue. Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) is at 3x, even as it bounces off the lows.

So, the bull case here is that SNAK probably needs/wants to sell itself completely and, based on peer takeouts, could do so at 1.5-2x revenue. That in turn suggests a price between $6 (1.5x) and almost $9 (2.0x).

But if you go back to the breakdown of where Inventure's revenue comes from, the story gets a bit cloudier. Boulder Canyon might merit 2x, given its growth and the apparent interest in the category. But that's $110 million or so. The rest of the business maybe gets 1x - I'm not sure, truthfully, who's all that interested in the indulgent brands at this point.

That combination does get SNAK to $6 - but from here, that looks more like a ceiling than a floor. Assuming SNAK gets a peer-type multiple ignores the fact that it doesn't have a peer-type portfolio. Only ~half of sales is what an acquirer is going to really want. The rest is mostly filler, even with private label growing nicely.

Using a peer-type multiple also ignores the fact that Inventure has basically zero leverage. Acquirers will understand the company's situation; Inventure will have little or no negotiating power. And, those acquirers also know that if the company announces the end of its strategic review without a sale, SNAK sales are going to plunge. Again, Inventure has its back to the wall - which is not going to help the sales process. Bear in mind that both frozen business sales came at a fraction of revenue: ~0.4x for Fresh Frozen Foods and ~0.3x for Frozen.

And, finally, Boulder, Back to Nature, Amplify, and even Lifeway at least are profitable. Inventure doesn't appear to be at the moment, and 18% gross margins don't suggest a lot of room for overall margin expansion.

Given the revenue breakdown, the lack of profitability, and the lack of leverage, I'd be surprised, and impressed, if SNAK gets something close to the revenue multiples paid elsewhere. And, even at $5, that's a big problem. 1-1.5x revenue looks potentially aggressive - and that range values SNAK at $3.15-6. Against those odds, $5 doesn't look all that attractive.

