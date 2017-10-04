Performance Of Factor Tilts

I hope a display of these returns, and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

This article is my first effort at showing the rolling returns of these factor tilts on a monthly basis.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) historically. Similar to Monday's article on the Performance of Dividend Aristocrats, I am proposing authoring a new series that looks at the monthly performance of these factor tilts.

The table below shows the historic performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past ten and twenty years. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both.

The broad domestic equity market performed strongly last month as the S&P 500 posted its eleventh straight month of positive total returns. In September, we saw a sharp rebound for the size factor. After trailing for much of the year, small cap stocks surged past their large cap brethren.

Optimism over tax reform that would disproportionately benefit domestic-focused small-caps surged these companies higher. Value investments also outperformed as the financials tilt in these funds benefited from the move higher in interest rates late in the month. Conversely, low volatility investments, which tend to be hurt by higher interest rates given their more fixed income-like tendencies, lagged in the month.

Given the limited history for the exchange-traded funds, it is important to understand how these funds have tracked the underlying indices over their lives. Tracking errors have approximated the relative difference expense ratios over time. The exception below is the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which tracks a slightly different index than the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL). That fund would have tracked the underlying index better, but has a much shorter history.

I hope that this potential series can be useful in allowing Seeking Alpha readers the opportunity to assess the relative performance of these factor tilts over rolling periods. As long-time readers know, I own all of these factor ETFs and believe that examining relative returns and their drivers will only help sharpen my ability to allocate funds between these strategies. This mini-series is a work-in-progress, so please offer suggestions that could improve the analysis.

