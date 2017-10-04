Amazon No Match For The 'Costco Experience'

Last June, less than a month after reporting revenue and earnings that once again beat consensus expectations, Costco (COST) investors were enjoying a nice bump in the value of their shares and looking forward to more of the same when Amazon (AMZN) threw cold water on the party by announcing it was acquiring Whole Foods, a grocer with a reputation for high quality goods. Immediately drumbeats sounded as headlines proclaimed that the deal was the opening salvo of a "Supermarket War" that would be won or lost in the grocery aisle and Costco shares immediately plummeted in price.

This perhaps seemed a reasonable reaction by investors to the "Shock and Awe" of realizing that the emperor of e-commerce intends to move into territory where Costco has set up shop. However worthy a competitor Amazon may prove to be for the warehouse store, it's numbers aren't nearly as good and while it's expected that Costco will announce another productive quarter, Amazon may be looking at another disappointing "wait til' next year" earnings call.

Costco is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday. Consensus has earnings estimated at $2.01 on revenues of $41.5 billion. These numbers look to be solidly achievable as the company had previously indicated stronger than expected July and August sales. Of course the downside, as a result of July/August sales updates, is that expectations are also relatively high from the investing community. There is, therefore, a chance that "Good" might not be "Good Enough". From my perspective however, the company is poised to continue to outperform competitors and grow sales. In fact, in the face of e-commerce giants like Amazon with their scale and pricing advantages, Costco, with it's high customer loyalty, seems to be one of the few retailers that is experiencing positive traffic growth.

Costco has kept sales growing in no small part by using it's private label Kirkland Signature products, which is driving growth through product line extensions and pressuring manufacturers to lower prices and bring products to shelves that can't be purchased elsewhere - at least not for the price.

Unlike the traditional store brand private label, which usually brings to mind something inferior and akin to generic products, Costco has built Kirkland into a brand with a reputation for both quality and low prices. For example, when Costco introduced new Kirkland Signature Golf Balls right before Christmas last year, Golf Digest reported that their performance was being favorably compared to the highly touted Titleist Pro V1. But the Kirkland price, at $30 for a 24 pack vs $40/Dozen charged at Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) for the Titleist Pro V1's, was so compelling that they quickly sold out, were restocked – and then sold out again!

When considering a new product under the Kirkland brand, Costco seeks out those that are not only popular with customers but can be sold for at least 20% lower than branded versions without giving up margin or sacrificing quality.

Kirkland products are usually slightly different than name brand versions of the same item in some unique but significant way such as using a particular formula, offering an uncommon color, or simply packaging in a different size (witness the 24 pack of golf balls above) which only Costco offers. In this way Kirkland provides Costco a product not available to outside retailers. Addressing this very strategy, Morgan Stanley Equity Analyst Simeon Gutman has been quoted as saying

"If you have something unique, it’s un-Amazonable."

Costco also uses the ever present threat of the Kirkland private label as leverage over name-brand manufacturers to price their products at a level that does not cause Costco to entertain introducing a competing or even product replacing Kirkland alternative. If you visit a Costco warehouse today and venture down the nut aisle you will notice that it consists of almost all Kirkland Signature products. This was not always the case, but when a name brand supplier raised their prices in a way that could not be justified by Costco buyers, they were replaced with Kirkland. Proctor and Gamble (PG) which, as a matter of corporate policy, generally does not manufacture for private labels, likewise declined an invitation to manufacture a Kirkland line of disposable diapers to replace it's name-brand Pampers and is no longer represented in the diaper aisle. Instead, the Kirkland brand, with it's ubiquitous red signature, dominates the self space. Those Kirkland diapers, by the way, are made by Kimberly Clark (KMB) as a private label replacement for their own Huggies brand that was also displaced. Apparently Kimberly Clark reasoned that it was better to have some exposure to Costco's loyal members than none at all.

This strategy is critical to addressing Costco investor fears that its e-commerce operations, at only 3.5% of sales, are no match to compete directly with Amazon in an online battle of wills. In contrast to online however, about a quarter of Costco's annual sales come from Kirkland Signature products, and that percentage is growing.

Another key competitive advantage Costco has over it's big box and e-commerce competitors is it's focus on only about 3500 unique items in each store, compared to 14,000 for the likes of Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT), not to mention the over 12 million items stocked by Amazon. Think about what that means a second: As any student of history can tell you, every former grand empire that had designs on conquering the world, be it Ghenis Khan, The Romans, or Napoleon, were ultimately defeated not because they eventually faced superior forces, but because the more they expanded their territory, the more of their resources they needed to devote to simply supporting the supply chain for their forces. The focus ceased to be on the tip of the spear and was instead, redirected to the shaft. Amazon is a perfect example of this as they continually devote the vast majority of their available resources into more and more product lines, capital expansion projects and supply chains - after all, it takes a lot of resources to conquer the world and Amazon is no exception. Costco has no intention of getting shafted, and their focus on a relatively small inventory of items allows corporate buyers the advantage of leveraging their buying power with bulk purchasing and providing efficiencies and economies of scale that allow the company to pass it's lower costs on in the form of lower prices to it's clients. This strategy is consistent and repeatable enough that the company has reportedly capped it margins. While no actual margin cap has been declared by management, it appears that overall sales margins have held steady at around 10.5% for the past several years. Of course not all products are equally profitable and even Costco can't completely control the prices it's suppliers will charge and so, again, this is where the higher margin private label provides some tailwind.



However, value is only part of the Costco's attraction to shoppers. Sure, people want to save money, but for many, shopping at Costco has become an experience in an of itself. The store has become an entertainment destination in a way that no online retailer can hope to match.

Costco draws in shoppers by offering cheap food, extensive samples, and the possibility of finding that elusive big bargain around the next aisle, which has the intended effect of causing people to walk around the store, where they are exposed to more merchandise and prone to more impulse buys. Many a customer has walked into a Costco looking specific item and walked out with not only that item but also a shopping cart full of "great deals".

A wise man once told me it's not how much you make, it's how much you keep of what you make that matters. Even while offering a low-cost, quality-goods, unique shopping experience to members, Costco trades at a reasonable 28x earnings - more or less in line with the industry average of 26x. Amazon, on the other hand currently trades at approximately 240x earnings, and actual earnings are still something of a hit or miss proposition there. I concede that Costco's growth forecasts cannot hold a candle to the likes of Amazon, but point out that management has a track record of delivering consistent earnings. Furthermore, Costco's management has forecast earnings growth of 12% in 2018 and almost 10% in 2019.

To top it all off, a study completed by BMO Capital Markets shows that, on average, Costco has prices 7% lower than Amazon, and ships items a full day faster to their destination than Amazon - not surprising when you think about focusing on 3500 items vs. trying to manage 12 million. All of this adds up to a better company at a cheaper price that is poised to continue to perform in the future. Costco took a huge slide on the Amazon/Whole Foods announcement but as Amazon has pulled back a bit here as late, Costco has begun to creep back up, and I wouldn't be surprised, given it's solid growth numbers, to see it reach new highs by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.