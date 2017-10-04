Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications

Investment Implications: Winners and Losers

The prospects for the United States adopting some type of monoponistic health care system such as the single payer or government medical price control arrangements now in 34 of the 35 developed countries, while still considered unlikely by most, are greater than they have ever been. It is not too early to consider the investment implications. Even if such a system is ultimately never adopted, a perception that the chances of some type of monoponistic health care system be adopted have significantly increased would impact the market prices of securities that could be effected.

Insurance Companies

In almost all countries that have adopted universal health care systems, a role for private investor-owned insurance companies has remained. In the United Kingdom where the bulk of all health care is provided by employees of the government and there are no feed for people who receive that care, there is still a small private insurance industry and some private medical practitioners. Most of the private doctors are moonlighting National Health Service physician-specialists. Canada is cited by many as what a Medicare-for-all system would be like if that version of single payer was adopted in America. Canada bans private insurance for basic hospital and medical care, but does allow private insurance for services not covered by the public plan such as optometry, dentistry and outpatient prescription drugs. In Japan and Germany the health insurance companies are private.

In countries that have adopted universal health care systems where private insurance companies have a major role, they are regulated like utilities. To a large extent American Health insurance companies are now similarly regulated. The Affordable Care Act, usually referred to as Obamacare, health insurance companies must rebate premiums to the extent their payments for health care falls below a specified percentage of the premiums they collect. States also regulate or at least must approve health insurance premiums.

With Obamacare there were incentives for the Insurance industry. Requiring many millions of people to purchase health insurance was a win for the health insurers. However, the health insurance industry was burdened with many new requirements and regulations. Today, private insurance companies have some involvement with Medicare and Medicaid. The degree that private insurance companies offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans to new and existing Medicare beneficiaries in a Medicare-for-all system could either be increased, decreased, or remain the same. As with Obamacare, the Insurance industry would be a powerful interest group for the proponents of Medicare-for-all to have on their side. This, suggests that private insurance companies will be given a significant role in any Medicare-for-all system. However, it is not a certainty since private insurance companies have been typically be portrayed as evil, by many of those now advocating Medicare-for-all. Private sector health insurance companies that do not now participate in government programs like Medicare and Medicaid would likely be at a disadvantage under Medicare-for-all. An exception might be niche health insurance companies serving the luxury market of the wealthy who do not participate in Medicare-for-all.

The expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare did boost several major insurance companies who administered Medicaid. Anthem (ANTM), Centene (CNC) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) are major players in Medicaid administration space. In terms of actual procedures and products covered, Medicaid is far more comprehensive than Medicare. However, since Medicaid pays providers less than Medicare, many providers do not accept Medicaid patients. One possible scenario would be that instead of Medicare-for-all a Medicaid-for-all system in adopted. This would be politically more difficult due to Medicaid's current association with poor people. However, if everyone was on Medicaid by definition it would not be a system only for poor people. It is possible that the roles of Medicaid administrators such as ANTM, CNC and UNH would be expanded were that to occur. Even if private sector insurance companies played a role in the administration of a universal health system, the private insurance companies role would be much diminished if the government took over the actual insurance risk as is the case of Medicaid today. In England and Canada the private health insurance industries are somewhat of niche players.

Pharmaceutical and Medical Supply Companies

Monopsony usually means prices are set below free market levels. There are no backward-bending supply curve problems, similar to those that raise physician fees, with pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. However, politically, no government has been able to control doctors’ fees without also controlling prices of pharmaceutical and medical supply companies. Thus, there likely will be damage to pharmaceutical and medical supply companies under most Medicare-for-all scenarios. It will affect companies all over the world since the USA is by far the most profitable country for the health care sector.

In an August 2013 article Obamacare And Beyond: The Outlook For The Healthcare Sector I examined the possible investment implications of the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare. I that article included:

Switzerland was one of the last advanced economies to abandon market-priced medical care. It is arguably a greater bastion of conservatism than the USA. Switzerland's women were not granted the right to vote until 1971.

