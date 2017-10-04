Will Dynacor Gold Finally Shine?

Dynacor gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) is into a niche business model in the metals and mining sector. The company buys ore from small miners and processes it into gold bars that are then exported to refiners. In the last few years, there was quite an interest in this sector. The main reason has been that the Peruvian government tried and is still trying, to push illegal miners to legalise their mining activities.

It is estimated that there are around 400,000 small-scale miners in Peru and illegal mining was an important topic during the 2016 Peruvian presidential election this year. Although it is too early to assess if the policy of the winning candidate, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, is working towards the goal of legalisation, he proposed the creation of a development bank that would lend credit to small businesses in the mining sector, provided that they adhere to environmental standards, including the formalization of their business and the compulsory selling of their ore to certified ore processors, one of them being Dynacor. Smaller players in the space include Mountain Mining (OTC:SAIDF), Inca One (OTCPK:INCAF) and Duran Venture (DUVNF).

The company is cash flow positive and owns the Veta Dorada plant, which is now in production and the old Metalex plant, which is now in care and maintenance. They also own three small exploration projects.

In this article we will review the different aspects of Dynacors business, the long term profitability of said business and the exploration portfolio. In the second half of the article we will analyze the company's tendency for delays before concluding with a BUY recommendation implying the company will finally manage to execute their strategy.

All figures in this article are in US Dollars if not indicated otherwise. Dynacor does have a listing on the OTCQB, but I would recommend to trade the company using the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE:DNG) as their average daily volume is around 5 times higher than it is on the OTCQB.

The Business of smelting gold in Peru

Dynacor has a market cap of $61m, and a P/E of around 22. The stock price has been relatively flat in the last 5 years. The company is well followed here on SeekingAlpha, most notably by Gold Mining Bull and The Investment Doctor.

Dynacor has been operating in Peru since 1998 as an ore processing company, i.e it purchases high-grade ore from local artisanal miners and processes the ore at a discount to the spot price. It is a business based on predictable margins that are not necessarily correlated with the price of gold. The price of gold still impacts their margins in two ways however. Firstly, when gold price is higher, more artisanal miners will mine and sell their ore, giving Dynacor more latitude in choosing whom to buy ore from and a better position to negotiate the price. Secondly, when the gold price is higher, the margins grow somewhat, meaning that the company can earn slightly more by processing the same amount of tonnes-per-day (tpd).

The ore-processing business model is considered low-risk and currently brings in between $10m and $15m a year in cash flow to Dynacor. Gross margins generally are between 11% and 22% (in the 2010-2017 period).

Gross operating margin (%) (5 year performance review, Quarter Ended June 30, 2017).

The new larger and more modern Veta Dorada plant opened last year at 300tpd (larger than the old Metalex plant). Management is planning to increase its ore processing capacity to 360tpd in 2018, as it continues to grow its ore inventory. This plant is designed to be readily expandable to 450tpd and eventually to 600tpd by adding additional processing lines and ball mills. In 2017 it has been operating only at between 180 and 250tpd (more below).

Financials

The company has a stable share count and dilution is primarily due to share based compensations, partially offset by a share buy-back that has now been discontinued as the company is trying to go debt free again after having to have borrowed some money as the new Veta Dorada plant run over budget and was delivered late in time (more below).

The company has around $10m in cash and $5.3m in debt. There are no warrants outstanding and the most recent option count stands at 2,465,500 outstanding with an average exercise price of $1.09 with expiry dates ranging from 2018 to 2022. Dilution from options should hence be limited going forward.

Capital Structure (Q2 2017 Corporate Presentation).

As the debt bears an interest at a rate of 10% per annum, the repayment will be good news as the company will be able to save $0.5m a year in interest rates expenses. The company has a stated aim of proceeding to repay $1-2m before the end of the year and go debt free in 2018.

Insiders such as President and CEO Jean Martineau and Director Pierre Lepine bought some shares recently in the open market. Although the transactions were modest, it is good to see management buying and not selling their own stocks.

Stock price 2010-Today (Google Finance).

The exploration properties

Dynacor owns a small portfolio of prospective land located in the Abancay province in Peru. The most important of these properties is the Tumipampa gold project, located on the Apurimac Copper Porphyry-Skarn Belt in Peru.

On the 12,000 acres of the property, the company has identified 15 gold veins. The project consists of three types of gold mineralization - copper/gold skarn, gold veins and disseminated gold associated with Breccias. Between 2012 and 2015 the company drilled around 12000m of drill cores. On site, the company built a camp and a waste pile, while concentrating in exploring via tunneling, cross-cuts, chimneys and drifts.

