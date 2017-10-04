The TJX Companies, Inc.'s Better Performance Deserves A Better Valuation

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has posed a big threat to most brick and mortars. It grabbed market shares from them, and fueled the big collapse for the retail shares. But I don’t believe that e-commerce can eat the retail’s entire pie. There are still some physical stores, which can offer something unique and do better than most peers.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is one of such companies. It is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of April 29, 2017, TJX operated a total of 3,862 stores in nine countries and three e-commerce sites.

These include 1,191 T.J. Maxx, 1,039 Marshalls, 596 HomeGoods and 12 Sierra Trading Post stores, as well as tjmaxx.com and sierratradingpost.com in the United States; 258 Winners, 109 HomeSense, and 61 Marshalls stores in Canada; 515 T.K. Maxx and 46 HomeSense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 35 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. Contrasting to other retailers’ announcement of store closures, TJX plans to open approximately 260 stores this year alone.

Busy Store Traffic Delivered Better Sales

One month ago, I visited a Marshalls store, located in Flushing, NY. I was shocked by the crowds. There were over 50 customers waiting in the checkout line with 12 cashiers open.

In order to prove this busy store traffic is not an exceptional case, I visited two more stores on one Thursday afternoon. These two stores are just two blocks away from each other (see Exhibit 1), but the cannibalization of each other was hardly found on my visit. The first store, a Marshalls, is located on the first floor and facing a busy street. Thirteen cashiers were working and over 40 customers were waiting in line.

The second one is a T.J. Maxx. (T.J. Maxx and Marshalls operate as sister stores, and share a similar footprint throughout the country.) It is on the third floor in a shopping mall. The location is not as good as Marshalls’, but it still opened 10 cashier counters and had over 30 customers waiting in line.

(Exhibit 1: The location of Marshalls and T.J. Maxx)

Also, I called my friend living in Vancouver about the Winners, a chain of off-price Canadian department stores owned by TJX. She said she visited Winners regularly, and there were always more than 20 customers waiting in line during her visits.

The busy store traffic, of course, delivers the big revenue. TJX revenues' latest 5-year CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) has already reached 7.43%, totally immune to the e-commerce threat.

In the Exhibits 2 and 3, I compared net sales among the three retailers. It can be seen that in the boom of online shopping, Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Target's (NYSE:TGT) sales growth was almost at a standstill in 2013 and 2014, and then decreased in the most recent two years. On the contrary, TJX’s sales always show a stable growth without any impact. Even in 2008, in the subprime crisis, the sales made a small increase and rebounded to normal growth rates very quickly after the crisis.

(Exhibit 2: Net sales of Macy's, Target, and TJX, 2004-2016)



(Data Source: Macy's 10-K, Target's 10-K and TJX's 10-K)

(Exhibit 3: Comparison among Macy’s, Target, and TJX net sales, 2004-2016)

(Data Source: Macy's 10-K, Target's 10-K and TJX's 10-K)

High Inventory Turnover Is TJX’s Business Moat

Before doing the research of TJX, I always thought its off-price retailer model was easy to copy for some retail veterans, who have close relationships with vendors. But after visiting the Backstage, a Macy’s new branch of discount stores, I changed my mind. Backstage’s store layout, merchandise, and target customers are very similar to TJX’s. I also selected a Thursday afternoon to visit a Backstage store, which is only a 5-minute drive or one subway stop away from the Marshalls and T.J. Max stores I visited before (see Exhibit 4).

The store is located in a busy shopping center’s first floor, and has run the business for two years. On that afternoon, three cashiers were open, but the check-out aisle was almost empty, a big contrast to its close peers. This contrast reminds me that TJX’s business actually has a deep moat and is not easy for other newcomers to copy.

(Exhibit 4: The distance of Backstage from Marshalls)

After analyzing and comparing the retailers’ financial statements, I found that a rapid turn of inventory is the key to TJX’s success. TJX and Macy’s are in the same department store category. As shown in the exhibits 5 and 6, TJX’s inventory turnover is always above Macy’s and in 2016, it almost doubled its peer’s.

Target is more like a grocery store, because it also sells perishable foods, whose sales cycle is much shorter than apparels and home goods. But, in the recent years, TJX’s inventory turnover has caught up and even outpaced Target’s. That means TJX can sell some apparel and home goods as quickly as grocery stores sell perishable foods. This is not easy to achieve.

(Exhibit 5: Inventory Turnover, 2004-2016)

(Data Source: Macy's 10-K, Target's 10-K and TJX's 10-K)

(Exhibit 6: Inventory Turnover, 2004-2016)

(Data Source: Macy's 10-K, Target's 10-K and TJX's 10-K)

In TJX’s 10-K, the management described its off-price business as a treasure hunt shopping experience, a difference from the e-commerce and traditional retailers. In the treasure hunt game, the more various the treasures are, the more enjoyable for players. This rule is also applicable to TJX’s game.

The higher inventory turnover can encourage customers to visit the store more frequently. As a return, the higher frequency of the customer’s visits can improve the inventory turnover. During the past 10 years, TJX’s inventory turnover increased from 6.74 to 9.10. Therefore, rapid turn of inventory and high frequency of visits have built a positive economic circle for TJX, which can deter newcomers from entering.

TJX’s Shares Can Get a Better Valuation

Although TJX’s business has survived from the e-commerce’s challenge, its stock price doesn’t support such success. Every time the traditional retailers’ stocks (like Macy’s and Target) were hit by on-line shopping, TJX followed them to slump, too (see Exhibit 7). In one recent year, TJX’s stock declined about 2% (as of 9/26/2017) , in spite of its good achievement of 7% of sales growth. In the same period, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) grew by 23%. It is obvious that TJX got too much punishment.

(Exhibit 7: Stock performance in one recent year)

Data Source: Yahoo Finance (As of Sep., 26, 2017)

Compared with other survivors from the e-commerce pressure, TJX can be found to be undervalued again (see Exhibit 8). Comparing the most recent 1-year and 2-year sales growth rates, TJX is leading Home Depot (HD) and Costco (COST). But in the valuation measure, TJX’s current P/E and EV/EBITDA is only 20.89 and 10.23 respectively, lagging behind the other two’s 23.24 and 12,87 or 28.57 and 13.38, respectively. Accordingly, TJX’s stock has performed the worst in one recent year among these three survivors (See Exhibit 9).

(Exhibit 8: Comparison among TJX, HD and COST)

(Data Source: TJX's 10-K, HD's 10-K and COST's 10-K)

(Exhibit 9: Stock performance in one recent year)

Data Source: Yahoo Finance (As of Sep. 26, 2017)

So, if we evaluate TJX by the other retail survivors’ multiples (P/E, EV/EBITDA), its stock price can be at least in the range of $82.04-$93.17 (see Exhibit 10). If we apply the DCF model to evaluate TJX, its reasonable value also falls in the range of $82.24-$97.32 (see Exhibit 11). In my DCF model, I assume that Free Cash Flow (as of Jan. 2018) increases by 6% YoY to $2.50 billion, and terminal growth rate lies between 4%-5%, both based on its 7% of sales CAGR (Jan. 2005-Jan. 2017).

(Exhibit 10: Valuation in multiples method)

(Exhibit 11: Valuation in DCF)

Averaging the results from my two valuation methods, I can see TJX’s target price reaching $88 in year 2018. Its current market price is around $73 (as of Oct., 2, 2017). And I believe that the difference between my target price and the current market one is the reward for TJX’s good job in the campaign with the on-line competitors.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.