During the debate as to whether Switzerland would abandon market-priced medical care there was considerable concern about how it would affect the major Swiss pharmaceutical giants such as Hoffmann-La Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which was Sandoz prior to the merger with Ciba in 1996. However, it was then realized that the Swiss pharmaceutical giants made much of their profits in the American market.

Both medical equipment manufactures and pharmaceutical companies based in America or in other countries could suffer under most Medicare-for-all scenarios. If prices in the American market were reduced to levels in other countries that would take a big chunk out of medical equipment manufactures and pharmaceutical companies' profits. Additionally, currently medical equipment and drug prices in the other counties are probably higher than they would be because they are not controlled in the United States. Now, if a country decides to regulate medical equipment and drug prices at too low a level, they risk not having the latest medical advances being made available in their markets. This is especially the case with a new product that is initially supply constrained. If only a limited quantity of a new or even existing drug can be manufactured because of capacity constraints, it will be sent first to the American market where prices are higher. If prices are controlled in the American market as well, foreigner health regulators will not have to consider that risk. Thus, world-wide prices for most medical products such as prescription drugs and devices requiring doctor approval will lower than current levels. This would reduce revenue and profits. If the USA joins the rest of the developed world with health care price controls, shares of medical equipment manufactures and pharmaceutical companies will probably suffer.

Companies that make health related products that are generally not price controlled would not be hurt by health care price controls. An example would be those involved in Lasik and cosmetic surgery, whose demand in not inelastic. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a major player in some areas that would not be subject to price controls, but like most large health care product firms, also has some lines of business that would be.

Just as health care providers, especially physicians, will mostly not be able to escape American price controls by moving to other countries, medical equipment manufactures and pharmaceutical companies will generally not be able to make up revenue lost from an American monopsonistic healthcare price control system in other countries as the rest of the developed world already controls their prices. If the USA joins the rest of the developed world with health care price controls, shares of medical equipment manufactures and pharmaceutical companies will probably suffer.

Hospitals and Physicians

The biggest potential losers are physicians whose incomes are now far above their counterparts in other developed countries. Not all American physicians are in that category. There are some physicians who now advocate single-payer systems. However, it can be assumed that physicians will constitute some of the fiercest opponents to Medicare-for-all. In theory, America could decide to continue to spend about twice as much per capita on healthcare as the other industrial nations under Medicare-for-all. That was what essentially happened with Obamacare. If it was decided not to use price controls via monopsony and continue to have market-priced health care in a Medicare-for-all system, doctors and other health care providers could maintain their incomes. That would seem to defeat the whole purpose of a Medicare-for-all system. More likely a monopsonistic healthcare price control system would accompany any Medicare-for-all system with the goal of bringing per capita spending on healthcare much closer to the other industrialized countries. A possible compromise is that initially prices and physicians’ fees are set near current market levels, rather than the lower levels in other industrialized countries, but then they are frozen or limited in the amounts that they can increase.

Many Hospitals now are nonprofit, they might benefit from lower costs as could some for profit hospital chains. There would likely be some increase in health care spending from those now without healthcare. Studies show that providing people with health insurance results in on average a 25% increase in health care spending by those previously uninsured. Hospital Corporation of America (HCA), Community Health Systems (CHS), Medical Facilities Corp. (MFC), National Surgical Hospitals (NHS) and Universal Health Services (UHS) are some that could benefit from higher demand for health care and possibly lower input costs. However, price controls could also limit the hospital sector revenue as well.

Non Medical Related Investments

There are various possible ways that the potential savings and costs from a monopsonistic healthcare price control system such as Medicare-for-all could be allocated across participants in the economy. There are also various time frames over which the various benefits and costs could be applied.

