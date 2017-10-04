AT&T: Time Is Running Out

For dividend investors, few company names rings true for their income stability in ways that rival AT&T (T). But the stock has been under major selling pressure for most of this year, and many in the market are wondering when we will see a catalyst that is truly capable of producing a bullish turnaround for the company. This could come sooner than most originally anticipated, as progress has been made with the Justice Department in clearing the legal hurdles preventing closure in the company’s deal to acquire Time Warner (TWX). And when we combine this with the fact that the company has positioned itself in a leading role in the development of 5G networks, it is starting to look at though AT&T’s best days might be coming. Recent market activity does nothing to reflect these possibilities, however, and this is now creating massive opportunities for dividend investors to buy the stock while it is still trading at a discount. Once the Time Warner deal is finalized, it may be too late and in our view this makes T a ‘strong buy’ at current levels.

Over the last five years, T has posted total gains of less than 3.5%. To get some context here, we can see that the broader S&P 500 has posted gains of almost 75% during the same period. For those with long exposure in T, the ‘saving grace’ has been the stock’s elevated dividend payout (which is currently seen at more than 5%). The capital gains here are obviously troubling. But this could be changing soon, and stable dividends like the one currently offered by AT&T are still exceedingly rare when we consider of the nature of this yield-starved rate environment we are currently experiencing.



Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance



Another factor that is clearly not being priced into the market’s valuation of AT&T is the strong revenue performance that has been seen over the last three years. The company has posted steady growth in both earnings and revenues but this is not something that would be readily apparent if you looked only at the share price charts. Given the synergistic opportunities that the Time Warner deal will create (in terms of multi-platform media promotions), these performances might actually come to represent a period of weakness when compared to what is likely to occur over the next five years. AT&T has already started the process after its purchase of DIrecTV, so there is very little to explain the weakness we are still seeing in T share prices.

Analyst Recommendation Survey: Yahoo Finance

One possibility is that the market is still in ‘wait and see’ mode in terms of its willingness to accept the fact that the FCC will actually grant the required approvals. But those same approvals have already been received from the regulatory bodies in more than a dozen other countries (with the U.S. and Brazil being the only remaining holdouts). In the survey chart above, we can see that the analyst community seems to be in agreement with the market majority. But we believe it is time to take a more aggressive stance on T and back up the truck to buy the stock at current levels.

AT&T Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

If you are long T, the market activity that has been seen over the last year has probably been mind-numbingly tiresome with valuations caught in a very tight trading range. Periods of consolidation like this will generally represent market indecision. But the moves that eventually results from these types of market scenarios tend to be forceful in one direction or the other. But given the extent of the sell-off and the strategic sea-change that is likely to result from the news of a completed deal with Time Warner, the path of least of resistance is clearly to the topside. Confirmation of this bullish stance will come once we see a break of the triple-to resistance zone in the 43 area, and this will open the way for significant rallies in T over the next few years. In other words, there is still a chance to buy the stock. But if you are not already long, your time is running out and T looks to be a coiled spring ready to pop.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.