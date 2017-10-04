YogaWorks' Lesson: Avoid Tiny Reg A+ IPOs

What these are - and why you should avoid them.

YogaWorks (YOGA) has definitely not worked for its shareholders. In fact, since its recent debut around $5/share, the stock has lost nearly half its value - almost certainly causing rather than relieving stress for its owners:

As much as yoga culture runs contrary to my own personal ethos - I'm a steak, eggs, and weightlifting sort of guy - I'm not here to belittle yoga as an investment idea. There's certainly big money in the activity, and it's not wholly unrealistic to think that shareholders could benefit from the increasingly popular pastime sooner or later.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely to be through the current iteration of YogaWorks. There have been many skeptical articles about the firm here at Seeking Alpha, and I agree with several of their concerns. Specifically, the idea that YogaWorks is homogenizing and sterilizing an experience that is deeply personal and intimate for many of its customers. I'm sure there is some way to make a corporate yoga experience, but given the culture-cultural ethos involved in the sport, care is required.

YogaWorks' rapid expansion by acquisition strategy doesn't appear to have kept customers happy. SA contributor Maks F. S. has a great article on the YogaWorks culture and the difficulty they will have making yoga a corporate activity.

Beware Of Mini-IPOs

But that's not what I wanted to get at with this article. Instead, what concerns me is that we seem to get getting a whole spate of these new tiny IPOs that all immediately trade sharply downward. This is due to a new type of permitted IPO called the Regulation A+. The SEC has a full press release on their site - here are the highlights:

The new rules update and expand Regulation A, an existing exemption from registration for smaller issuers of securities. The rules are mandated by Title IV of the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The updated exemption will enable smaller companies to offer and sell up to $50 million of securities in a 12-month period, subject to eligibility, disclosure and reporting requirements. [...] The final rules, often referred to as Regulation A+, provide for two tiers of offerings: Tier 1, for offerings of securities of up to $20 million in a 12-month period, with not more than $6 million in offers by selling security-holders that are affiliates of the issuer; and Tier 2, for offerings of securities of up to $50 million in a 12-month period, with not more than $15 million in offers by selling security-holders that are affiliates of the issuer. Both Tiers are subject to certain basic requirements while Tier 2 offerings are also subject to additional disclosure and ongoing reporting requirements.

Ominously (at least to my ears), the press release notes that these changes were made in order to "provide investors with more investment choices." With thousands of US-listed stocks, and tens of thousands in other markets, do average investors really need more choices?

I'm all for more quality IPOs, but simply opening the floodgates to tiny money-losing businesses isn't good news for the average investor. There's a reason investing in tiny companies generally requires sophistication and accreditation - most small ventures fail, and allowing people to throw their IRA and other cherished funds at them is unlikely to improve most people's investment returns, on the whole.

The first company to take advantage of the new regulations was Elio Motors (OTCQX:ELIO). There's a nice case study of the firm's funding effort so far from SA contributor Tedra DeSue entitled: Elio Motors Serves As Example Of What Can Go Wrong With Equity Crowdfunding. Needless to say, the three-wheeled vehicle company has probably left long-time shareholders feeling like victims of a crash:

That was the first "crowdfunded" company under the new regulations. But 2017 has brought a bunch of new Regulation A+ enabled IPOs. YogaWorks is one such example. But there's a bunch more. Anyone else notice the Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) IPO? No, I'm not making this up, you can really invest in this if you want.

Shareholders haven't enjoyed a sweet embrace since the IPO though. In fact, the soup seems to have gone cold:

There have been plenty of other A+ IPOs lately. Here's ShiftPixy (PIXY):

How about Myomo (MYO):

Or ADOMANI (ADOM):

There's a reason all these IPOs are trading down - in some cases catastrophically so. Companies this small have no business going public. Even if these companies had solid business models (which is far from clear in several of these cases), the mere obligations of being a public company will make success difficult. The regulatory costs (auditing, paperwork, lawyers, etc.) consume a huge portion of a company's overhead for sub-$100 million enterprises.

Venture capital is good at funding these sorts of businesses. VCs are highly sophisticated (usually) and well-capitalized investors who can afford a string of losers in return for the one or two home run start up companies. On the public market, though, investors expect companies to have at least a reasonable chance of success - these low-end IPOs are not a good trend.

A recent Bloomberg opinion article suggested that the lackluster returns these A+ IPOs have seen should serve as a warning to other companies thinking about going public in this way:

YogaWorks's miserable start should be a warning to other small, fast-growing, private equity-backed companies to steer clear from the NYSE and Nasdaq until they've reached a certain scale and offer investors more that just a blue-sky promise. The market doesn't hesitate to punish those not ready for prime time.

I'd argue this take is too charitable. Lots of small companies involve themselves in public markets to sell overpriced stock (Note: I'm not pointing a finger at any company mentioned in this article specifically). The fact that a good number of firms have gone public via this method and sold stock to investors at prices well above what the market would support just weeks later will create moral hazard for other CEOs with "story" stocks to try to crowdfund their way and unload overpriced stock on the public.

No, the real message is to avoid Regulation A+ IPOs in no uncertain terms. At least anywhere near their offering prices. So far, this new type of IPO is shaping up to be an unmitigated fiasco for capital markets. Don't encourage the machine to spit out more of them on unsuspecting investors. Your wallet will thank you as well.