Any system that reduces the share of GDP that the USA spends on healthcare towards the levels of other industrialized countries will have significant winners. Depending on how such cost reductions are phased in and how much one-time incentive are given to current Medicare beneficiaries and possibly others, there should be a significant reduction in the Federal Deficit. This would be beneficial to the financial markets in terms of lower interest rates and reductions in crowding out. State and local governments could be big winners, as medical costs for employees and pensioners are a major factor in producing stress on state and municipal budgets. In many cases, state and local governments have been burdened by their share of Medicaid costs. A Medicare-for-all system a could relieve those liabilities. Municipal bonds could benefit from a Medicare-for-all system, assuming that one of the ways it is paid for is not eliminating or restricting the tax exemption for municipal bonds.

Possible big winners from Medicare-for-all could be the older industrial companies now burdened with massive employee and retiree health care costs. It was only a slight exaggeration that before the General Motors (GM) bankruptcy some referred to GM as a “healthcare and pension plan that also manufacture vehicles”. Reducing health care spending as a percent of GDP to levels similar to those of other industrialized countries would most likely greatly reduce costs for companies now incurring large employee and retiree health care costs. If those companies are relieved of most or all of their healthcare costs, their profits could soar. It would depend on how much of the reduction in the companies’ healthcare costs was passed on to employees in higher wages. There might be some legislating specifying the minimum proportion of the total that companies’ healthcare costs was to be passed on to employees in higher wages. There is also the issue of union and other contracts that might now specify health insurance paid by employers. It is possible that such contracts could be voided in a Medicare-for-all scenario, similar to the way that all gold clauses were voided in bond indentures and other contracts when Americans were restricted as to gold ownership in the 1930s.

Any system of health care price controls to lowered costs to those near other industrialized countries could free up many resources that could go towards infrastructure, private investment in capital goods and consumer spending. On balance Medicare-for-all would tend to boost the financial markets, but the devil is in the details yet to be determined.

Where We Are Now

Trump campaign promises of much better care, covering more people and lower costs from some new replacement for Obamacare have been shown to be absolutely impossible. Furthermore, most politicians on both sides have come to realize that Obamacare repeal in not feasible. It is also dawning on some politicians that there is no fix or repair of Obamacare that can bring the costs of healthcare in America down to anywhere near it is in the rest of the developed countries in terms of a percentage of GDP.

It is not as widely understood that the reason for the widely disparate healthcare costs between the USA and the other developed countries stems from the fact that demand for healthcare is inelastic. Demand for a good or service is inelastic if a percentage increase in price results in a smaller percentage decrease in the quantity demanded. Basic economics tells us that sellers facing inelastic demand will continuously raise prices until prices reach the elastic portion of the demand curve. Consequently, in every developed country in the world, all goods or services with inelastic demand have their prices regulated by government. Medical care in the USA being the only exception. As I said in the earlier article:

...Medical prices are controlled in various ways in the rest of the developed world. In Japan, the land of $100 melons and tiny $10,000 per month apartments, all medical care prices are listed in a book, thicker than the Manhattan telephone directory. The prices set in the book are usually less than a third of those in the USA. An MRI that costs $1,200 in the USA costs $88 in Japan. Japanese insurance companies are private as are most doctors. Japan spends less than a third per capita on medical care than America. However, the Japanese are greater consumers of medical care than Americans. They visit doctors and hospitals more often, have much more diagnostic tests such as MRIs. They also have better health outcomes as measured by all metrics such as life expectancy. They also wait less for treatment than Americans do as Japanese doctors work much longer hours for their much lower incomes.

Japan's explicit price controls are roughly emulated in other countries via the use monopsonistic systems. Monopsony, meaning "single buyer" is the flip side of monopoly. A monopolist sets prices above free market equilibrium. A monopsonist sets prices below free market equilibrium. It does not matter if there is an actual single payer or many buyers (or payers) whose prices are set by the government or by insurance companies in collusion with each other…

Single payer or socialized medicine has mostly been an anathema politically in America. Senator Bernie Sanders usually, at least publicly, demonstrates ignorance of the primary reason that that America spends twice as much per capita on healthcare as the other developed countries. He mostly blames high administrative costs in private sector insurance companies and healthcare providers. Sanders has convinced 16 Democratic Senators to co-sponsor his “Medicare- for- all” legislation. The last time Sanders introduced a “Medicare-for-all” bill in 2013, he had zero co-sponsors in the Senate. Circumstances have now made single payer not as toxic to many prominent Democrats. Additionally, Medicare-for-all does not sound as scary to many as single payer does.

