Bank Of America: Don't Believe The Naysayers

While there are concerns that this stock could go lower due to delays in interest rate rises, I continue to see Bank of America as fundamentally strong.

Bank of America is set to see lower trading revenue for the third quarter.

Back in August, I forecast that we might see a somewhat lackluster couple of months for Bank of America (BAC) before seeing the stock rise again.

That seems to have been the case, as we saw a significant dip into September before seeing a sudden rise just after:

The reason that I forecasted this was that concerns regarding delays in interest rate hikes at the time had the potential to give investors a lower appetite for banking stocks more generally, and we might see a dip in the meantime. However, I did not see this as a big concern as Bank of America remains a very strong stock from a fundamental standpoint, with a high probability of further upside ahead.

Trading Revenue Set To Be Lower For Q3

There is some apprehension across the banking sector heading into the third quarter. Specifically, Bank of America is forecasting that trading revenue will be down by 15% this quarter. Other major banks, such as Citigroup (C), are also expecting a fall of 15%.

Trading revenue has the potential to be highly volatile, and I wouldn't expect one quarter of negative growth to be a determining factor as to how Bank of America will pan out in the coming months. This time last year, trading revenue was in fact at a five-year high, and in this regard, it is only natural to expect that we would see a drop from such highs sooner or later.

The Issue of Interest Rates

Moreover, there is also concern that Bank of America and other banking stocks are ultimately set for a fall, as interest rates are not necessarily set to rise by as much as the market is anticipating. For instance, lower prices across the American retail sector seem to be a big thing right now, with Amazon (AMZN), Whole Foods (WFM), and Wal-Mart Stores (WMT) engaging in a price war of sorts to further attract customers - and sales have reportedly been rising as a result of this strategy.

Therefore, it is argued that raising interest rates is ultimately futile, as consumers have become much more price-conscious. However, are higher interest rates as integral to Bank of America's operations as the market likes to make out?

From the below, we see that with the exception of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America has the lowest net interest income to total net income ratio, and it has been decreasing significantly in the past five years:

In this regard, interest rates may not be as much of a deal-breaker for this bank as is commonly made out.

Moreover, even as demand for interest-bearing deposits has fallen, average loans and leases have continued to rise, and net income has risen accordingly in previous quarters:

Deposits vs. Average Loans and Leases

Source: Bank of America 2Q17 Financial Results

Net Income

Source: Bank of America 2Q17 Financial Results

Conclusion

So, what does all this mean? Well, the market is feeling somewhat lackluster on Bank of America right now, and it could mean that we see price head down after 3Q earnings are released.

However, I continue to maintain that this bank is fundamentally strong, and interest rates have actually been of increasingly less importance in terms of driving overall net income. In this regard, I continue to maintain a bullish view on Bank of America.

