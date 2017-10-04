DryShips Inc. Rights Offering Completed

Most of the warrants were likely exercised by GE under the Backstop Agreement. Shares held by GE are subject to a six-month Lockup Agreement.

DryShips closed at $2.76, just above the $2.75 strike price on October 2nd. This was probably insufficient to trigger significant buying amongst existing investors.

The participation deadline for the DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) common stock rights offering, a complement to the private placement of common stock by DRYS with entities controlled by George Economou (analyzed in the article" George Economou Hoses Shareholders Again"), expired Monday, October 2nd. DRYS has not issued any press releases or filed with the SEC regarding the completion of the Rights Offering, but, in the absence of an extension or cancellation announcement, it is reasonable to assume that it was completed.

As detailed in the following table, DRYS traded below the Rights Offering strike price from the commencement until October 2nd, when it rallied during the late afternoon and closed at $2.76.

Date Close Volume Open High Low 10/2/17 2.76 4718132 2.43 2.8 2.36 9/29/17 2.46 1507648 2.52 2.52 2.39 9/28/17 2.5 1615843 2.46 2.5249 2.42 9/27/17 2.45 2248268 2.35 2.49 2.3247 9/26/17 2.35 1556554 2.33 2.36 2.2 9/25/17 2.32 2649899 2.47 2.5 2.31 9/22/17 2.5 1671886 2.53 2.58 2.44 9/21/17 2.55 1404751 2.5 2.58 2.42 9/20/17 2.48 1545857 2.54 2.55 2.47 9/19/17 2.5275 1175903 2.58 2.59 2.49 9/18/17 2.54 1702986 2.59 2.64 2.5 9/15/17 2.55 1678223 2.55 2.587 2.47 9/14/17 2.55 4045507 2.48 2.62 2.4692 9/13/17 2.47 2038630 2.43 2.5 2.36 9/12/17 2.45 3070186 2.6 2.6 2.36 9/11/17 2.49 3505514 2.42 2.58 2.37 9/8/17 2.36 7385389 2.51 2.71 2.29 9/7/17 2.54 8696085 2.2 2.62 2.2 9/6/17 2.16 4174942 2.06 2.18 1.98 9/5/17 1.99 9427922 2.34 2.48 1.84 9/1/17 2.26 7128895 2.71 2.7181 2.25

The $2.76 closing price on October 2nd was likely not a sufficient premium to the stock price to elicit any significant amount of warrant exercise by the holders (DRYS stockholders other than Economou-related entities). Since DRYS had traded below the strike price for the entire offering period up to the last two hours of trade on October 2nd, few retail investors were likely to have exercised their warrants.

Backstop Agreement

George Economou entered a Backstop Agreement that called for him to "purchase" up to $100 million in the shares available under the rights offering that were not acquired by shareholders not related to Economou or his various investment vehicles. Given the likely very low participation rate, Economou probably purchased most of the shares on offer. As payment for amounts due under the Backstop Agreement, Economou would cancel an equivalent amount of principal due under the Sierra Credit Facility (the old SIFNOS loan).

IF Economou purchased all $100 million of the common stock on offer through the Backstop Agreement, $73 million would still be outstanding under the Sierra Credit Facility due to the principal cancellation and Economou would own an incremental 36.36 million shares. The value of those shares would depend on the stock price at the expiration of the Lock Up Agreement six months after the close of the rights offering i.e., early February 2017. The lockup language can be found in this article, "Earnings Preview and Private Placement Review."

Alignment Of Interests, For A While

It could be argued that GE's interests now will align, hopefully for the next six months, with the interests of the remaining shareholders. As I wrote in my prior article,

The more of the rights offering that is purchased through the Backstop Agreement, the closer GE's interests are aligned with shareholders. He will spend the next six months attempting to maximize the DRYS share price before he begins to liquidate his position. Assuming that Economou was able to sell his shares garnered under the Backstop Agreement at $4.00 per share, a reasonable value for DRYS that includes a hefty Perfidy Discount due to GE's control of the company, GE's return on his $100 million would be $45.45 million, a pretty hefty return in six months. Given the improving conditions in the dry bulk sector and the human superpower of being able to forget pain, the stock price could be significantly above the $4.00 level come February 2018.

At current Dry Bulk rates, DRYS will generate free cash flow during the fourth quarter and may have come close to generating positive cash flow from operations during Q3. With Economou owning approximately 65% of DRYS common shares post Rights Offering (assuming minor participation in the Rights Offering by other Shareholders), an increase in the common stock dividend would allow Economou to harvest more cash (without controversy) from DRYS in a manner that would also be beneficial to the remaining shareholders.

DRYS is already committed to a $10 million per annum dividend, a bit less than $.10 per share post the Rights Offering. Bumping the annual dividend to $.30 per share would result in a 7.5% yield at a $4 stock price and would facilitate Economou receiving approximately $20 million per annum in dividends from DRYS.

Conclusion

Be aware that Economou will always manage DRYS to maximize his personal financial benefit, regardless of the negative impact it may have on shareholders. This article reviewing the financial results for Q2 highlights the various fees and charges that Economou employs to strip cash from DRYS to the detriment of shareholders. The SEC investigation into the Kalani offerings is also likely to be an overhang on the stock until it is resolved. These are some of the reasons that DRYS will continue to trade at a discount to comparable companies that are fairly run and not besmirched by the out of control actions of its management.

The period of detente between Economou and his shareholders will likely last no longer than the period of the lockup agreement. At that point, Economou may embark on selling down his equity stake in the company and begin the process of soaking investors all over again. This remains a day trading vehicle at best and not an investment vehicle. Proceed with caution if you are going to dabble!