Sanders usually first points to the only 2% administrative costs of Medicare. There are various problems with Medicare-for-all. Medicare has been plagued by fraud. It was said that at times there was a shortage of cocaine in South Florida, as so many former drug dealers switched to the relatively safer and much more lucrative occupation of organized Medicare fraud. There is also the fact that Medicare provides less benefits than Medicaid. Medicaid’s lower payments to providers limits the number of options in terms of choosing doctors for many poor people. However, many of those now on Medicaid might not appreciate having a wide choice of doctors when they cannot afford the copays or deductibles that they would incur by going to.

In theory, Medicaid-for-all would bring comprehensive coverage to all and would lower costs if the lower Medicaid payments to providers was retained. The opposition from healthcare providers to Medicaid-for-all would be even more intense than to Medicare-for-all, if payments to providers we at the Medicaid. In theory payments to providers in a Medicare or Medicaid for all system could be maintained at current market levels. However, notwithstanding the 2% administrative costs paying providers market levels rather than the monopsonistically derived much lower levels that the other counties allow, would not reduce health care costs significantly below that of twice the per capita costs in the other countries.

How Likely is a Medicare-for-all System?

Obviously, determining winners and losers from a Medicare-for-all system is a waste of time, if there is no possibility of such a system being adopted. Despite the severe opposition that any Medicare-for-all legislation will encounter, the fact that the number of sponsors in the senate has gone from one to seventeen, and the fact that every other industrialized country has adopted a monopsonistic healthcare cost control system must be considered. Presumably, there was significant opposition in those countries as well. There are other problems and issues with actual operation of Medicare- for-all, but my focus is on the likelihood of enactment and the implications for financial markets and economic conditions.

I cannot see any scenario where current Medicare beneficiaries are not given substantial economic incentives to support the new arrangement. Those are the only ones who have to be given enough if monopsonistic healthcare price control system such as Medicare-for-all has any chance of being enacted. After that, there are various interests that may or may not be given incentives or compensation to go along. Those incentives could be permanent or phased out over time.

There are two major obstacles that must be addressed before any Medicare-for-all legislation could have any chance of being enacted. One is the way it will be financed and two is what would be the status of current Medicare beneficiaries. The latter is the more interesting, in that potentially a powerful group could be switched from extreme opponents of it to allies.

The first reaction from many current Medicare beneficiaries to the idea of Medicare-for-all, might be related to the issue of others getting immediately what they have paid into for many years while they did not get any benefits. At minimum, current Medicare beneficiaries would chafe at the idea of having to pay new taxes to pay for Medicare-for-all, and getting anything for those taxes, other than the Medicare already have now.

The challenge of convincing younger people to pay taxes in return for not having to pay for medical care and/or health insurance premiums either directly or through their employers is surmountable. The USA spends about twice as much per person on health care as other developed countries. However, the prices paid by Americans or their insurance carriers for medical procedures are typically about triple what is paid in other developed countries. Hence, Americans consume less health care services than many of their foreign counterparts. The money saved from a monopsonistic healthcare cost control system like Medicare-for-all, could be allocated among those who now pay for healthcare, leaving almost all better-off, except doctors. Convincing many people of that would not be easy.

I said previously:

...Government spending has been increasingly driven by medical care prices. Government now pays about half of the costs of health care in the USA. When the tax spending aspects of the tax deductibility and exclusions of medical care and insurance expenses are included, the impact of health care costs on the deficits is even larger. In many respects, the health care price crisis in uniquely American. Our Government spending on healthcare per capita exceeds that of any other country in the world, including those where there are very little private health care expenditures.

