3 Top SA Authors For FA Readers, Part I: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Writing is everywhere; true insight just here and there. I look for insightful authors, by which I mean those who cast light on something otherwise unseen, or who enable readers to view something mundane, albeit freshly, from a new angle.

Because I will be shortly be embarking on eagerly anticipated time off with family, returning to this space in about 10 days, I thought now would be an opportune time to highlight three Seeking Alpha contributors whom I esteem for the valuable insights they routinely offer. None will be a surprise – I link to them regularly; but all should be on the radar of every financial advisor and highly engaged investor, and here is why.

Starting from the macro perspective and wending our way down to narrower but no less critical investment considerations, a financial advisor has to have some sense of what is happening in the broader economy. Certainly, clients ask such questions but even were that not the case, an advisor’s mind cannot be settled without some ordering of the financial universe within which he works. For that, gratitude is due Kevin Wilson, who provides a truly unique grasp of the ever-changing shape of the world economy.

All of his articles are highly researched and deeply thought out. Perhaps his signature contribution is analogizing current economic predicaments to challenges we’ve faced in the past, usually historical but sometimes to natural and other phenomena we can all relate to. Wilson peppers his analyses with charts, and of even greater value, his judgment as to how and why trends may play out in current circumstances. This excerpt is typical of Wilsonian analysis:

A very alarming aspect of the market response to wars has been the common occurrence of P/E compression (Chart 3). Major P/E compression occurred directly in response to World War I, the early part of World War II (1939-42), the Vietnam War, and in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. Notably, this did not occur during the Korean War nor during the Gulf War of 1991. Examination of the inflation data in Chart 4 provides the explanation. Major inflationary cycles coincided with all of the wars except Korea and the Gulf War, and so with the associated P/E compression episodes. This is not unexpected but it provides sobering evidence as to what might occur at this point in the cycle if a protracted war begins. Interest rates are now near the all-time lows in US (and human) history (Chart 5), and there have long been prognostications that a great bond selloff is imminent as the Fed tightens policy. I have rejected that argument based on the huge debt pile accumulated in the US and around the world, and on the generally disinflationary or deflationary economic trends now in place. However, one thing that could radically change the outlook would be a protracted war with an associated inflationary spike. This is a distinct possibility if 1914 is replayed in 2017, and it is a major threat to our presently richly valued markets.”

Jeff Miller’s writing spans macro to micro. His hallmark is his long-established “Weighing the Week Ahead” series in which he applies his expert judgment to separating the wheat from the chaff by highlighting sources of market data and analysis likely to help readers. But he never stops just there – he always offers his own analysis on what he regards as the key issue of the week (from a market trading perspective). The result is of such high quality that the absence of other links would not have been missed had they been omitted.

The impression thus given is first, one of humility – he does not think that all wisdom lies with him; generosity – he is driven to share knowledge; honesty – he gives credit where it is due rather than recycling as his own other people’s ideas. (Disclosure: He has cited some of my articles, though the large sum he offers would remain intact without my two cents.) Here is an excerpt from Jeff’s own analysis – this from his latest “Weighing the Week Ahead:”

The most hated rally has its foundation in a misconception about stock valuation - that it is absolute and accurately reflected by history. Actually the intrinsic value of stocks is relative to other available assets and is dramatically affected by inflation. If you start with a wrong-headed idea that stocks have only been fairly valued (briefly) at one point in the last 30 years, you must continually find new reasons to explain why your theory is not working. The imaginative candidates have included fake data, the Fed, earnings manipulation, and many others.”

Jeff also writes a weekly forum for the discussion of stock ideas, cleverly called Stock Exchange, with fictional characters each of whom personifies a different type of trading personality. As one who does not trade stocks himself, I can say that Stock Exchange has given me an understanding of the fact that there is a sort of art to trading, and one can appreciate those who employ a reasoned methodology to executing their craft with discipline.

Jim Sloan, like Jeff Miller, is a former professor, and like both Miller and Wilson, he is a financial advisor. He too brings this analytical and professional bent to bear on his analyses, which tend toward the more micro, as in why he bought or sold a certain stock. Though I do not follow individual stocks, his elegant and insightful writing nevertheless sparks my interest, and I always feel rewarded for the effort. Yet as one who is quite strongly interested in portfolio strategy, I have learned much from Jim’s writing.

He is a must-read on retirement topics in particular, but my own personal favorite is his advice about having a strategy in place prior to the next market correction. You can tell that the practical advice he offers comes from a veteran advisor who has seen the mistakes investors have made and determined a way to not repeat them. Here’s some classic Sloan investing wisdom:

If you told yourself you would buy a lot with the market down 40%, you might go to the end of your days waiting for the opportunity. If you went all-in with a correction of 10-20%, you might have to watch in horror as the market continued to fall another 20-30%. That happened to many investors in the 2000-2003 and 2008-2009 debacles. You can never be sure where a correction will stop. A good first step is to write down on a sheet of paper the total amount of cash you have to deploy - your "all-in" number. The next step - the big one - is to determine the process by which you will deploy it. One easy way is to divide your cash into four or five equal amounts and match them up with four or five levels of market drawdown. You can design your own buying stairsteps, but here's an example of how one might look:

Market down 10%: Use 20% of available cash.

Market down 20%: Use another 20%.

Market down 30%: Use another 20%.

Market down 40%: Use another 20%.

Market down 50%: Use the final 20% and go 'all-in.'"

I have personally adopted a similar plan based on this advice. Fortunately, Seeking Alpha hosts many other fine contributors of unique value to financial advisors, so I will have to return to this topic after my holiday time off. But for now, here are a few more links to today’s best investing content on the web.

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.