Tumipampa is located in the Abancay province, southern Peru (Q2 2017 Corporate Presentation).



Tumipampa as of now, does not have any NI43-101 compliant resource or reserve. In 2017 it seems that the company did not conduct any more exploration, concentrating instead on executing the expansion plans at Veta Dorada. The market does not seem to assign any value to Tumipampa and the other exploration properties. Although these properties could present us with some positive surprises in the future, we will do the same as the market and value these properties at 0.

Slowness in execution

Dynacor is clearly running a solid business. It is however not without its flaws. One of those is the fact that the strategy towards more tonnes per day is playing out very slowly and that the overall profitability of the company depends on processing the maximum ore possible. Let's take a step back and see what the predictions were 2-3 years ago about were we should stand today.

Below a slide of a Corporate Presentation of August 2014. You will notice that it states that the company wants to produce 80,000oz in 2015 and increase to 600tpd between 2015 and 2017.

Corporate Objectives (August 2014 Corporate Presentation).

Now in September 2017, we can find similar claims on the company's website about the plant operating at 360tpd in Q2 2017 when in fact it still operating at around 250tpd. Clearly there was some delay.

Company website (Retrieved October the 1st 2017).

In the Q2 2017 corporate presentation you will notice that the objective of 360tpd is now 3-12 months away (H1 2018) and the 600tpd are now projected in the 2019-2022 horizon.

Current Corporate Objectives (June 2018 Corporate Presentation).

It is hard to explain these delays. In fact, the company investor relationship officer told me that they are 6-9 months behind the curve where it seems to me that in reality, they are 2-3 years behind.

Peru had an unusually severe rainy season in Q1 2017 that was declared a national emergency with hundreds of bridges washed out and with significant human and material losses. The earthquake in July 2017 did not help either as it made even more roads impassable for the domestic miners who bring the ore to the company. This is clearly good reasons to be somewhat late 6-9 months. The reasons for why they are so slow are still unclear to me.

I will closely watch whether the management will respect their own stated schedule going forward as this would obviously impact the trade rationale.

Valuation and conclusion

The most important assumption in order to evaluate Dynacor is how much tonnes per day they will process going forward. The second element that we have analyzed is the business margins, that are only partially dependent on the price of Gold. In this analysis we will consider a flat gold environment for the next 1-2 years.

Bar other natural disasters, it seems like the new plant is ramping up to the expected 300tpd. For ore sellers it is easier and cheaper to reach the new plant compared to the old Metalex plant that will stay closed and in care and maintenance as long as gold stays at these levels. I consider the value of the old plant close to zero now; it is like the exploration portfolio: an asset that could bring some positive surprises if certain conditions arise.

As we have seen P/E is around 22 using Q2 2017 data. If we add debt and subtract cash to the market cap we get an Enterprise Value at around $55m. The 2016 EBITDA was $8.92m while it was already slightly higher for Q2 2017, at $1.92m (annualised it would be $1.92x4 = $9.68m).

This is the situation now considering the old numbers at around 180-250tpd.

If we assume that in 2018 the company will be able to reach 300tpd (around 40% more than in 2017), as well as that other costs will stay the same (G&A and other fixed expenses are not conditional to how much the company will process), we could assume that EBITDA will grow to around 13.55m ($9.68m + 40% of $9.68). This means that the Enterprise Multiple is EV/EBITDA = $55m / $13.55m = 4.05.

If the company manages to pay the debt, something that is clearly achievable in the next 12 months as it is only $5.3m and the company has the cash in hand to pay it down, it will save Dynacor an additional $0.5m a year, lowering costs and helping to move the implied P/E and Enterprise Multiple even lower.

It is difficult to find good peers for comparison. Dynacor is the only profitable gold ore processor in our sample, as the previously cited Mountain Mining, Inca One and Duran Venture are all losing money concerns. Dynacor is the best in class.

The best proxy that I could find would be the iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold ETF, with a Weighted Average P/E ratio of 21.25, similar to Dynacor.

5 years chart of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) (Google Finance).

All things considered I believe Dynacor Gold Mines to be a buy at these levels. If the management strategy works out, we can expect the share price to grow in line with the earnings that they will achieve in the next quarters. I will closely monitor their performance and keep readers updated as soon as there is any material news.