Adopting the second worst healthcare system in the world, Canada, Germany and the UK are probable the best candidates for that dubious honor, would allow the USA to eliminate much of the Federal budget deficit. That would probably be beneficial to financial markets. See: The Market Multiple On The S&P 500 Can Be Explained: P/E Ratios Are Inversely Related To Future Federal Spending…

A Medicare-for-all system could only be created in America if the powerful opposition from health care providers could be overcome. In the early 1960’s when the movement to enact Medicare was gathering steam, Ronald Reagan said to the American Medical Association

[I]f you don’t [stop Medicare] and I don’t do it, one of these days you and I are going to spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.

The folksinger Phil Ochs in a song “Hooray for the A.M.A.”, sang ironically at that time:

Well our oath was Hippocratic but with money we’re fanatic / So we’ll see you in Canada in the fall.

A major difference between today and the early 1960s is that if America adopted a monopsonistic healthcare price control system, doctors would not have the opportunity to move to Canada or any other developed country to escape price control. In most countries with monopsonistic healthcare price control systems, a relatively small luxury market-priced sector still exists. In those countries, forgoing the government priced system is not an option for almost all doctors. It is likely there will also be a luxury private health care market in the USA under any new system.

Most likely non-medically necessary elective cosmetic and lasik surgery, whose prices have actually relatively decreased over time, and whose demand is elastic, would be excluded in any type of a monopsonistic healthcare price control system. They are not covered by Medicare now and most private insurance. Dental and eyeglasses might or might not be covered as well.

A typical family now receiving $13,000 in health insurance from their employer and paying another $5,000 per year as the employee responsibility, would be made better off if those were replaced by a Medicare-for-all type system. If half of the savings from the employer were passed on and the family paid $9,000 more in taxes, they would be better off. However, it might not be that easy to convince them of that. The extent to which the savings from the employer are passed on to employees will be a crucial question in determining the financial winners and losers. It is also possible that extent to which the savings from the employer are passed on will be a matter subject to legislation and regulation.

There are various ways that the cost of a Medicare-for-all type system could be financed. A value-added tax has a number of advantages see: Value Added Tax: A Way Out Of The Trade War Train Wreck? The complaints that a value-added tax is regressive in that it hurts the poor, would be mitigated by the fact that a Medicare-for-all type system provides insurance to those who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

The proposed status of current Medicare beneficiaries will be the key factor if a Medicare-for-all type system has a chance of being enacted. To put it bluntly, current Medicare beneficiaries will have to be bought-off. One fair way to garner the support of current Medicare beneficiaries would be to grant them a special deduction that could be applied to their adjusted gross income for Federal income tax purposes. The special deduction could be the total amount paid for Medicare tax by both themselves in all years that they were not receiving Medicare benefits. This would be above $100,000 for a typical couple. It might be capped at some amount so as not to benefit very high earners who may have paid much more in Medicare tax.

This special deduction could be used to reduce taxable adjusted gross income, like the way that IRA contributions do now. It could be applied in whole or in part in any tax year and any unused portion could be carried over. This would cause an increase in the Federal deficit. However, the fiscal impact would diminish over the course of a few years, since there will not be any new individuals who had paid Medicare tax but not obtained Medicare benefits. Thus, it would be essentially a one-time cost. This concept is not unlike the $2 trillion one-time cost that was assumed in the various ideas to privatize Social Security. However, the cost to the treasury would be more like $800 billion.

It would be very easy for current Medicare beneficiaries to estimate how much they would gain from the special deduction. The Social Security website shows the total amount than any individual and their employers have paid in Medicare tax. The 55 million current Medicare beneficiaries are arguably the most powerful voting block in America. There are slightly less than 1 million professionally active physicians in the USA, about half being primary care physicians and the other half specialists. There is a question as to whether the proponents of a Medicare-for-all type system would be savvy enough to make it worthwhile for many of the 55 million current Medicare beneficiaries to mobilize for Medicare-for-all. If they did it would be difficult to block such a movement.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.